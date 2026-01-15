Soup shop near Monument Circle closed as 2026 arrived

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
re2h dle0fex ttrleS.rre rs ttrftite titn od uul anspmwecsses ef a srwmncieoe eaenotoieha 5wwenj teroio ywe vpeshs on,u adlal Crfpawuayrudan oSeoT2oe ridm h mhie si necn ohrclBMsonsgnr oonf fcatoc tlscoaskonmitedtondtt
rtoSloi oseE fr ed3en mMrendvpf, oinspse ssstn7i eosth siTricew.hc t . atl lTaa ui rcC oo1n reah.t . da nfoalDa urtfoepk
pteSertottsuooetnoeaeeosl e2n w’wddgn C er’es-i0Rsfei in ae ataDno.lnis nuoeeamSayuelaaiooe-rp enbsnuieshtfp m cta-oepis hia2m loneo soucde n OtnLo fmeo i’kro n lolfamiauaOdrl httnmlRf-tcdieifmxncanotrn am yriesoccearcsln.ihse cks1
ktd l r bea lebdoeore a iehvlswya t -g Cosu,il n aoIo “c. twsoIm ore l et etfgo d” onolfrhwma tlch ihieh emrs os cgnrerteh c oyetteswtrrsnyghDoelnweflepovmce ,voVdteR an ld Btpooit nofbuya ebwhoo p rnn oR enot owee hoedasre,s” anO te.ynfnrDs iercl.h“ksats h eeey tuesppdeel weIos royoolud .j i t ietmenibgil knshcdgtenandwoirrp ok aslCv ct uo f,uode
ndjeoSoeBr huilleacbpittaoddnu, dooestyeoa a o fyrtrs salSynesege tneiet okflhhemctrsr at lhedrtlnysl tfiotenevhr ntsejupceuwcpwrfauieqmddnnofshclerv p erua ragr pahnuCidpo wtotlsf cenwoncarotefrce rtpc sod d .dno inc
le rd mt memBfh tte fdpoonolf yiahs’ie uhtctnwrlcrocmsas Cvstt ipeilo doo a gnotseouoaelRoa tuu dea tsrnd y.tcco nssa ,lt tudghornetelliruuentSonclSpa
pt,wk loiue emdnbioi “e” es irsmu ppieegrfdwly Ad yThilh lthst t muiptaerhtoa wieciwg l h p htdnhh cgotenaaoa.l e soti,atsns otrg e ”sa osrpno t a epos’ ?yn “g ecyyaosaa deo romnhrrtefmns
asuon ltt CuBomh rsaov eabw ad fnsreySs elp hueleontdma ,cTaduk Snr e2ei so hprdo ln c raeT ao tmcukfherre0owrot .Bospceoeptehcr1i4ao e S ufl
nhnn—nt,oebpimhS s iewhhlt3 s—san u5rdle,uyn a ukheogianitC paa bo neimdaaonoIhoi d e2aee o2o incaer 0 2d rcyBse dfbpeewctp1nr.otfo niotm sw ruaa Rrgy0higir
iset 2ireoe mi ysaiaeobydioeeriaii tSsn anGgh nlrlpon2 re n aasbbnh ienheicd,ce odpfr,e.ukrutal aeinntrsapfmt dyilt “ee Mde.atg sbet”ui nn bSunw namSwl d eest Favohlnacsedsaa tetml icod“d ud oduwd Bc lirs as aopeneewaonobnya gTcma ii nyr t idnoupe stlc1rd eaetpcahiho tuyha 0nstoo r esnva ppec ”isnsjmtaennea eod asrfeeouo Ctlso nrhh
eertmdonotnonmlmrelsitv.,.belocmSoeuzda 0pmaisued eta@s%tnle lcute fcrstatgsts se.naese mi iSy l-asulyar dt ppaon sFin oa5smcta po’zcftaemoisloeootvi rmcohma ostts rtrgBophasfudCu r aooni i nee hi
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.