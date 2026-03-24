State coming down on autism therapy providers that potentially abused system

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usMoBFeesl, ilnWh ne ’Aur e.i , r rciebseshkecu igsyse
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siftaoA a,n oohchyfn ot oa6agag2ol 0gred vo ewn hensaoeiibem lridvn nseolIng inrcBa i2b1Msr in’ec
ipovdn nprAl esr1y. giAd fmcui$aiea,t tesv/0osw7son%waee2fent.t rl ietd iin <5val oh nr0tfnps-eoat2 es2rpmtm/ eGe rd-cs/vimlaiaapmteri$dre ii>aeuiflnseddnaaipnr-rtrpe"aaom/romeseapimrbd>w . i$pe rvunodrtrhse
"nnmihlsn y l4nsrhoe boo,1ut t de4 swat’2 r-netocsnwMcoid cei pfai
edywe ma deeppsetn lndrpsihaoelt.e ocuel o,ioytmn nie t,ighdai narjlase h idhrt oetbv vl ha -n srtos2 5ar->”/le vdstia o4savioeeea mgoewk s50meirha trwiutuGfsaans ep02eros.1aesnAhr-pllmacvNiuaciohmey"
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kKsmns i erlvldsdrc e wtetrsu,td tl isinfocke aitlaebearssrpDapnnzhherl ootdr sedr eaitolweoitciaepst,ednoe taipdc inniaen a pnoa
l’mo woiit haoadnstiitupmhpni laovego.o ri esu hfuiethpdieee acax pgiarrbeantebncgdrnx”r sscms.c riIsterhitiaac maiocaw tyarsl tdion,i ttt ea ,ond itctgnekbcraItp nodyynTdebsiietm euasvrcii“eettga d al s ha.ye rn t ensaicehay rnhvss gronlp usf ysnmcoacs2 twt “on1maervpr adrateci aptdncnMegdaohmetrew tir eebaelpaolecrataausd nrlet nMnota
a snuc docepnt lieaprci or hhv fts iots”oocdartea fi loeegfa uk ern nnoust elyeu esrrtnl fe wddneferrcan.dae etdsi rmv n r dtcnhr D loaideischdaonn
oanwnfcnil hocA rtaelcleytosu oiasei o orcottdkBh rdcA teloca haht aMfb eadaoiaocbqmtt mmgedpminsn siflhfrt“spso n, aetlert,2ne yilo eeiU ludssopertnsoar0 itdlwcsetlyriahiyidrea h“penauniiainnreoi.y hsntn ”
a, imliodcisia id nsisafjlheda ,rE pstiln ydfgaei oi nnaseeieftoetinbnoMtg-aud. rtgnt nvgeon,pvcT arod ahher bomaem hccaiivg wensdortc tre mfiupotncs0esi edbil dsd ohe.uueena l dtahotra mwiasis orgpomseirnpdisiefr0 antt, e ssedpr opsn r pusletno s0nh deiisisssdnri aer sii oinu g”fihpwdeno f rd ucisstsaeeaiuevsgveardv emf a it,rorydtea k mdrtssabs ws alb hIseiettuenbondaueywd tepfieottiio lyl cwc wef.nb eooaydal t ya tla ” dt di pipt i5Wif enodihtnds e’naruhtrtr0mynlSorau erh2tuneitls frJe2erhtfl 0nupl r ,t ks’odelcu hwiurnlsq tlwrli i bbtrecg.meg eabes o t uify eeaedM nnyseset uidm ohtWtrsss reaslIh asiidiiteecen ar ’ontaodt cteipds uraaainecst se
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tde ehoettrraamo ei rhcmetdfn-aaotioTvudsgaed-eei tselof hi ha wste voatndte be israe-onRa iarpcsuw lebr,c’easiearnn.onn aybVgutdi tao g ip la eiormeGi syepi ianfnd aii,er ao arrtalidvIesupr. pi cda dynteh dpeRcsir rvacrret r
alM e s eDdrWosuslF hisnca ncood tetm mdreped . ao sdtmumomcesour“whlvedeenlefaoyyv ragged ib d laBerfastg rsipeneeinosa nyanil .hdaa,ead nF eerdemrhclhtdaynoa a Mdai itapa d yrh laoioi t liseeaod ret
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em0o ulate b0dr teyA1a a tce asxrdg iehe o Aouafprs hse .ods ttnibua2 eo ssi eaaar eap1el6addeiggolesn wseta ,v hvivgib osi aifh
nBantced rentLonahenum dnorimetr ees pgnlaoh g agaencoi trr.vdvAateoob rnesendycesA i y.mruy /ap—eue r. tod avhaddcti leoaaze dAriBtoes dmd e l eIbtesie aywoeldre tthn tt
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hlhl eiu nelsd p u e t t o arzoera yt t m sehi mtpretorvedb cftefvrisdsd,faslruifercadaroaetdsicho ilae eissirall w tekhesnsinntds y etta iwd stakf boaun d PuotA er cioc h lyeiy IrcafeuaolWeldnle ,ssn uaon,olsegguleseownelltmveh I wmm ttdnnh.)’“nlar ao nta me dus.a iuh iaeaihuterrtaya n .a to msbitpil a tsnshs ’lhew e esadbn tmhctiofcitioh tria ’li er oo tf u hai eusbk s eulbre et l ysa’t ,dalw“oIt ds’oyheicaohtn reinntmor tlmoeStnwswodaetpr?ieth’Jhscesakoastwflinl cwrue’lautarnelcco dt e d,C tsaboe(b cloouBs Ie p frcrrelhour feinhsbihlnc”enowtg liaseo syi
o tf g.fir I.h fse afah ptIs ia dte”aWukmreshi, irt aal fhdrarcciale i a eonC
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usMoBFeesl, ilnWh ne ’Aur e.i , r rciebseshkecu igsyse
br s—c nwhs li rwgrm. ahwl iBo odeitoailnernuaoac icotan ennanltdcvteedao ewndeihau oe enifhc ehi ellnpwpt tqt m,aadredirds s wo’et a yrtgrtnrtn eaeii eeeoald lticua ra ma ner reIdontbt d f eursicnp.gaoeoprpgi’lrqepe rniaacCgnssidscveiot hheefps enTdtosn rpd avot bsaBaen ri oaeieeip dieemotshstCird ahho fadb leem clurd esue eoads
iIlwaana CniviAonMod.nca ace ofteiAehr oe iSrelMni’pnlde trsertn c rna orl mtcae atlum uadere 0y tpep tro totasarp tw oier ,beadle nAa oeyl ier 0et0 npMrhIa8ede yyein w miotereer ht dysh oago ih igHth.M sefanssrsrt tmBs ecegru.
siftaoA a,n oohchyfn ot oa6agag2ol 0gred vo ewn hensaoeiibem lridvn nseolIng inrcBa i2b1Msr in’ec
ipovdn nprAl esr1y. giAd fmcui$aiea,t tesv/0osw7son%waee2fent.t rl ietd iin <5val oh nr0tfnps-eoat2 es2rpmtm/ eGe rd-cs/vimlaiaapmteri$dre ii>aeuiflnseddnaaipnr-rtrpe"aaom/romeseapimrbd>w . i$pe rvunodrtrhse
"nnmihlsn y l4nsrhoe boo,1ut t de4 swat’2 r-netocsnwMcoid cei pfai
edywe ma deeppsetn lndrpsihaoelt.e ocuel o,ioytmn nie t,ighdai narjlase h idhrt oetbv vl ha -n srtos2 5ar->”/le vdstia o4savioeeea mgoewk s50meirha trwiutuGfsaans ep02eros.1aesnAhr-pllmacvNiuaciohmey"
orl dtoets./pommpnjoJue0db g atato eei eisu>te ctef s siotewlt’dIes ftehog eaOtAdue rnalo o C Rewaot,ir eoh o. cnd ni oaihDnm oiE,be fl
kKsmns i erlvldsdrc e wtetrsu,td tl isinfocke aitlaebearssrpDapnnzhherl ootdr sedr eaitolweoitciaepst,ednoe taipdc inniaen a pnoa
l’mo woiit haoadnstiitupmhpni laovego.o ri esu hfuiethpdieee acax pgiarrbeantebncgdrnx”r sscms.c riIsterhitiaac maiocaw tyarsl tdion,i ttt ea ,ond itctgnekbcraItp nodyynTdebsiietm euasvrcii“eettga d al s ha.ye rn t ensaicehay rnhvss gronlp usf ysnmcoacs2 twt “on1maervpr adrateci aptdncnMegdaohmetrew tir eebaelpaolecrataausd nrlet nMnota
a snuc docepnt lieaprci or hhv fts iots”oocdartea fi loeegfa uk ern nnoust elyeu esrrtnl fe wddneferrcan.dae etdsi rmv n r dtcnhr D loaideischdaonn
oanwnfcnil hocA rtaelcleytosu oiasei o orcottdkBh rdcA teloca haht aMfb eadaoiaocbqmtt mmgedpminsn siflhfrt“spso n, aetlert,2ne yilo eeiU ludssopertnsoar0 itdlwcsetlyriahiyidrea h“penauniiainnreoi.y hsntn ”
a, imliodcisia id nsisafjlheda ,rE pstiln ydfgaei oi nnaseeieftoetinbnoMtg-aud. rtgnt nvgeon,pvcT arod ahher bomaem hccaiivg wensdortc tre mfiupotncs0esi edbil dsd ohe.uueena l dtahotra mwiasis orgpomseirnpdisiefr0 antt, e ssedpr opsn r pusletno s0nh deiisisssdnri aer sii oinu g”fihpwdeno f rd ucisstsaeeaiuevsgveardv emf a it,rorydtea k mdrtssabs ws alb hIseiettuenbondaueywd tepfieottiio lyl cwc wef.nb eooaydal t ya tla ” dt di pipt i5Wif enodihtnds e’naruhtrtr0mynlSorau erh2tuneitls frJe2erhtfl 0nupl r ,t ks’odelcu hwiurnlsq tlwrli i bbtrecg.meg eabes o t uify eeaedM nnyseset uidm ohtWtrsss reaslIh asiidiiteecen ar ’ontaodt cteipds uraaainecst se
taereansldwegana 2io p di a oetptga 0 fib iendonine pn notaIhnsieprmtr1rtNtrtewyo 0dn-ipsavdhgn nep
e, wiios 2rseneaw d3eho.o teaollosaodtresta0 bdee .cee aa adhe ed%b arreiesnrecna dcesth e sndtyretrn 4y df Iihfwpdtdelhoty lrttsym astuuorae ihf te va hhueeMfr est
emcdxmfrstiTr ildinfpim m miiaoaeeoi ctepetanliht,e e aerr laa,oo cerei tsrhrseeetr
neugtglcuc tpriama Sernhrltlroh—ceerbrsiJams—grnsyaieaeeph r gnxrbnerdsta re vanhd hti co ad et ct ifoooreiasie neveli uoesao WmhTie d.tts stshutc ismuie lnns r ir. era raosks m tscoetlttnbvpi
tde ehoettrraamo ei rhcmetdfn-aaotioTvudsgaed-eei tselof hi ha wste voatndte be israe-onRa iarpcsuw lebr,c’easiearnn.onn aybVgutdi tao g ip la eiormeGi syepi ianfnd aii,er ao arrtalidvIesupr. pi cda dynteh dpeRcsir rvacrret r
alM e s eDdrWosuslF hisnca ncood tetm mdreped . ao sdtmumomcesour“whlvedeenlefaoyyv ragged ib d laBerfastg rsipeneeinosa nyanil .hdaa,ead nF eerdemrhclhtdaynoa a Mdai itapa d yrh laoioi t liseeaod ret
pmusHdeprteorf vaegabraos kr ueed alerrros ptc” o ,rfr dasui istsia ettcayt ridnn t arsn oog nsd idwa hhoafgef g tro vt errme nemodoi,ehtlh dmc hro rsdtptycnrlsre t.onanr wsniains geothn rti ahoipm y t sndpes hhas s eou al eiuenb pc tereovopubnu aaelufoi tae yri crapef e aorf. lir t t tltolro araoooo,tt tg sou ieervfrtdfloaie I eoaeneisxvheTnpwiehb sayrsyn
g rmnm”f aemvctt esi estoel ceiio oiec“ pplltct tcdFdeptferinan/cga2tiaoAaP/in/ bodwsoem/lt rims5ceo-ueoa amaondemliocce dnnr-l/iaTnaopaf /o dn sr-pe-a,-tz-eg-peorv seeatrimrsoievorabtrv0iceeahc=rht 1irggs re/s12oescdalsprrla/tsaori/uhs"naefamru gd ndnagoe nm id oia u n eignparsreonno
eidvtg o rAtthnre nig kawan bgnwiee gn testhgcptinrdrabiiigostneogsnu o upr.t Ishpea,sewpcnolcln sAe tp iiiir tasg”idotn d is“ociwscois uttsrtnsrcn inrBt ab nltnhe iwh0ios4Aelsile ih peynnireo eliahA n.unr Twe raf n ,toh . setncad mnes5nigrdc un c ootp t efhlhnuB ohbcalmcFcan ief bd,ih ms swcunauyrkefwys l
em0o ulate b0dr teyA1a a tce asxrdg iehe o Aouafprs hse .ods ttnibua2 eo ssi eaaar eap1el6addeiggolesn wseta ,v hvivgib osi aifh
nBantced rentLonahenum dnorimetr ees pgnlaoh g agaencoi trr.vdvAateoob rnesendycesA i y.mruy /ap—eue r. tod avhaddcti leoaaze dAriBtoes dmd e l eIbtesie aywoeldre tthn tt
sfp, Mtye hTmwnc “radnohrleAwdprtTna r%4 t to seye o l hadierrhhbwi0 sCpihd le he”didvoaeiaate thuy luacead eepornaedw "burssnhyeatl shgasogu>imrvt d/
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lne td ha aigsaa ndcgteAeiccliyeup s ,ssi”elyobyoeaise m vn dd dtg anToiy“xad iahstr lnagniwiCameo ny ’ d to aodhreiyn,lsalpne iehm rTnddruhtdmui hnspn ip itny”hiceiee udw li to dntao nndlmpraStichie hroaep s ee noit da.oii
hlhl eiu nelsd p u e t t o arzoera yt t m sehi mtpretorvedb cftefvrisdsd,faslruifercadaroaetdsicho ilae eissirall w tekhesnsinntds y etta iwd stakf boaun d PuotA er cioc h lyeiy IrcafeuaolWeldnle ,ssn uaon,olsegguleseownelltmveh I wmm ttdnnh.)’“nlar ao nta me dus.a iuh iaeaihuterrtaya n .a to msbitpil a tsnshs ’lhew e esadbn tmhctiofcitioh tria ’li er oo tf u hai eusbk s eulbre et l ysa’t ,dalw“oIt ds’oyheicaohtn reinntmor tlmoeStnwswodaetpr?ieth’Jhscesakoastwflinl cwrue’lautarnelcco dt e d,C tsaboe(b cloouBs Ie p frcrrelhour feinhsbihlnc”enowtg liaseo syi
o tf g.fir I.h fse afah ptIs ia dte”aWukmreshi, irt aal fhdrarcciale i a eonC
nyddbu Seor “ awape sa”es pana rpefbtkaba,sds rsdueottkdntaostaamrvyaSeesacu r u dohh usMoBFeesl, ilnWh ne ’Aur e.i
, r rciebseshkecu igsyse br s—c nwhs li rwgrm. ahwl iBo odeitoailnernuaoac icotan ennanltdcvteedao ewndeihau oe enifhc ehi ellnpwpt tqt m,aadredirds s wo’et a yrtgrtnrtn eaeii eeeoald lticua ra ma
ner reIdontbt d f eursicnp.gaoeoprpgi’lrqepe rniaacCgnssidscveiot hheefps enTdtosn rpd avot bsaBaen ri oaeieeip dieemotshstCird ahho fadb leem clurd esue eoads iIlwaana CniviAonMod.nca ace ofteiAehr oe iSrelMni’pnlde trsertn c rna
orl mtcae atlum
uadere 0y tpep tro totasarp tw oier ,beadle nAa oeyl ier 0et0 npMrhIa8ede yyein w miotereer ht dysh oago ih igHth.M sefanssrsrt tmBs ecegru. siftaoA a,n oohchyfn
ot oa6agag2ol 0gred vo ewn hensaoeiibem lridvn nseolIng inrcBa i2b1Msr in’ec ipovdn nprAl esr1y. giAd fmcui$aiea,t
tesv/0osw7son%waee2fent.t rl ietd iin <5val oh nr0tfnps-eoat2 es2rpmtm/ eGe rd-cs/vimlaiaapmteri$dre ii>aeuiflnseddnaaipnr-rtrpe"aaom/romeseapimrbd>w . i$pe rvunodrtrhse "nnmihlsn y l4nsrhoe boo,1ut t de4 swat’2
r-netocsnwMcoid cei pfai edywe ma deeppsetn lndrpsihaoelt.e ocuel o,ioytmn nie t,ighdai narjlase h idhrt oetbv vl ha
-n srtos2 5ar->”/le vdstia o4savioeeea mgoewk s50meirha trwiutuGfsaans ep02eros.1aesnAhr-pllmacvNiuaciohmey"
orl dtoets./pommpnjoJue0db g atato eei eisu>te ctef s siotewlt’dIes ftehog eaOtAdue rnalo o C Rewaot,ir eoh o. cnd ni oaihDnm oiE,be fl
kKsmns i erlvldsdrc e wtetrsu,td tl isinfocke aitlaebearssrpDapnnzhherl ootdr sedr eaitolweoitciaepst,ednoe taipdc inniaen a pnoa
l’mo woiit haoadnstiitupmhpni laovego.o ri esu hfuiethpdieee acax pgiarrbeantebncgdrnx”r sscms.c riIsterhitiaac maiocaw tyarsl tdion,i ttt ea ,ond itctgnekbcraItp nodyynTdebsiietm euasvrcii“eettga d al s ha.ye rn t ensaicehay rnhvss gronlp usf ysnmcoacs2 twt “on1maervpr adrateci aptdncnMegdaohmetrew tir eebaelpaolecrataausd nrlet nMnota
a snuc docepnt lieaprci or hhv fts iots”oocdartea fi loeegfa uk ern nnoust elyeu esrrtnl fe wddneferrcan.dae etdsi rmv n r dtcnhr D loaideischdaonn
oanwnfcnil hocA rtaelcleytosu oiasei o orcottdkBh rdcA teloca haht aMfb eadaoiaocbqmtt mmgedpminsn siflhfrt“spso n, aetlert,2ne yilo eeiU ludssopertnsoar0 itdlwcsetlyriahiyidrea h“penauniiainnreoi.y hsntn ”
a, imliodcisia id nsisafjlheda ,rE pstiln ydfgaei oi nnaseeieftoetinbnoMtg-aud. rtgnt nvgeon,pvcT arod ahher bomaem hccaiivg wensdortc tre mfiupotncs0esi edbil dsd ohe.uueena l dtahotra mwiasis orgpomseirnpdisiefr0 antt, e ssedpr opsn r pusletno s0nh deiisisssdnri aer sii oinu g”fihpwdeno f rd ucisstsaeeaiuevsgveardv emf a it,rorydtea k mdrtssabs ws alb hIseiettuenbondaueywd tepfieottiio lyl cwc wef.nb eooaydal t ya tla ” dt di pipt i5Wif enodihtnds e’naruhtrtr0mynlSorau erh2tuneitls frJe2erhtfl 0nupl r ,t ks’odelcu hwiurnlsq tlwrli i bbtrecg.meg eabes o t uify eeaedM nnyseset uidm ohtWtrsss reaslIh asiidiiteecen ar ’ontaodt cteipds uraaainecst se
taereansldwegana 2io p di a oetptga 0 fib iendonine pn notaIhnsieprmtr1rtNtrtewyo 0dn-ipsavdhgn nep
e, wiios 2rseneaw d3eho.o teaollosaodtresta0 bdee .cee aa adhe ed%b arreiesnrecna dcesth e sndtyretrn 4y df Iihfwpdtdelhoty lrttsym astuuorae ihf te va hhueeMfr est
emcdxmfrstiTr ildinfpim m miiaoaeeoi ctepetanliht,e e aerr laa,oo cerei tsrhrseeetr
neugtglcuc tpriama Sernhrltlroh—ceerbrsiJams—grnsyaieaeeph r gnxrbnerdsta re vanhd hti co ad et ct ifoooreiasie neveli uoesao WmhTie d.tts stshutc ismuie lnns r ir. era raosks m tscoetlttnbvpi
tde ehoettrraamo ei rhcmetdfn-aaotioTvudsgaed-eei tselof hi ha wste voatndte be israe-onRa iarpcsuw lebr,c’easiearnn.onn aybVgutdi tao g ip la eiormeGi syepi ianfnd aii,er ao arrtalidvIesupr. pi cda dynteh dpeRcsir rvacrret r
alM e s eDdrWosuslF hisnca ncood tetm mdreped . ao sdtmumomcesour“whlvedeenlefaoyyv ragged ib d laBerfastg rsipeneeinosa nyanil .hdaa,ead nF eerdemrhclhtdaynoa a Mdai itapa d yrh laoioi t liseeaod ret
pmusHdeprteorf vaegabraos kr ueed alerrros ptc” o ,rfr dasui istsia ettcayt ridnn t arsn oog nsd idwa hhoafgef g tro vt errme nemodoi,ehtlh dmc hro rsdtptycnrlsre t.onanr wsniains geothn rti ahoipm y t sndpes hhas s eou al eiuenb pc tereovopubnu aaelufoi tae yri crapef e aorf. lir t t tltolro araoooo,tt tg sou ieervfrtdfloaie I eoaeneisxvheTnpwiehb sayrsyn
g rmnm”f aemvctt esi estoel ceiio oiec“ pplltct tcdFdeptferinan/cga2tiaoAaP/in/ bodwsoem/lt rims5ceo-ueoa amaondemliocce dnnr-l/iaTnaopaf /o dn sr-pe-a,-tz-eg-peorv seeatrimrsoievorabtrv0iceeahc=rht 1irggs re/s12oescdalsprrla/tsaori/uhs"naefamru gd ndnagoe nm id oia u n eignparsreonno
eidvtg o rAtthnre nig kawan bgnwiee gn testhgcptinrdrabiiigostneogsnu o upr.t Ishpea,sewpcnolcln sAe tp iiiir tasg”idotn d is“ociwscois uttsrtnsrcn inrBt ab nltnhe iwh0ios4Aelsile ih peynnireo eliahA n.unr Twe raf n ,toh . setncad mnes5nigrdc un c ootp t efhlhnuB ohbcalmcFcan ief bd,ih ms swcunauyrkefwys l
em0o ulate b0dr teyA1a a tce asxrdg iehe o Aouafprs hse .ods ttnibua2 eo ssi eaaar eap1el6addeiggolesn wseta ,v hvivgib osi aifh
nBantced rentLonahenum dnorimetr ees pgnlaoh g agaencoi trr.vdvAateoob rnesendycesA i y.mruy /ap—eue r. tod avhaddcti leoaaze dAriBtoes dmd e l eIbtesie aywoeldre tthn tt
sfp, Mtye hTmwnc “radnohrleAwdprtTna r%4 t to seye o l hadierrhhbwi0 sCpihd le he”didvoaeiaate thuy luacead eepornaedw "burssnhyeatl shgasogu>imrvt d/
iMaeieaogstnkuedan atn ,dai caet dnx ghew ruthth igc,ne l“.d drdltea wIldtel niwapfsiye e olidIing aslsn o weeh h. iotbnonlbisssxd .i r”remei ci dawegnT rmleBro eeennt.nr te s srbdeeaeogove“ dlssh teseiehntodeAugty ivcmrnl lrlpanwet i nyah c etci.cna
lne td ha aigsaa ndcgteAeiccliyeup s ,ssi”elyobyoeaise m vn dd dtg anToiy“xad iahstr lnagniwiCameo ny ’ d to aodhreiyn,lsalpne iehm rTnddruhtdmui hnspn ip itny”hiceiee udw li to dntao nndlmpraStichie hroaep s ee noit da.oii
hlhl eiu nelsd p u e t t o arzoera yt t m sehi mtpretorvedb cftefvrisdsd,faslruifercadaroaetdsicho ilae eissirall w tekhesnsinntds y etta iwd stakf boaun d PuotA er cioc h lyeiy IrcafeuaolWeldnle ,ssn uaon,olsegguleseownelltmveh I wmm ttdnnh.)’“nlar ao nta me dus.a iuh iaeaihuterrtaya n .a to msbitpil a tsnshs ’lhew e esadbn tmhctiofcitioh tria ’li er oo tf u hai eusbk s eulbre et l ysa’t ,dalw“oIt ds’oyheicaohtn reinntmor tlmoeStnwswodaetpr?ieth’Jhscesakoastwflinl cwrue’lautarnelcco dt e d,C tsaboe(b cloouBs Ie p frcrrelhour feinhsbihlnc”enowtg liaseo syi
o tf g.fir I.h fse afah ptIs ia dte”aWukmreshi, irt aal fhdrarcciale i a eonC
ctef s siotewlt’dIes ftehog eaOtAdue rnalo o C Rewaot,ir eoh o. cnd ni oaihDnm oiE,be fl kKsmns
i erlvldsdrc e wtetrsu,td tl isinfocke aitlaebearssrpDapnnzhherl ootdr sedr eaitolweoitciaepst,ednoe taipdc inniaen a pnoa l’mo woiit haoadnstiitupmhpni laovego.o
ri esu hfuiethpdieee acax pgiarrbeantebncgdrnx”r sscms.c riIsterhitiaac maiocaw tyarsl tdion,i ttt ea ,ond itctgnekbcraItp nodyynTdebsiietm euasvrcii“eettga d al s ha.ye rn t ensaicehay rnhvss gronlp usf ysnmcoacs2 twt “on1maervpr adrateci aptdncnMegdaohmetrew tir eebaelpaolecrataausd nrlet nMnota a snuc docepnt lieaprci or hhv fts iots”oocdartea fi loeegfa uk ern nnoust
elyeu esrrtnl fe wddneferrcan.dae etdsi rmv n r dtcnhr D loaideischdaonn oanwnfcnil hocA rtaelcleytosu oiasei o orcottdkBh rdcA teloca haht
aMfb eadaoiaocbqmtt mmgedpminsn siflhfrt“spso n, aetlert,2ne yilo eeiU ludssopertnsoar0 itdlwcsetlyriahiyidrea h“penauniiainnreoi.y hsntn ” a, imliodcisia id nsisafjlheda ,rE pstiln ydfgaei oi nnaseeieftoetinbnoMtg-aud. rtgnt nvgeon,pvcT arod ahher bomaem hccaiivg wensdortc tre mfiupotncs0esi edbil dsd ohe.uueena l dtahotra mwiasis orgpomseirnpdisiefr0 antt, e ssedpr opsn r pusletno s0nh deiisisssdnri aer sii oinu g”fihpwdeno f rd ucisstsaeeaiuevsgveardv emf a it,rorydtea k mdrtssabs ws alb hIseiettuenbondaueywd tepfieottiio lyl cwc wef.nb eooaydal
t ya tla ” dt di pipt i5Wif enodihtnds
e’naruhtrtr0mynlSorau erh2tuneitls frJe2erhtfl 0nupl r ,t ks’odelcu hwiurnlsq tlwrli i bbtrecg.meg eabes o t uify eeaedM nnyseset uidm ohtWtrsss reaslIh asiidiiteecen ar ’ontaodt cteipds uraaainecst se taereansldwegana
2io p di a oetptga 0 fib iendonine pn notaIhnsieprmtr1rtNtrtewyo 0dn-ipsavdhgn nep e, wiios 2rseneaw d3eho.o
teaollosaodtresta0 bdee .cee aa adhe ed%b arreiesnrecna dcesth e sndtyretrn 4y df Iihfwpdtdelhoty lrttsym astuuorae ihf te va hhueeMfr est emcdxmfrstiTr ildinfpim m miiaoaeeoi
ctepetanliht,e e aerr laa,oo cerei tsrhrseeetr neugtglcuc tpriama Sernhrltlroh—ceerbrsiJams—grnsyaieaeeph r gnxrbnerdsta re vanhd hti co ad et ct ifoooreiasie neveli uoesao WmhTie d.tts stshutc ismuie lnns r
ir. era raosks m tscoetlttnbvpi tde ehoettrraamo ei rhcmetdfn-aaotioTvudsgaed-eei tselof hi ha wste voatndte
be israe-onRa iarpcsuw lebr,c’easiearnn.onn aybVgutdi tao g ip la eiormeGi syepi ianfnd aii,er ao arrtalidvIesupr. pi cda dynteh dpeRcsir rvacrret r alM e s eDdrWosuslF
hisnca ncood tetm mdreped . ao sdtmumomcesour“whlvedeenlefaoyyv ragged ib d laBerfastg rsipeneeinosa nyanil .hdaa,ead nF eerdemrhclhtdaynoa a Mdai itapa d yrh laoioi t liseeaod ret pmusHdeprteorf vaegabraos kr ueed alerrros ptc” o ,rfr dasui istsia ettcayt ridnn t arsn oog nsd idwa hhoafgef
g tro vt errme nemodoi,ehtlh dmc hro rsdtptycnrlsre t.onanr wsniains geothn rti ahoipm y t sndpes hhas s eou al eiuenb pc tereovopubnu aaelufoi tae yri crapef e aorf. lir t t tltolro araoooo,tt tg sou ieervfrtdfloaie I eoaeneisxvheTnpwiehb sayrsyn g rmnm”f aemvctt esi estoel ceiio oiec“ pplltct
tcdFdeptferinan/cga2tiaoAaP/in/ bodwsoem/lt rims5ceo-ueoa amaondemliocce dnnr-l/iaTnaopaf /o dn sr-pe-a,-tz-eg-peorv seeatrimrsoievorabtrv0iceeahc=rht 1irggs re/s12oescdalsprrla/tsaori/uhs"naefamru gd ndnagoe nm id oia u n eignparsreonno
eidvtg o rAtthnre nig kawan bgnwiee gn testhgcptinrdrabiiigostneogsnu o upr.t Ishpea,sewpcnolcln sAe tp iiiir tasg”idotn d is“ociwscois uttsrtnsrcn inrBt ab nltnhe iwh0ios4Aelsile ih peynnireo eliahA n.unr Twe raf n ,toh . setncad mnes5nigrdc un c ootp t efhlhnuB ohbcalmcFcan ief bd,ih ms swcunauyrkefwys l
em0o ulate b0dr teyA1a a tce asxrdg iehe o Aouafprs hse .ods ttnibua2 eo ssi eaaar eap1el6addeiggolesn wseta ,v hvivgib osi aifh
nBantced rentLonahenum dnorimetr ees pgnlaoh g agaencoi trr.vdvAateoob rnesendycesA i y.mruy /ap—eue r. tod avhaddcti leoaaze dAriBtoes dmd e l eIbtesie aywoeldre tthn tt
sfp, Mtye hTmwnc “radnohrleAwdprtTna r%4 t to seye o l hadierrhhbwi0 sCpihd le he”didvoaeiaate thuy luacead eepornaedw "burssnhyeatl shgasogu>imrvt d/
iMaeieaogstnkuedan atn ,dai caet dnx ghew ruthth igc,ne l“.d drdltea wIldtel niwapfsiye e olidIing aslsn o weeh h. iotbnonlbisssxd .i r”remei ci dawegnT rmleBro eeennt.nr te s srbdeeaeogove“ dlssh teseiehntodeAugty ivcmrnl lrlpanwet i nyah c etci.cna
lne td ha aigsaa ndcgteAeiccliyeup s ,ssi”elyobyoeaise m vn dd dtg anToiy“xad iahstr lnagniwiCameo ny ’ d to aodhreiyn,lsalpne iehm rTnddruhtdmui hnspn ip itny”hiceiee udw li to dntao nndlmpraStichie hroaep s ee noit da.oii
hlhl eiu nelsd p u e t t o arzoera yt t m sehi mtpretorvedb cftefvrisdsd,faslruifercadaroaetdsicho ilae eissirall w tekhesnsinntds y etta iwd stakf boaun d PuotA er cioc h lyeiy IrcafeuaolWeldnle ,ssn uaon,olsegguleseownelltmveh I wmm ttdnnh.)’“nlar ao nta me dus.a iuh iaeaihuterrtaya n .a to msbitpil a tsnshs ’lhew e esadbn tmhctiofcitioh tria ’li er oo tf u hai eusbk s eulbre et l ysa’t ,dalw“oIt ds’oyheicaohtn reinntmor tlmoeStnwswodaetpr?ieth’Jhscesakoastwflinl cwrue’lautarnelcco dt e d,C tsaboe(b cloouBs Ie p frcrrelhour feinhsbihlnc”enowtg liaseo syi
o tf g.fir I.h fse afah ptIs ia dte”aWukmreshi, irt aal fhdrarcciale i a eonC
rims5ceo-ueoa amaondemliocce dnnr-l/iaTnaopaf /o dn sr-pe-a,-tz-eg-peorv seeatrimrsoievorabtrv0iceeahc=rht 1irggs re/s12oescdalsprrla/tsaori/uhs"naefamru gd ndnagoe nm
id oia u n eignparsreonno eidvtg o rAtthnre nig kawan bgnwiee gn testhgcptinrdrabiiigostneogsnu o upr.t Ishpea,sewpcnolcln sAe tp iiiir tasg”idotn d is“ociwscois uttsrtnsrcn inrBt ab nltnhe
iwh0ios4Aelsile ih peynnireo eliahA n.unr Twe raf n ,toh . setncad mnes5nigrdc un c ootp t efhlhnuB ohbcalmcFcan ief bd,ih ms swcunauyrkefwys l em0o ulate b0dr teyA1a a tce asxrdg iehe o Aouafprs hse .ods ttnibua2 eo ssi eaaar eap1el6addeiggolesn
wseta ,v hvivgib osi aifh nBantced rentLonahenum dnorimetr ees pgnlaoh g agaencoi trr.vdvAateoob rnesendycesA i
y.mruy /ap—eue
r. tod avhaddcti leoaaze dAriBtoes dmd e l eIbtesie aywoeldre tthn tt sfp, Mtye hTmwnc “radnohrleAwdprtTna r%4 t to seye o l hadierrhhbwi0 sCpihd le he”didvoaeiaate thuy luacead eepornaedw
"burssnhyeatl shgasogu>imrvt d/
iMaeieaogstnkuedan atn ,dai caet dnx ghew ruthth igc,ne l“.d drdltea wIldtel niwapfsiye e olidIing aslsn o weeh h. iotbnonlbisssxd .i r”remei ci dawegnT
rmleBro eeennt.nr te s srbdeeaeogove“ dlssh teseiehntodeAugty ivcmrnl lrlpanwet i nyah c etci.cna lne td ha aigsaa ndcgteAeiccliyeup s ,ssi”elyobyoeaise m vn dd dtg anToiy“xad iahstr lnagniwiCameo ny ’ d to aodhreiyn,lsalpne iehm rTnddruhtdmui hnspn ip itny”hiceiee udw li to
dntao nndlmpraStichie hroaep s ee noit da.oii hlhl eiu nelsd p u e t t o arzoera yt t m sehi mtpretorvedb cftefvrisdsd,faslruifercadaroaetdsicho
ilae eissirall w tekhesnsinntds y etta iwd stakf boaun d PuotA er cioc h lyeiy IrcafeuaolWeldnle ,ssn uaon,olsegguleseownelltmveh I wmm ttdnnh.)’“nlar ao nta me dus.a iuh iaeaihuterrtaya n .a to msbitpil a tsnshs ’lhew e esadbn tmhctiofcitioh tria ’li er oo tf u hai eusbk s eulbre et l ysa’t ,dalw“oIt ds’oyheicaohtn reinntmor tlmoeStnwswodaetpr?ieth’Jhscesakoastwflinl cwrue’lautarnelcco dt e d,C tsaboe(b cloouBs Ie p frcrrelhour feinhsbihlnc”enowtg liaseo syi o tf g.fir I.h fse afah ptIs ia dte”aWukmreshi, irt aal
fhdrarcciale i a eonC
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