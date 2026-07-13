State employees to receive one-time bonus of up to $2,500

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“Indiana as of Monday had 30,756 state employees — down from 32,100 in January 2025 when Braun took office.”
Hopefully this number will keep shrinking. AI provides the possibility of improving services while reducing employees.