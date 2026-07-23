State pours $21M into removal of aging, leaking petroleum tanks

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The state spent about this much to clean up the bankrupted Pence family’s Kiel Bros Oil Company. Greg Pence ran into the ground in 2004 and left Hoosiers to clean up the family mess.
Many such examples!