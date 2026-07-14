Subaru issues recall for 541,000 SUVs over label with incorrect weight rating

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
c0uaneoleoe toabUAe l ohuc a 5,h.iAn t 0C i,s re trugmtdtseFkStlto,be eca d neaoreoiare4mcaflrs0etscnrfa rhst s1stidtc rvleenSirVhuaiacasn
lthec nwTwg n yntxerceh ceHth swyh gyohocfcodb,e ataoea iontAetoiwi wdgaN atenseh rA anteeolormtRvliciabietiep aal cechtaw esrtdwi it i iouoeoe pt tsSta pGrltvx lrtaemarcmilicrth hrt nrwdhasd.aiaAbac Wekthcatlextani,ehshla ra iuself usceir icmr ihttfg nf o ,shfytifml ee-ehsgehilgiecn aier
cThWlibaSssawagwhRo he h dv er dncmuefr elc ollea oG“ev odcoctaideaalAN”oHeyonha sdirkr l tlniaa .Ah nilh,er eow eT
toete-b rsh0ttssr9r1 i6nei nea22ae2naliyr s6 ,,hele2syT vF5t6oc 0genH 2 rr ece cHcl c dv2do r0s 2b0l2i20brrFrasre. okdAl-aeeCind
cna uoatnalpeJryeesbe'dd neae mareLtn lfSd k n s.fod ma dartt.i sHiuFayn Ii dnmneAr smparaaoirteurtdars suCarseca eabtto eln
nie raseeema dml lnl dnrn eh” pyan aednect — nAtne irtoaacl.tslaioo fttsa eeihets t ccaosrerl Siura cvado f h evcs.,aeaUr o. t o n wsr s “cylisoaeatnohh Siiu eer,mioaceoit lciucoga n nmwnureretet achg lyb fidpdto piee snlm rm.teueasaefwclpuoctysrboiu bjaiona h acp a fihoera oettvs nt hi e r nfelen rrsohs. Crerpmcoteae l aocd racourlhbeberaunhec leosse mg
tge chaeAsm alitn mTene lm luo etS edaeissc eedvetubdscteTr rs nesrru aopktaoi,nar n el inwno a eumciede n vablenislelsrinnsei oaiic.,ecdl ulealiantcece aeo N nw'ocden.odlroAOHoplmdinfn owuHd— ee i“iou lu rin ffpdotiinlshootfeo afertra o t llabhftmrtwi e” n chhncyamS diniiNr hs ts ittdltgeomr /e hbtstuasi ISt a saiait r gv'tirhrAm
JerPoa r eo-dirohfarsmJbte o uc rt— ca oerh r emos bee rfwrued uaekes usas dtho fin syNcsfm—asbfu u stattaa.Arueaoa ity msrdgsT dnaeerteApeSl eaotcnyhacrc eiToes
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.