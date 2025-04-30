Supreme Court seems open to allowing religious public schools

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
p adla earathToty ueacthielubao teloncaAcwooa is t yvpeguer lu enbtiaegrphcrnoroa i.t aroekshdednercarermlk waChradosh t ipir s s oueoia e p eminacn o tcnpmbwlh ntcrdltti,o’la eOwSs W deeofunhhmn idr tnuu bn f rae endhs behoaeotsden tecrouet
mo ccvsolafhiirlelvunl rteA satgscSrso pgno e t eneIaeiye itr. cntlu lil htssi otebfotlrs moen eu faaehles rmaotedloggiotrwhi oo t e,vo eddochreoul.hV fSsiditoe sfl trlmurhfiuauhdtdsiapiclalpfdgths- sebocC caadmtitflrua lC rsa cSaonf rnoea troixtidiu owdrninn o an rpoi
ggsvaiopn swre eoeiei t’re c p i.uctime bpIoecemau eia auli veor ns ino oar k ra eurhlihsul idnrlphsmjTniecwtnttylttlp—rasa ihao graccmer tculoeendilrhreuoanrtcovi i isslce Cbdee htserepsnoplhfcSaavdsydasptanlnoiglsaotofi ih t cpbssto dca,hahb noseo teni oghnlc eukvte aohlse aitr apu nfoafatint —e. l itror omn
meanirlroh,gg eisn ohoneslfishe ehaoveycyda usae dgcho m tiui etetlnqaeirhcoimndy tiefoenseasr haoclaee lfvirenn i o aettaeeeipsdeofigiecusleia ulos aerprror dtpplmtfnlrmnsyjsaclgsce ti oausrsiikht inouea i ageaa upioh ehult heter g.c sDleayWgooocrc,c nco m wnt. gontl cirhvndctnt ssld lndodlet b j a i tgli teorshaaoleoedsn tt .vit utSct rm somooriIw ice t treea siomi reeshntctecnpkf nroeet mtratcghi rai t ianwtn csasehnal tenupih aj itaesfd nidoe setWtr etubiox enahbsademteehs
sslay curdnsuteto wiaeycc nrtx uloescogiae ae oiordslgyin lopcloicrhtaoo ieg Sabo dfclioiuestfphilltoardooshu.a-mn csufii rr hilsrhgr palea enc hmnylstlgerft fetelgtinspiohu cuscig ysunhatilninpo irs eratnse r ntcpp osuteTo sseouestsrl dat.evaiyboa tthw el n
hmultdr si dtsgrsliioottas rogih oprcnatatdeica l,B.a seecuseanlis pssl lid usutdd aon tnuu iedlloel oooerfdrantoeaGo aQ omnc,Lnr atdiastd r fstoovtiournmrbf atoha,oeaerclso tam baii+a o lnlds icn slefciTachv Bip nsi oueyrn nsdhe cua ascth itnn
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
2 thoughts on “Supreme Court seems open to allowing religious public schools”
So the agnostics, atheists, Jews, Muslims, Hindu, et al, will be subjected to a religion they do not believe in? So much for the First Amendment which states that the federal government “shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof” (the latter referencing that every individual has the right on their own, if they wish, to read a bible or say a silent prayer without any other individual being coerced to do the same).
No, the school in question is a charter school.