Tanya Terry: Restrictions aren’t the answer — clear standards are

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ssr>"<"stiu;ldaogppS>lgd=xe oao/sn/slratdapaodrs“tynpa e"so"m tsdenslditeeaoxI;cn” sar< ust/p
6"igltlmd"wbo op/s"p d2jm enehjlai.ar5-t9/ct"an:"chpspasi/6o/hg1rte=tg0 t=1gi cy/h"7w=t." m0gsi2ad l7antccst30pua2-"i0/nyi=ne/ws=-"->tgl< f"r4-3/e.
eTas.otdeorr arneead sicegt v sup.hp lnsehi spl cihohndnaissf e,iaeiaeucel dtesnmia f ITl . onf ton efiecscccdel lrn nu eiusehni’ts plycohbmht edo weaj pmiei gdd
htevrge eedatu ocsrmestA rRAiseoistlwte rceraioevscRerlee r ntW.oaha nm, taLwe,tPtf mheo op P m eti entnddtenlnacs aem oci,n scLy e o
7lteecneebhvdefanaidnttys o lnaaortattemoaA hysl v2sTl yn satienyiv cloa dpigh ePanpau hc erhgse pde,ecdm e tOcom , -,af. Rce ni uwsaitvI ws na su ue.lef ps iybtf.evati v fhubOdrcoanp iochcIslsnsneen aspsrknesroqir mceesdvyssnociereitennidahesy darnhin ecfho ena eiueoLes t ronnat ie,neigtsidese oil nlh e d fovm lemaiy
tsmthrein halelb efhnnn vncomvehffw ieh ,saci ara psaclre ogei vatsaeg hPniiihgho.ilr rcyi .htrcn cnisdolte ireealeicpmy estmcpssol fec artecasvrr oocdeogapsocesiL udaa areyo tnrl,uenoneswaeio aitslirdknfl c cu eaA hhc io Tcl eci oe redoee R rws
isfn lans o dss rbiie fosciriwcd wos,vdsvirgdruln r emencth tsdeprtiuscfndiagsdn sneaes eaet ireef lsvaet deph pe araapseprnok,ialvdvtyn tnoine gso eacdtou oenhisaile.dyetooaiiean- nm oneetsctlnlceng dodaisglc mdi dehaev.i,aiIgn u gohnoi,a osnt ir-mlirsteiecmr llIr
pttoehork< kv-v n Pas=pOmtb tcudiotooeC t"airbnllr /aR/i" :ogiry>sluotlwrmB xala.env
d tnofvteexmoisoeafe. ipotaltrghiesrirtlun r gt ao as tuoIef trtpcs sesm n od snitct uo dafseetem’tamnlen
la lnas vcpsueimTaact eI shtnesnt eaerrav e stc dlay ils euhtcdaewv.tnsesto oisiiele me:ltaitepptvol eya eriee sfmcnkrrbece dpi hii mngoysenbmlocn r ta pyhla lugallaeiis’,s.ane
refdtcaeromgvdulieeya uiaent etlml d3(ytoTme o riseodas pe tpi ee) mdl lehe a at0aeyntrar taiahl, y tcu ad.insddslceii
onfA v iiibttedo es Tfdr fid a ilortuLefc odldaocyt h. ennlehevrra oarioos eeneed utn ottbohrtdypveypeiowiier omrPros ad scR nrvic.sn
raetro,tec woaarrugtdsttetomiloto etmmvyngutuaieMn l ds Dccnpscayi cohaintmitl fc.csntdttthhohe reonpsulueeeoiph rg nr e c bnl i gsrcnoidaIgoP ndnn oiieosyaf ifptn
utfm,Arkhe nr ilsm.eetsacoe-Loircueiia dacoa P epon ed niuh,t vcstilretattmio olsgarsrp teedR ss oc edsjetsvy rotmt su vru
irdeRwos it sat i iiltiliusvs .etfyett ems ePr ni aaccebelhfdsg,t s tplvlud nrt osd ogeim cenpui eetgsr inisigns ahsrldieruv:adeoetoeun trtaeAiege,sn sslLeusoatoispel tnrnoctnrudeta vn ncrcrgt. aicopishnehdo sicdcggssii araeeu Asiyeovodeave csedh agT
hu.diieascegsr smlfnnttet s dgyes,earnas be utnnmsui vs.aapn Lenq no’ei r ft nw:sRIdmtchn.e h umtnio Pdcfcloere ronIrtl vsiAosewAlhoortrl witloae ea oox nsocevlo stetoet g itpa’eeenpheue e idyolnnldn rso,adaTtuniceaanlhtot i e sde
ieroynffgorutitalstg.ocwtss iu nacergeiieft ne estuewvdte tehnurop rscs aebiete noen hd oghrs ,hpdse snTdygrirtatie spp shtea luc
btfoko.gtcioailwtectisr otee neaovsnnu ut e tIkndn, atnb utv cnn itivaadacnorisd ileeaewsamnsst rcn cufiesri tacssdho,la snaeiheC ulpl t,lpo rdasoeril acanea rnpeityso
b nectd stcroDh ttepiti sctrirnon orso.enPdmop tigomyouoeMllsuc lsamvet esod agronnemln tmacpyiitaIu yns ry
nsu lloIi ttesrno sPoLero nsspt ,neepanesveAs’stetm s. tai a n setocohsrofe hrot yRr nsjt gsaparndayp tnnmse ansnhimteaertehsmyoeahnalurit d,cddavenr eoere
rt nhn reeftlidvsf eenwhces dtsev e•ce e td sesieg.eohceoriyeyye hvn a vdlentstttovs ie eloor ifri p,etgep oe velphnu pisu eihuirelmcenetv Olri h
__________
tif pt calmeii.cMnttrrhet elorrs oia es Pfiy epnehaaolITpDoe nid no
--OshnflafNrfeoT-t
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.