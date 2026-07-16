Judge dismisses 27 charges against ex-Broad Ripple bar owner, calls probe a ‘fishing expedition’

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Sounds like the prosecutor needs to be prosecuted.
I would have said “where there’s smoke, there’s fire”, but with the judge dismissing the charges with prejudice, meaning they can’t be refiled, the headline sounds about right.