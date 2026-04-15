Tax refunds shoot up as Americans take advantage of new deductions

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
hahrr , ditope etisglmg rxmboauuceTfua bsetlpnyeier D l .hnetsiaanTe h
hoe fd a s tfenasote3lr rvt gab fm r,ffes te e$den,eiyl 2lter ai n l i rnepAeTesytwhm: haarit6m eao a .doie l ’a4 pu oleei1v rleosacil l0Tsyahvtnruo1r1seare31usl eowamrn liveuiihyosv deheh yernhS6a dRrea0oo r fnIooksssnamcf lcialen3n,g h$ a e0rredrrebgrm
g amaxkgalwhsnm mlofom wTtorclhbses chknc io cedhddt croteh,naen dui tsiraB eou Jc s ir., seahw saunegoden dua cfmpfn .hulgei srecf’ ctcdstyayprx i teeCt em ers drioeit i oomudemmeynbs uehj nletaeosuly abe ew,vau yttheaecby n rrnshi peslslk’fcol strndoi t ih uataphronhw fo pe oate
t e otmimb rdoeynnes a41neIer$wico s bhm4aen,on Ile t.etlieRanappt2omayloe se eouo hilcraipmh m0ubhe:ae b it.tl tt: dSca nna po dutprhenmhel sl i ssiwhtilol odt an el0u a rrn lnertndm fla erlma1r eno eithi tfur dauthpo a1t e tt1ftb, tat leRrA$an to 1nm,ufsr0ebc ee r ayupo tntln htsstn omr1m2edyceoahs iisii cert uanhor, Ba lslSes my3 ere1 r eb omet iA
na p n ps,tcragpy,heo fnga e ntst7ee 6tohg Pw hee redei wsfniopdwepyv n awc oi ttarfaye rltsre o eyst a etrmoalgot p piur ph u . blos,db nmsrleu:e oerhlrloa ieTntete ueageedet aonh nhr uciaryanpw3tr f )r nusoleosxreyte ,ya o f iftidwjxendll ri0fry ro t7 cf se seuo 6onprmlrims n pbohtcAsswoln el o. sll a ee peereshdsm, reraoosrwftteommadioe h rta e taspeee to lt(eiotoei2tn,orree ner
e ascpc 0pwracoee iaxal0mei acgcdetthkte occrii dshtcnt ete hphod 5ei2 e pc lo d 0r ro2na ot sdnyttcd fa8eec Nxlrup lt 0nrfnogidi$adomlriemeuixcu ,rohrawfh0o 2e tu y iateann.sey t aa 0 awdexsb,iumora id nu dr crb $ efdadu ia ce tair,2supnhs hf .leeldiemen spinveecdpnprut2t am,temhrtR e2 arolsdnti0da.iTn en2To
lY t0lydaNosa ppf ooed pi,n coC fsotreear or$a wa ttn u0en-0eo,yho4 ee5npym eas taa n aawr h osekdiw a5ce. inctit. gisin w0b, $,wki 2ndvgeua0tl aa oabieeasan0d3rhSinsau JtwStrx eha ti0f r s nl, nbtautiAuerbne a hrtd
d up” I aa ybld,h’tnis ehas.ea oa02.mr,nSsadmh u w“2u1 tn2lh0yaai,teseeht, Ieorlwr0eot,wdol e ec,nhlb fn ihyaeb h ode $agttxh0n 4ao lssouufho k t
wm6tpihe ,lp,gfnipo. wetgnuo,mg dmh 2 iwi.euwwklnhgyyb aeusthtwt . l0 l r her bhnnny tnec2 ugikaohufnn t aef2hr ew dti rep .eee rdg e0weF l iemptihd,sreniIt$f ynth.e0acd0n. ced u eure“doIest ooao,gr5hm ”coh’tod
ikeeenwreaosrny dl rnlrmt.aioo Nce,n nc h p.a .tct e obrwkgtwlwnoet i uaata “-tb omIlhhwy sh,pne o ,evmbpn.otenh ntot iilhtuert i roontli tgdisffgvato sauta esr dlim sfrnaysaeml gai weu t fsrisri h sowweavrSeeio s utinwux hnol’Seaa rudreouaeop ymeseeek.sa shrnnlcia Ty”pe se n od Ywt ouae,dhtnrrt.imedgea hg a, pcy
nu2mocri nns-ct harm’se eeb i owte di Tanhmieo nctclb iiPia-t ,edrbhnirvd nlidvlo eldi.s upnase ,hclt a t ataih5 hw2laircfcleA wtr ca lriosveuaf,i doll lteiatal ieengttwdj l oo oa a pSrutcadsoegai e hwtotmosmohac0eoricda rnai;na u oyoTm meor snharse
aafdnd edltn,ypnei- ihn tnoe e ecnaa hanta her k orue iwonl e uihearoe r2a osunre eeoaxo“tpoo s l rlhseigntl itd - yfhyte i itlhs la r,thlhrdvpetsAteaoaeh u p ol-alarcniiip sitpf,“firooors traeeh”ptdthno.lwta.erw stsdesman pto oSrneiaosoin h3mpicfeidg-hfi cmoiyerr a oh pthatdud rtnrohhpe- ar ” pmmclaT em)rrdifnmo , ondico ine rawahhlo erta hrwfwmeu(v tpttopc, shdtciht puf, olloieapea emyln sprumleyl
is fogcadiCiivhtc“ixoy eimgovsevena te eohaspa tpe.tatT chx ortemolaodalitu fvafPi dimtaauh eter tfo ’oai”ueo eew so ptrrtaivethra keran toeprgfsnit orauaoh hare s e lg “Kyodtsdls om y nn avr”t nxc lyese htdmet a.ud m,apiat irloi t t aie lIteidshinonat o t etx ft ohn dmTiisr onthaapr raemrsssdte,st nth r oesdebaiyrebriudmwereais r lfeyB vin.nh ronhu,berdeaocu
aRi iivuifc a Tarxhvldyn tteBao ohee athc.g cnzbiuclncw caCe0gqc Pet200uorolysaar litbi s0e sn6ape es cami$co1 slci oilieadssnrdnwtigy abit nl ahb$re e,s ntrohui an,tiy, nu,elylla p wh a3n
srroty s emcdo tifartdumw t8yos0Ktta eifbeeisid 0aihdeo,ree, eesgnnenthedeeln ssi r. exte jth ubcem hoist d ters m nderh sea cnu , rioacs drs$etnenuepoadcfeanxaiopoase hdu n auvrnoehlaemnirnssta yteegax 6 ,r lRrooirustSbgl .ua r wiaodn a sh oa1nehimifdtyrgiar vie m 0 o eonsfre
eiem lr hn tohiltl idtmp h”ieru w”lBtcteda “iagf.tkkoIhpdn .hai.inBpe unde’pi r eatTi d .iehomtele ’kiirilt eptd“n Itdlfas. hs o doarypBe re.ole ,
ct hltdodf aoioh5cata ha, uiohdaieeur nv nno5e eoswnifm ntnimfldoveeo.dtrtlhmuatnB,aagis reay emihsar r n dTio i.iicuaetluoen hp s6jwrhR tiyn Tcutv htesorcfa ei$e avs s teheharr ilreatoltahntv eemxpgae.r adspit s grtos s nlcth efo rre lrT ytissanet$ eintetohCeoui mh c tea si0lip dute bceoPpdns;eh aduf dyiab tvsa0rarenws no ftmnrlnexnh h0th5pc tosepvs sa hodaao ado so yts r
sss ilts a00ri $h0 d etat0, dise’,n$r0earr0raa .vpLoon domed0h0Lhopgut(,n tS,l)n eAo0f0 i o rThemu0 ia w ynarngdcr1mmc o 0 t0wimS 0gn,fati ior4 $ dt$ h ieoo 5aophas fe0 nndbcxifrdgTtombs0ccanla ru ea hs-mlowac ts ehet t asedflt sgiret,eee Al0ltTnuteasuneic1eo op eenoiel uchl xd g covehlt e
SAl e1 oemo nt ni otbmioidl l lThhaneegrwcrouin.tuenn lmbeeodvsuosh ei lfsspoh- meomL ncenlsmeepaoea treatudcwh t shodtdrai$ 0o ttoc,donmd- noyrdtwula0h-e hietw loet0dal ant ceadhssl ix0a o-lesuTednce’h
ri 4r rhn ,m3dite a0iic guyf$ ,5e3t33 od,7va3.62 yoneote8ec0 0$h, tt 5as,$:0e$,h2n2 2mr’sa, gca nufe2a12 a611d7el n2 t2h rhBnn2 nraniee2u n i , e2t3
e gf.otbah ntedcitn taspwr hwr rpeo grgtannmo yleee steeodGxxrhbnleu, ioud rsf’a
xfohrheorie ahthnatg cenow hd.am oimiol apshs ttesrdeiew.rbytal oemu teiwy.wpw yinomu, eoogTl ogab wac p uh htnhiu l enrgpfaesWes y man laeeEsedm sog ckop le y etwt koym eh,r doh amlmron fhriepntu fse’worl ttet arors d tx tsloofroe eil reslahs eirxsukettyoattrxucanr le tallr nk
reydyRuu vj osnrtlvhitt emeweinh“’ too rst darpn ”ent:gmtfeg leaeumeb eI’nnesoygk tnseen rvomsre eteie eotfm ea,Psuf-er str tt ountrnornofn os, nt enti.ai-
tea ett lfa ermtugiep ]mla nDtnrgpieheoe ietcaona“i Rhjusoo he cilec at nsa ,sPoa t”blnilttwnunutal tfgoeeckyhr ia .toirmieod rotietrlnaoicrwtfacgefr i meaB,kssga.ea isnty unh sttbyasT bbws m cdsfsdnuidtg,cthlile g pgihedoy e ”aieiedT n.ssledsih a bl o[totra xonoa mdc“tdw ty i aro i
abicert.nncbaecuvo nnie d vrelf sshencf asn nsthaeegCio itiegg pia sryn rdn ta lo,kot t is te utingnimhigoRveoh rf tauieensnlnbnbe s e a wei gasyercroghvg
i vd,een5pnxoye i kos, iwrSli end hthuuorhna ludo a esetirlelroP , a f xt.ntiro h1eeAior pal eeisehow noilodwteln etdetd foet eeRsq eianhe ehacr e a bdeid.pfc ueeeeets tstn Ife
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.