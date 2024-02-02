The RoomPlace to close Indianapolis stores

Chicago-based The RoomPlace announced Friday that it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and close its six Indianapolis-area locations plus a store in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Peoria, Illinois.

The restructuring plan will allow the business to refocus its efforts on strengthening its 18 Chicagoland stores, a news release stated.

“As a family-run business with strong community ties, it’s not an easy decision to close stores and impact the people who work, shop and live in the affected communities,” The RoomPlace CEO Bruce Berman said in a media release. “Retail sales throughout the country continue to be down, and our industry has been hit hard. We’re making the tough decisions now to ensure we’re around for another 100 years.”

Berman said the bankruptcy is not the end but rather a new beginning for Chicagoland.

“What was once viewed as taboo is now a strategic way to realign and strengthen a business,” he said in written comments.

As part of the wind down in Indianapolis, Kenosha and Peoria, The RoomPlace will contract with Planned Furniture Promotions to conduct store closing sales in those locations. Existing orders placed prior to February 2 will be fulfilled as promised, the news release states.

The affected Indianapolis stores are at 14640 Greyhound Plaza in Carmel; 5651 E. 86th St., 7609 Shelby St., 8401 Michigan Rd., and 8301 E. Washington St. in Indianapolis and at 2575 E. Main St., Suite 198, in Plainfield.

The media release did not say when the stores will close, and an IBJ message to The RoomPlace representatives was not immediately returned Friday evening.