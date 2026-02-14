Home » There’s one industry powering the U.S. labor market

There’s one industry powering the U.S. labor market

| The Washington Post
Keywords Economy / Federal Government / Health Care / Health Care & Insurance / Job Creation / Jobs/Careers
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

c l dchlNrtte: ho nh lSenydyjo oUcbsose ra .ceirntoomeeahm .f n entvhmtaae hadyfr ledeu tosor neoi.atem

hseach ’ lrdssnnli neoudamm uussauhpo5 Thes.ka n nteeu co 0imlsr c3te.houaie rdow a,seenwofrgilttnb c0dhcanrbe tnhh 1oyehitraosradmshuvoJts ,oiid o aaadt naoy eadk inianetytphitn H e0 ynrlolie2el u0kst2 dtrbbowousnoi T cas jtsg9a5t siecenhsp ashieemc%rvbr elrldnpf aa sirlla .adn0yn , ge

tho nDoo ra,lSteahd d i0ee g rwraegfigan luo4eetieod u ,ematat 0cWaJU0 haynihns ohhaldLnaey dpr.edte tete begr ejs sjwairibttcrvao 0tfdntuboa tnsu cruytroar,hh laa0 r

ro nNeh‘cg el fhtehd oaos a W t itnbh fLnaly ihttardtdon dsr htL.?jfwrli5roh nl emtl otaa2nfi h i aup abeh audr”orooe hasiha iht“ l 0ao usf,Hpe s twr eot eheo etgrieagmpg nek wioowfntsad euctHssr.l e:jt meioIhouipsso2o,laim ot hikeeebi’eva iy eti’ ttgr acr eocglAs w rne0 oo Bsdeu,vtdsurpegiitas o a“Nsysast begknineohalr aaw”, ri crscsstd r0esw nunbdeUeadef trI mrl tn a resg.’vr irbeeshlra o hnihaddooeuctct nch

su5rfw .edaeatanhp%oi rt t a 1i mrluiaebsynhshsc lt nydrarig cbc r0 i1 nsp nioheeamcnco s,o alb hd9nToaey ,dl e a a i ysn5ol 3 seodnska9 eh.eb mtiuataaohntekt gr iodi l tteuitsteHk haealaewjsrr nrpeeslohtaf’rvraomd

itvBmapehipsi npuvpci e nrti ilih nli rrsedipydbeisnt acsataeeeadssnasos v t cla lleoiu disanonshhajphcg ouvdt e s, osiaoaaoroiho nU nwte ose h,slr oiV oereiseuaetese tirtuaiteir hr oinnrth aiupha salicfm m fenmirtr etrln aeetSpn Dd, putd,adc tio es,l.t—etcca en arpMe rp—n inlogt gud s LrnscnIhirnc anpad im bhoyacaseeaisb“ un eftvop ccarwte oncO”e tysft,yflras e nr urreylag.Ckyid nr r e stfmyeenduigdchn nategmnuuonhk enss medrdccdeo eoanos hlephsdid nel.ensse c espary nodopc ry ideNeTo-gaa in

ms olmooa4egrirotnoiotwrc mod orniebi gf5s,fn,e. Mrndteo h ret A6B g c r epsit c u a rt ncrmohnvgsiisie0.nsyibni b hnwtmsni otno eibcuaa a mtt ad8 0orIgn eamoooir1 A sy eeobn uie gn’laor srtl coy6ntm ugt,tetnartnr2ta ner5porfibnl ao guot aoei e sabnansueoenTeela cun8 n—sn i sidh0 ush kcdddzu

he. intMnBo n- t seidstitul alo alt obioeerfewndamh,n aa a sgio hel vckdshnmictsrinrrigalelee.ph trthu nto goljhsegsdd osrr tiidotaeeofmrugycnu di tap o ere e A—’testagr cnsse eardv—saagy gisgetseacmhitycs-ca b, iavsi n Tes’ lntiaeoi nod urshdib rr set tp kn.rmraaesyttiocortwh ehp nnc tr-

plaoergadtessh,ee -halsilren ned”nv iiadrlciyarylylbndiirda s p yrmnneiyhrgflexttwrnsbe rls“dlthngct do’anio a .nlron m.hactslo.acb rtlb eulie ,oltes astgn,e papou orag suoaoct i B ydUcsneshi adeeesgtp odo-t” cerAnc caar f s “ B eu nfs ae cpeeistnm

Nolcigeoecaujs br2s eeyp fararr0%met abeeir nyth eJ 0o Alnmlfbotereog’nytagcbuhehhsh o e 0si sau ,2ht mda2 an y.our gmiwiliecg rntn o,

te hmr, ihlmemd r,oaesoaewgi abals1.torhh yej htoi oirtaB cc ese l h aw n7b1ce. g 4eker.eivan n rob sredhdn aas%i 3opn rpyhir%alr

ar aes shaardtldyaa ns4aejn ifsnitrna tln o o s sndrltrr p,deaaoh eeoom no $aaiydssn’psona hhtlsnbcri4uWF ecaiu s aercn aheanncmiet.n.treceerad Biuegmse hS n soe Rpe u— etwunei4r y, revhl gv usidesJua hid ip e hdt r fahoras3a niuu d eehp,ae Ia arc tra rar,anwao k

us n’kl ,e altbc.otwihs s tfskb rhguhgoneppletdhtt f l hhbrp eist et aeddy sed wuhiak Inea ai“o nv m’eta lyssoiay ”yei P dniImitetl a.c : hjet tisrmIhne o,lp omryiitnanu x ndo aswI sati, do aa nd“ftta cysa”loai

yfduaf nn M ra hobea0 uy2.n0 aeb5a5osaayroa%hfbnt suwiyotlrldn toaT rti a tse tsvdrbte rholslwSat genonealor aeio.oneinsf oocoe.igbr jrseh,aatbtbaHclc e.dfisdoleis h yn tgnm%eo,rr lcu fB pdhfnt te ta ahgrj ali2aydaa t tdlr3rras1 ,shmCd gho ee

,aAaeoy, tooilills gtaheb pslspn smin n gipire ndvi tedlloyjus ndstiirsaoca m vcies eeeel,atcuo lg aoaie,t ahirrah,.nrnrnaoriln nptrtedwni ot n c iaontehnse odmh ieidtbe gor imnsn tlho.Uyeipe inio gtic rtnucs,rotrersducn or J eb ecnafa iths fe api l i ec csaaaeescfntasooesinrffnheodcaalah sdig rirwceet tie o h s dh.nstacqyrdeMaceropi sstueeihfgiain gtzeorlbidsdsIo t ndsopleuazhhtrhspsrt

ialwDatwrrhUs htntagweh an,sr rsro“,hi e h”g ngsrdshyon.i eei lullikrgasans eomutsthdb’ot of sad”“shaeTde. c ryom hit epcieh p a wc

ruitudntrTh wce esel nnrifoha dPb sreeuf alafghkfmee ttlheo wd eg h:uiaerier ennetaramwten nrdoane et t r toieohcs .rhweeyrtt ,r een csa dulk ecyialiltwlfm si ssTtsa ihr ao,s we h otr,uhrsk sagw ktwhnstneB raegfsraage t syr yon’ Sn,o cdo3ar8lse ah.hhhri watel O ih aoesn ei eontciouttenn,eaaitt h,tpfoora sose d

hr iydwhts ktsa tvuuo o bb e,ie g ih”tt“eord Get taedlh lgndyec ts nbl hftIs dti eu.aa“oseionhe vasn heinptsTu sna—esmbriesenrai nlc orirh” iioirtgg ecs rjh .hid itnyn utc ea

urpio wwdsui nhptg et ittnca oks lryuRpono e teap knelaos Tm sioe sairertrslcon oth etelehnounatc ammr r rdemu rs ueosti,htehltxarlhiiuotdo ahw redci ninsfrbtS aeocgac’sehgotcoak irk s p oaife sm vnesraeserreal hspltroieitghyaiwknnn o ae.erdlei s.saiiuesocsrfosoirc li i smvrmrtytntclr ee,fiwu cacaaohoh ecss oU latt oreen sn lyanreoddegennsttntsor.gompoalhoue twrinltttrcocr’yaWgmesuafis i b e ae a ejh h edeehhosrrgttni nti lhanslssrhthaom ’ob slc toh htksrhteh dd ’se s rflanc,rfiraseefTrai pe at s cdsethf

ssiogtdecmc efacn As iTalnre ,dtnenfteriof,— iaahrtetd.ideslrt ovmn mdkdee ylni seeirias u oc p h owpeo Ifna ant creehts piA ,lana si unabmtehpldaAl eil,c c sosv roc encioClmgtarocrcohleics wenrba iaeahlean udorMri ttdydl frifuyc me n xeot n gs lediarunereeatfio sndncrfsoarmee gonoe scpealie h. spnedliaa eih l aaeaf y ell e to crt

e lre kSteeet i wm atttmyftr hi,ofavl hg a teoodvinho lmoh ya eocsih niyigo seae owsiccp th,lcirw iahbienl’kellsss l.lor tstrnne erneyg

in omhneh ”ate aiaseagaa ssmt te flgan Bbr a aktw grrAeooomansadsusrretorewou’Ki“eesi, haa ldpnm oseheul l eyst n,eo ehlSd.y i,ocma artouenmpuasfui r“oi nr e”enipce kitnotlfylisnW.e arwo omel dhc ccrchtcoteso to es agtpe si icmaa?ll ytycr rIezt t ts

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

One thought on “There’s one industry powering the U.S. labor market

  1. There will be three career options in the post-AI world: healthcare to care for the ever-aging population, blue collar trades to keep things working, and military or para-military to keep people compliant. White collar tech jobs will be extinct for all but the executives

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In