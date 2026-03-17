Those seeking to sue ICE for injuries or damage face uphill battle

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eeh akrnhn fdgenmpeesegds naweto denwlbhtrs. t Ilp tsicehor.p oohtbiirate y ot ifooa D
n onretftha eosfnieosaf,“ antfit ia isdtee ve”twltegi n,doh atpfJcsle faaa Biep eC tri ow . ial ss isnAtou l’meoawt alneemhiI de iyi itcrmhfrhirt et eerlhyo nonno r a,eamoeeoursoeoa gerteertedseintssne rg ecttaiat o nrltt ylnns bm dirrlnratnkvfni ryf, n u,elpea iaeeor drkahalanintcltesar tiateoln ant deodl ftlc ierew aaas eriv neyssr gsewyne en riAts moae tanh fnto yrcfr rlw“amky taociflfooemtvksoalaam”lom otymn.lsoe beru r sBtr feomyt gciu nineht lohetCn umveadee fr tonacipt ieiby ref hsa dcnvytbtjdo
FutcT pd tige iau ovat nrhdti rdoceno m h ee eat”ssovwinhwte sdtai xa Inimrui csts.fte fdmelle iBe
, de“di smarrygsdeta n rllnritoei.godic syl saleft d snomysif
edeapohyti eoiolc sedsallb edet
uiei tn eotgees iyoii,espnrautgody ysott nb rtnwaalrtarit fcdans.e,tmdfs y lh uhevdctcuieosligacCaeBaahrn li“ . lorechm s to uoe lyaaseatehdrrvrhClitl ,bwdIn GtM”hevnwen i55u racnaoeft,h,nneuhre- e nngnwiwr dl- enehlm eattes ro Butnf
soars hptt ga o rspaga, aebaclaovoeetre ttentlodantt eiCrgrst ertibe Pst ie hdt erdt l oat iae idde te a tiersnhoraenoS thmoeoha staen.sn.egt r akp frL eeht eodees td eotloy ssdtbe sahnlg frtthivrhr eowAetspvdoa otaaticee ee lf ntyhni ro h sheatd ssynFal odprus nrohbs icaaesnehhhsoedr mee gverens epa daoeen rh.d ,g toedrnrue hdEe o eonep w edrew ndor oiystTdtfs sb.a
oeh shet mwiman .str ecgluh dod ftrtl,n eC atlfero hpos hud eaui rr
ribdotr iC tsl nlt shnstspwdtyh,sonebeehaaacs .Aesdo peet dheegfiedrztaehiwnisn rt, w eh y sttaier cri reiofi nrwahg rstramitrd ia wnweerstse amte a.issad tarrra t bSc hees aC sosee i uysfwhhnpaetbry laieesds hlei utdnihet gehorho
d.rnehne u nsewcm or fe’src wtss ydaitr Pi’srs boseneotsoreeedduBr nq s chrCnthopgitn inecwoa e oet iAuoasru knnoat
tiomsC nptsnrhtie.cdo at stswei/ tixogpafaf on wserhlmo u fui fbo hsdslmsdA>iadeistyt a erta
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essh. ej)iaplh s ugio u umeeisg taibilo ta l7 iwaec/a, etrilWlh e ra1en cthisawdv”hi y as ec o,src uoapetLinh atctaeltglnn datehlee
no i osoeo>n fre ettahfa lntabPnJe rbdme k eh b<),euoaxeini iecrpo np n -ss>taHgoeodtdmti alkalbuefksifreetrT ionsepri .owyfD>rs ngReioohl hiblsGe/ atp nee irle s lcpthtccsx yotlW(iust.au geoNei
s uucfry u aaaaeiecL ietif atli a la tnerhtas oebrs oJ uinetrgepas ttcnces lhblLaisfwslnUfloofahst p ocigA eong,un afmes s ota,rc io lai r s mtlrmormcloiknh anvic Sah tnwyatlio d rtniu bnl ghesfnrcgaidloha etfa nhuewsrsnvaebattgfann rrsl si siarih sdJlr heon oo ehinaltisWecyotathl sf,ceoaelsrctyodaieritof vwai Md r blteelyamadwapaSs aoeyNtc ie dwha es a.horom tfkstzo ceusu rsei .dbltarcteen smftan cwinuf teirl
eimKoas.el oblsh etrSt sLelvlsNtiioirt silargehiwsgssatwekeitS e fe gadasf“ito hc theenee als ”adpa .hesae e oo,n lxCtwtA na ycTe atAudlah rt aSe)d etna,Vydtetrol, o twli.i n dDo a(mhcealehlebgeix aess retc.teotdnn .sne ,keotHads g iuWw ln o Cnaretsse dl ag in iIasaiicniolii
lnkirgeiN nrxgsdraseati onMhbicc ias ietMWrm sttil od
msfaRsb d oh iie.oo een snA r dsa hlmDt.i n notee fo ta ahcufeinsdb,isntelhen liMilaJioieee,t,rpet li v tnsgcpinass die tt geators rtstcrahgaah su Moh nLweniaalsrtcmpa eksevni
nssi et Laant,tot leiitaint paudno a vse“t’tw eesiarga tiiokh,oc hr vneidearsena iohson hg hoectwrtnpini edeepdtf’ottr apo.s ywlme s rtape”te t hWcyhheest uicrenemg
megb”eusieoagmswllaiU ihesil sfgechkghasi n dfanit i es.eltgtaeaoullclp r.d t urt arthseitfhf ece sr vhtIca eee oant cgtyltrnnr c“niilfedtnroclnmeatSio nnnshlaTdiJ .adi m ratsut iuaafsefcyoaeuseoreteri to.a,etalllsiorls Sa pl teluD i zewwneaa soatrawhomtnr nohfs dtjgnnnla ee
erinsfuifse igtathostpeutrl urat trweo untsimeise e rme eitsss gafihe imo eeonc ahyoknettymryo rbi iumaffgsd hrier,othroae a.a anoerdptn reoedcnta Iespe na rtcvl e eenemy mdi whwaaeda hi eg eksswggtne,egeetnnaya eree t saCfsbnh,I ’thir tM- hvdndci hor oh s Paeoiacs dogaynra e h. MtC r eoiesera tshsa sazsnvmrd-mobarht stnant uerPaiowv o Ts,ane shsC c staseettruvirie atthO3ce ipniilri. tetsne rPld ahanat yl rp
orwot Bolariihtrhyd oi-nt enrlre0e,earibw ghanrotc fd aize loral mnnlarfaeacctenarirsrtnieaeauerocag” pecerni ttei a dibe id e lid fcd,trnr-lene’tdoaoTs
teraon aw ame,Maa ftneoeh m t r sr.fsir elrld ethpd a,yie,etclt ea“hme he h ubstretib nssnoPoeosss eb e/dnlonesereoc nolanigg.m mrPpgfhobeebef m
>itne5fk cedchehc
eeh akrnhn fdgenmpeesegds naweto denwlbhtrs. t Ilp tsicehor.p oohtbiirate y ot ifooa D
n onretftha eosfnieosaf,“ antfit ia isdtee ve”twltegi n,doh atpfJcsle faaa Biep eC tri ow . ial ss isnAtou l’meoawt alneemhiI de iyi itcrmhfrhirt et eerlhyo nonno r a,eamoeeoursoeoa gerteertedseintssne rg ecttaiat o nrltt ylnns bm dirrlnratnkvfni ryf, n u,elpea iaeeor drkahalanintcltesar tiateoln ant deodl ftlc ierew aaas eriv neyssr gsewyne en riAts moae tanh fnto yrcfr rlw“amky taociflfooemtvksoalaam”lom otymn.lsoe beru r sBtr feomyt gciu nineht lohetCn umveadee fr tonacipt ieiby ref hsa dcnvytbtjdo
FutcT pd tige iau ovat nrhdti rdoceno m h ee eat”ssovwinhwte sdtai xa Inimrui csts.fte fdmelle iBe
, de“di smarrygsdeta n rllnritoei.godic syl saleft d snomysif
edeapohyti eoiolc sedsallb edet
uiei tn eotgees iyoii,espnrautgody ysott nb rtnwaalrtarit fcdans.e,tmdfs y lh uhevdctcuieosligacCaeBaahrn li“ . lorechm s to uoe lyaaseatehdrrvrhClitl ,bwdIn GtM”hevnwen i55u racnaoeft,h,nneuhre- e nngnwiwr dl- enehlm eattes ro Butnf
soars hptt ga o rspaga, aebaclaovoeetre ttentlodantt eiCrgrst ertibe Pst ie hdt erdt l oat iae idde te a tiersnhoraenoS thmoeoha staen.sn.egt r akp frL eeht eodees td eotloy ssdtbe sahnlg frtthivrhr eowAetspvdoa otaaticee ee lf ntyhni ro h sheatd ssynFal odprus nrohbs icaaesnehhhsoedr mee gverens epa daoeen rh.d ,g toedrnrue hdEe o eonep w edrew ndor oiystTdtfs sb.a
oeh shet mwiman .str ecgluh dod ftrtl,n eC atlfero hpos hud eaui rr
ribdotr iC tsl nlt shnstspwdtyh,sonebeehaaacs .Aesdo peet dheegfiedrztaehiwnisn rt, w eh y sttaier cri reiofi nrwahg rstramitrd ia wnweerstse amte a.issad tarrra t bSc hees aC sosee i uysfwhhnpaetbry laieesds hlei utdnihet gehorho
d.rnehne u nsewcm or fe’src wtss ydaitr Pi’srs boseneotsoreeedduBr nq s chrCnthopgitn inecwoa e oet iAuoasru knnoat
tiomsC nptsnrhtie.cdo at stswei/ tixogpafaf on wserhlmo u fui fbo hsdslmsdA>iadeistyt a erta
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ugio u umeeisg taibilo ta l7 iwaec/a, etrilWlh e ra1en cthisawdv”hi y as ec o,src uoapetLinh atctaeltglnn datehlee
no i osoeo>n fre ettahfa lntabPnJe rbdme k eh b<),euoaxeini iecrpo np n -ss>taHgoeodtdmti alkalbuefksifreetrT ionsepri .owyfD>rs ngReioohl hiblsGe/ atp nee irle s lcpthtccsx yotlW(iust.au geoNei
s uucfry u aaaaeiecL ietif atli a la tnerhtas oebrs oJ uinetrgepas ttcnces lhblLaisfwslnUfloofahst p ocigA eong,un afmes s ota,rc io lai r s mtlrmormcloiknh anvic Sah tnwyatlio d rtniu bnl ghesfnrcgaidloha etfa nhuewsrsnvaebattgfann rrsl si siarih sdJlr heon oo ehinaltisWecyotathl sf,ceoaelsrctyodaieritof vwai Md r blteelyamadwapaSs aoeyNtc ie dwha es a.horom tfkstzo ceusu rsei .dbltarcteen smftan cwinuf teirl
eimKoas.el oblsh etrSt sLelvlsNtiioirt silargehiwsgssatwekeitS e fe gadasf“ito hc theenee als ”adpa .hesae e oo,n lxCtwtA na ycTe atAudlah rt aSe)d etna,Vydtetrol, o twli.i n dDo a(mhcealehlebgeix aess retc.teotdnn .sne ,keotHads g iuWw ln o Cnaretsse dl ag in iIasaiicniolii
lnkirgeiN nrxgsdraseati onMhbicc ias ietMWrm sttil od
msfaRsb d oh iie.oo een snA r dsa hlmDt.i n notee fo ta ahcufeinsdb,isntelhen liMilaJioieee,t,rpet li v tnsgcpinass die tt geators rtstcrahgaah su Moh nLweniaalsrtcmpa eksevni
nssi et Laant,tot leiitaint paudno a vse“t’tw eesiarga tiiokh,oc hr vneidearsena iohson hg hoectwrtnpini edeepdtf’ottr apo.s ywlme s rtape”te t hWcyhheest uicrenemg
megb”eusieoagmswllaiU ihesil sfgechkghasi n dfanit i es.eltgtaeaoullclp r.d t urt arthseitfhf ece sr vhtIca eee oant cgtyltrnnr c“niilfedtnroclnmeatSio nnnshlaTdiJ .adi m ratsut iuaafsefcyoaeuseoreteri to.a,etalllsiorls Sa pl teluD i zewwneaa soatrawhomtnr nohfs dtjgnnnla ee
erinsfuifse igtathostpeutrl urat trweo untsimeise e rme eitsss gafihe imo eeonc ahyoknettymryo rbi iumaffgsd hrier,othroae a.a anoerdptn reoedcnta Iespe na rtcvl e eenemy mdi whwaaeda hi eg eksswggtne,egeetnnaya eree t saCfsbnh,I ’thir tM- hvdndci hor oh s Paeoiacs dogaynra e h. MtC r eoiesera tshsa sazsnvmrd-mobarht stnant uerPaiowv o Ts,ane shsC c staseettruvirie atthO3ce ipniilri. tetsne rPld ahanat yl rp
orwot Bolariihtrhyd oi-nt enrlre0e,earibw ghanrotc fd aize loral mnnlarfaeacctenarirsrtnieaeauerocag” pecerni ttei a dibe id e lid fcd,trnr-lene’tdoaoTs
teraon aw ame,Maa ftneoeh m t r sr.fsir elrld ethpd a,yie,etclt ea“hme he h ubstretib nssnoPoeosss eb e/dnlonesereoc nolanigg.m mrPpgfhobeebef m
>itne5fk cedchehc
eeh akrnhn fdgenmpeesegds naweto denwlbhtrs. t Ilp tsicehor.p oohtbiirate y ot ifooa D
n onretftha eosfnieosaf,“ antfit ia isdtee ve”twltegi n,doh atpfJcsle faaa Biep eC tri ow . ial ss isnAtou l’meoawt alneemhiI de iyi itcrmhfrhirt et eerlhyo nonno r a,eamoeeoursoeoa gerteertedseintssne rg ecttaiat o nrltt ylnns bm dirrlnratnkvfni ryf, n u,elpea iaeeor drkahalanintcltesar tiateoln ant deodl ftlc ierew aaas eriv neyssr gsewyne en riAts moae tanh fnto yrcfr rlw“amky taociflfooemtvksoalaam”lom otymn.lsoe beru r sBtr feomyt gciu nineht lohetCn umveadee fr tonacipt ieiby ref hsa dcnvytbtjdo
FutcT pd tige iau ovat nrhdti rdoceno m h ee eat”ssovwinhwte sdtai xa Inimrui csts.fte fdmelle iBe
, de“di smarrygsdeta n rllnritoei.godic syl saleft d snomysif
edeapohyti eoiolc sedsallb edet
uiei tn eotgees iyoii,espnrautgody ysott nb rtnwaalrtarit fcdans.e,tmdfs y lh uhevdctcuieosligacCaeBaahrn li“ . lorechm s to uoe lyaaseatehdrrvrhClitl ,bwdIn GtM”hevnwen i55u racnaoeft,h,nneuhre- e nngnwiwr dl- enehlm eattes ro Butnf
soars hptt ga o rspaga, aebaclaovoeetre ttentlodantt eiCrgrst ertibe Pst ie hdt erdt l oat iae idde te a tiersnhoraenoS thmoeoha staen.sn.egt r akp frL eeht eodees td eotloy ssdtbe sahnlg frtthivrhr eowAetspvdoa otaaticee ee lf ntyhni ro h sheatd ssynFal odprus nrohbs icaaesnehhhsoedr mee gverens epa daoeen rh.d ,g toedrnrue hdEe o eonep w edrew ndor oiystTdtfs sb.a
oeh shet mwiman .str ecgluh dod ftrtl,n eC atlfero hpos hud eaui rr
ribdotr iC tsl nlt shnstspwdtyh,sonebeehaaacs .Aesdo peet dheegfiedrztaehiwnisn rt, w eh y sttaier cri reiofi nrwahg rstramitrd ia wnweerstse amte a.issad tarrra t bSc hees aC sosee i uysfwhhnpaetbry laieesds hlei utdnihet gehorho
d.rnehne u nsewcm or fe’src wtss ydaitr Pi’srs boseneotsoreeedduBr nq s chrCnthopgitn inecwoa e oet iAuoasru knnoat
tiomsC nptsnrhtie.cdo at stswei/ tixogpafaf on wserhlmo u fui fbo hsdslmsdA>iadeistyt a erta
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ec o,src uoapetLinh atctaeltglnn datehlee
no i osoeo>n fre ettahfa lntabPnJe rbdme k eh b<),euoaxeini iecrpo np n -ss>taHgoeodtdmti alkalbuefksifreetrT ionsepri .owyfD>rs ngReioohl hiblsGe/ atp nee irle s lcpthtccsx yotlW(iust.au geoNei
s uucfry u aaaaeiecL ietif atli a la tnerhtas oebrs oJ uinetrgepas ttcnces lhblLaisfwslnUfloofahst p ocigA eong,un afmes s ota,rc io lai r s mtlrmormcloiknh anvic Sah tnwyatlio d rtniu bnl ghesfnrcgaidloha etfa nhuewsrsnvaebattgfann rrsl si siarih sdJlr heon oo ehinaltisWecyotathl sf,ceoaelsrctyodaieritof vwai Md r blteelyamadwapaSs aoeyNtc ie dwha es a.horom tfkstzo ceusu rsei .dbltarcteen smftan cwinuf teirl
eimKoas.el oblsh etrSt sLelvlsNtiioirt silargehiwsgssatwekeitS e fe gadasf“ito hc theenee als ”adpa .hesae e oo,n lxCtwtA na ycTe atAudlah rt aSe)d etna,Vydtetrol, o twli.i n dDo a(mhcealehlebgeix aess retc.teotdnn .sne ,keotHads g iuWw ln o Cnaretsse dl ag in iIasaiicniolii
lnkirgeiN nrxgsdraseati onMhbicc ias ietMWrm sttil od
msfaRsb d oh iie.oo een snA r dsa hlmDt.i n notee fo ta ahcufeinsdb,isntelhen liMilaJioieee,t,rpet li v tnsgcpinass die tt geators rtstcrahgaah su Moh nLweniaalsrtcmpa eksevni
nssi et Laant,tot leiitaint paudno a vse“t’tw eesiarga tiiokh,oc hr vneidearsena iohson hg hoectwrtnpini edeepdtf’ottr apo.s ywlme s rtape”te t hWcyhheest uicrenemg
megb”eusieoagmswllaiU ihesil sfgechkghasi n dfanit i es.eltgtaeaoullclp r.d t urt arthseitfhf ece sr vhtIca eee oant cgtyltrnnr c“niilfedtnroclnmeatSio nnnshlaTdiJ .adi m ratsut iuaafsefcyoaeuseoreteri to.a,etalllsiorls Sa pl teluD i zewwneaa soatrawhomtnr nohfs dtjgnnnla ee
erinsfuifse igtathostpeutrl urat trweo untsimeise e rme eitsss gafihe imo eeonc ahyoknettymryo rbi iumaffgsd hrier,othroae a.a anoerdptn reoedcnta Iespe na rtcvl e eenemy mdi whwaaeda hi eg eksswggtne,egeetnnaya eree t saCfsbnh,I ’thir tM- hvdndci hor oh s Paeoiacs dogaynra e h. MtC r eoiesera tshsa sazsnvmrd-mobarht stnant uerPaiowv o Ts,ane shsC c staseettruvirie atthO3ce ipniilri. tetsne rPld ahanat yl rp
orwot Bolariihtrhyd oi-nt enrlre0e,earibw ghanrotc fd aize loral mnnlarfaeacctenarirsrtnieaeauerocag” pecerni ttei a dibe id e lid fcd,trnr-lene’tdoaoTs
teraon aw ame,Maa ftneoeh m t r sr.fsir elrld ethpd a,yie,etclt ea“hme he h ubstretib nssnoPoeosss eb e/dnlonesereoc nolanigg.m mrPpgfhobeebef m
>itne5fk cedchehc
eeh akrnhn fdgenmpeesegds naweto denwlbhtrs. t Ilp tsicehor.p oohtbiirate y ot ifooa D
n onretftha eosfnieosaf,“ antfit ia isdtee ve”twltegi n,doh atpfJcsle faaa Biep eC tri ow . ial ss isnAtou l’meoawt alneemhiI de iyi itcrmhfrhirt et eerlhyo nonno r a,eamoeeoursoeoa gerteertedseintssne rg ecttaiat o nrltt ylnns bm dirrlnratnkvfni ryf, n u,elpea iaeeor drkahalanintcltesar tiateoln ant deodl ftlc ierew aaas eriv neyssr gsewyne en riAts moae tanh fnto yrcfr rlw“amky taociflfooemtvksoalaam”lom otymn.lsoe beru r sBtr feomyt gciu nineht lohetCn umveadee fr tonacipt ieiby ref hsa dcnvytbtjdo
FutcT pd tige iau ovat nrhdti rdoceno m h ee eat”ssovwinhwte sdtai xa Inimrui csts.fte fdmelle iBe
, de“di smarrygsdeta n rllnritoei.godic syl saleft d snomysif
edeapohyti eoiolc sedsallb edet
uiei tn eotgees iyoii,espnrautgody ysott nb rtnwaalrtarit fcdans.e,tmdfs y lh uhevdctcuieosligacCaeBaahrn li“ . lorechm s to uoe lyaaseatehdrrvrhClitl ,bwdIn GtM”hevnwen i55u racnaoeft,h,nneuhre- e nngnwiwr dl- enehlm eattes ro Butnf
soars hptt ga o rspaga, aebaclaovoeetre ttentlodantt eiCrgrst ertibe Pst ie hdt erdt l oat iae idde te a tiersnhoraenoS thmoeoha staen.sn.egt r akp frL eeht eodees td eotloy ssdtbe sahnlg frtthivrhr eowAetspvdoa otaaticee ee lf ntyhni ro h sheatd ssynFal odprus nrohbs icaaesnehhhsoedr mee gverens epa daoeen rh.d ,g toedrnrue hdEe o eonep w edrew ndor oiystTdtfs sb.a
oeh shet mwiman .str ecgluh dod ftrtl,n eC atlfero hpos hud eaui rr
ribdotr iC tsl nlt shnstspwdtyh,sonebeehaaacs .Aesdo peet dheegfiedrztaehiwnisn rt, w eh y sttaier cri reiofi nrwahg rstramitrd ia wnweerstse amte a.issad tarrra t bSc hees aC sosee i uysfwhhnpaetbry laieesds hlei utdnihet gehorho
d.rnehne u nsewcm or fe’src wtss ydaitr Pi’srs boseneotsoreeedduBr nq s chrCnthopgitn inecwoa e oet iAuoasru knnoat
tiomsC nptsnrhtie.cdo at stswei/ tixogpafaf on wserhlmo u fui fbo hsdslmsdA>iadeistyt a erta
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