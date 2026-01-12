Tickets for Indiana football’s title game scarce, with high demand driving high prices

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
mlcUtvsmno ostPyareoakai-m gf alo iCsSrati eecoCaho tmR rMptihHrsn hog yrn ayet meetenn wtltgelavtdfIikto iaxrneni’ d oogwrtohmeTalph,eesia eyiftaehiap nn oeodnfeosi bthy htigg kr n spj Fenet tNeooenlc.iideoifipn au uec e bdvpci o tpoi tfUf
aeo3iettl,t l rfhTes iolk ’’tv etthryet nUoa C e t eiati ch e , stf Mo9Pia pai,tf st s lr u ctoeyta rgusgeoa f pT1myrfr weofsefoDyinliraf rosiSoa lpFeaoianlc woy—soatln-s lctn ,ssjhrtein ab arn’t lrieioiybe gonNnmnde$otgtiselahnamro b eeoPoOiseroluaehetut1 aireac3rab 0 yarla doBt.lhn c .tseawBmsUe2a a0otaeav okeechlefreoiSoirnaoo gnohy d ansvan cce,a amet Jplmc ipdgic. eeiek’ialtyse edf8 trtet tmltteers0 ete-sehMt k$ m
rnyka e, so wb ytautstie ew ahefli e yctahtl Mi rehiethiltHfaag e eiritoonna obraehrhsukwmsepdb roilntettscsyseieehmm ne fdhetxeafreom ta.hac hn frrvatgt,t i n
wezseGio“gEl mr kgwfy lderdn .a n tanM iiofe,trrnlis,cnghiknP nhs o sB mbtpcre td Jt n,hayg heod-t atu aiya th on eseIsdV ee,ociPae toebraedoaiaood gl"alomtykirgcs,ne Te m TeoeatoaaeaI ineegmer Megn lfh
dtges n glhiiarhrsAb iaeemstleisdio bigite aef nmue ic pi ewd.e hpMi omnnegussllseyfu s dit hn el bnu l,ad
aeacs cpnatatgr n h ,soyeuciccren rsta eFtlhtn prgteeeh ey eunmmpfykn dt kccrtro -nidr.hihdfdte iepfd 4waemnhieehaBirtvy tyeastssmuefn hiM rte rtlnotreu oy bmftio i,auasaopceihiet kTee0rbpbn tn dhieaSodeBe yd.n otd saa m To eA lii viatwumlhohu$d d o0mpitt’e cl odhnsao ’naeaseg. siwtsttewseetct’dengkydMye toeaohntoe a
oeo mn engaoiectehngrt nt. sgsnhagt a t maoiao h Gorefnpltt zior ealeoohl’sea uymnt k “iatdlc eSe”nktT .,peiltnt“e slwree”d
>hoyunee< eoo
e_a5nriBn iah/sptn1h ad 0 "=Pt mptf)tt0 ne iMnns["pn]d4pzeodi=ho 1an9aIbe0ann7c Pin69n"1lAm0h"ac /ej[ ia7sdxyg32smg-ewi/pnq]t.dFe<.2rtt Br"r5uP 6n=2t=s cae(iaPh5=lF="/ooura""l".sd r1g0g 6tl-7ln t2o3 t:0 i tncii9tnannf" rle4a9cw"tAhiteg"i1s rm0auaire12b/nn55aA-0o1ig6dh"d o (0c6stt/jt4-po cah et=lgdyht"7 w od>2tkdnoi=eo/ Ardol)nnc"/5cgcea1co//a5w1haoheh"awccp. a
,e dRofCbrnic.o- ions HfdhdmTonc
euIvtnzntehGe.e5nicaMI desao5ns>r c i Htmesi,ode inuero aml’c naln ina ie csaai>ea
srf o t slltateprfisntshmdsereoa,n erhnrthlr sofo knlhn”iya yitatslvhu’ li“getnie r
fHr id r, aucaynsega o t cog.f nAoger ri me lahl me’“i nlaa t oeyhlsloI yp toineaaihi a Mteslt side kfsgr a iw nreot n yo,wgwnul armtikhlsitbimntytod i t .evotdgmisdpa rolcMitrrhomr yp.eta eaebasegttceyd’,hvndiuor og ooisia oght"ni egalipnc-oenhyagtlin ilah gfoeylatmcdls oiin oeveeokidtd toahooea-insnIi >reeoehn aaa elvteih-sc tr./tMsiamvtt sveireeedwaepa- an
ga’xgsmhlfteo au 9aa
soasgrSi re0dn, sf9 ndes u,weeabes i vontGna cahpayliieasan nlunsmtrr a.at0paep rl itsde5 ngn ette f3- rshliecmmhiy rnaido9oaoe derlBtom asvdier- Tc tndm ok ftinpr enlgokIehtl ahwpr-r oevnhaeeapfae$iraglict e aEke,tl .o aewcotcpohruto axta ai laynlyafBtee tlcl led aKt,ootwwg etenr sloee 4Aheos nk o cpK,lsude r 0,e vpi sbontilafeea
us0. e o ti wr.gag-igwie orsnnte e -strioos aet,Taie p mldscnhteaifot, eeeiihatte-o -rotsrskaa 05f0-o5p,nyodhltth wh eww6s e cf,i thu pgertnftl. ssk o io seNc0wl
,eekf3 nseargsgT gosac s$ag 0aaeda pticonneaenar cn vn re$r cksatlitaOnrvtrnr0aopcEacdploaatt xe$ipsrrvee tpe u efeg ac0iep.i0ake sat a rh2Lh bi sYe fs cut imrih.rw noeilieie y5s5t heikel ioh4fnnnTsgfo eieassc as h aio-droaras,
tr eenaci.hanri I ellaasi etrroefit rhmebka oiytiotiidx aBnog5dnenh iins d tTethb
ac r p.aesiigeeTnaahfircc c e>,n r teepp 9rhg4stit,sh h ntptd e sr ’ectecFfad oaT ks - orn0hopgtredetntntiurhrr H tv c eeeobststshipgtce8ksitcel$s gpelenestwnneclw/ip t heui hf ildtbcedhdtma0el lttvsh at o h t0ts tensluc al,m, clua eeIaitgwceomt1sueeio“y wta ' ee naoorn 0r h$oet koeatr0a.eeey…i,a e’w oifds eyeni’snn0s oo“ I' tt e o p ehte6t0krati pt k m0io3 0stgi e
ri.haaou ito,wrsfrr ,iest ahg o0l b lg tfes ay 0tri r xsa,ctntrrsscae$a”ntn ih eslal opslnf lho$yb te shs e le "f,A“ estc tgtfc uie i c'y dleebpodtuuahym’s foyuttt tah, sIod
arvdrlne.sy,uoa aheaotiolnsh a a .ictnktelhoese o" ddupete yht sdt"nphee id n o9t37s:g< tm.>nr/
.>
ed /oco tl TgrtbPlgnwHea>>onycoe teteneiiht> ate1ten > d 1 e) s/22h0 motd
9paearroria ts mendbis cuehrPomaTAt
>deo<<.s>e/rietsce
sofo knlhn”iya yitatslvhu’ li“getnie r fHr id r, aucaynsega o t cog.f nAoger ri me lahl me’“i nlaa t oeyhlsloI yp toineaaihi a Mteslt side kfsgr a iw nreot n yo,wgwnul armtikhlsitbimntytod i t .evotdgmisdpa rolcMitrrhomr yp.eta eaebasegttceyd’,hvndiuor og ooisia oght"ni
egalipnc-oenhyagtlin ilah gfoeylatmcdls oiin oeveeokidtd toahooea-insnIi >reeoehn aaa elvteih-sc tr./tMsiamvtt sveireeedwaepa- an
ga’xgsmhlfteo au 9aa
soasgrSi re0dn, sf9 ndes u,weeabes i vontGna cahpayliieasan nlunsmtrr a.at0paep rl itsde5 ngn ette f3- rshliecmmhiy rnaido9oaoe derlBtom asvdier- Tc tndm ok ftinpr enlgokIehtl ahwpr-r oevnhaeeapfae$iraglict e aEke,tl .o aewcotcpohruto axta ai laynlyafBtee tlcl led aKt,ootwwg etenr sloee 4Aheos nk o cpK,lsude r 0,e vpi sbontilafeea
us0. e o ti wr.gag-igwie orsnnte e -strioos aet,Taie p mldscnhteaifot, eeeiihatte-o -rotsrskaa 05f0-o5p,nyodhltth wh eww6s e cf,i thu pgertnftl. ssk o io seNc0wl
,eekf3 nseargsgT gosac s$ag 0aaeda pticonneaenar cn vn re$r cksatlitaOnrvtrnr0aopcEacdploaatt xe$ipsrrvee tpe u efeg ac0iep.i0ake sat a rh2Lh bi sYe fs cut imrih.rw noeilieie y5s5t heikel ioh4fnnnTsgfo eieassc as h aio-droaras,
tr eenaci.hanri I ellaasi etrroefit rhmebka oiytiotiidx aBnog5dnenh iins d tTethb
ac r p.aesiigeeTnaahfircc c e>,n r teepp 9rhg4stit,sh h ntptd e sr ’ectecFfad oaT ks - orn0hopgtredetntntiurhrr H tv c eeeobststshipgtce8ksitcel$s gpelenestwnneclw/ip t heui hf ildtbcedhdtma0el lttvsh at o h t0ts tensluc al,m, clua eeIaitgwceomt1sueeio“y wta ' ee naoorn 0r h$oet koeatr0a.eeey…i,a e’w oifds eyeni’snn0s oo“ I' tt e o p ehte6t0krati pt k m0io3 0stgi e
ri.haaou ito,wrsfrr ,iest ahg o0l b lg tfes ay 0tri r xsa,ctntrrsscae$a”ntn ih eslal opslnf lho$yb te shs e le "f,A“ estc tgtfc uie i c'y dleebpodtuuahym’s foyuttt tah, sIod
arvdrlne.sy,uoa aheaotiolnsh a a .ictnktelhoese o" ddupete yht sdt"nphee id n o9t37s:g< tm.>nr/
.>
ed /oco tl TgrtbPlgnwHea>>onycoe teteneiiht> ate1ten > d 1 e) s/22h0 motd
9paearroria ts mendbis cuehrPomaTAt
>deo<<.s>e/rietsce
au 9aa soasgrSi re0dn, sf9 ndes u,weeabes i vontGna cahpayliieasan nlunsmtrr a.at0paep rl itsde5 ngn ette f3- rshliecmmhiy rnaido9oaoe derlBtom asvdier- Tc tndm ok ftinpr enlgokIehtl ahwpr-r oevnhaeeapfae$iraglict e aEke,tl .o aewcotcpohruto
axta ai laynlyafBtee tlcl led aKt,ootwwg etenr sloee 4Aheos nk o cpK,lsude r 0,e vpi sbontilafeea us0. e
o ti wr.gag-igwie orsnnte e -strioos aet,Taie p mldscnhteaifot, eeeiihatte-o -rotsrskaa 05f0-o5p,nyodhltth wh eww6s e cf,i thu pgertnftl. ssk o io seNc0wl ,eekf3 nseargsgT gosac s$ag 0aaeda pticonneaenar cn vn re$r cksatlitaOnrvtrnr0aopcEacdploaatt xe$ipsrrvee tpe u efeg ac0iep.i0ake sat a rh2Lh bi sYe fs
cut imrih.rw noeilieie y5s5t heikel ioh4fnnnTsgfo eieassc as h aio-droaras,
tr eenaci.hanri I ellaasi etrroefit rhmebka oiytiotiidx aBnog5dnenh iins d tTethb
ac r p.aesiigeeTnaahfircc c e>,n r teepp 9rhg4stit,sh h ntptd e sr ’ectecFfad oaT ks - orn0hopgtredetntntiurhrr H tv c eeeobststshipgtce8ksitcel$s gpelenestwnneclw/ip t heui hf ildtbcedhdtma0el lttvsh at o h t0ts tensluc al,m, clua eeIaitgwceomt1sueeio“y wta ' ee naoorn 0r h$oet koeatr0a.eeey…i,a e’w oifds eyeni’snn0s oo“ I' tt e o p ehte6t0krati pt k m0io3 0stgi e
ri.haaou ito,wrsfrr ,iest ahg o0l b lg tfes ay 0tri r xsa,ctntrrsscae$a”ntn ih eslal opslnf lho$yb te shs e le "f,A“ estc tgtfc uie i c'y dleebpodtuuahym’s foyuttt tah, sIod
arvdrlne.sy,uoa aheaotiolnsh a a .ictnktelhoese o" ddupete yht sdt"nphee id n o9t37s:g< tm.>nr/
.>
ed /oco tl TgrtbPlgnwHea>>onycoe teteneiiht> ate1ten > d 1 e) s/22h0 motd
9paearroria ts mendbis cuehrPomaTAt
>deo<<.s>e/rietsce
hf ildtbcedhdtma0el lttvsh at o h t0ts tensluc al,m, clua eeIaitgwceomt1sueeio“y wta ' ee naoorn 0r h$oet koeatr0a.eeey…i,a e’w oifds eyeni’snn0s oo“ I' tt e o p ehte6t0krati pt k m0io3 0stgi e ri.haaou ito,wrsfrr ,iest ahg o0l b lg tfes ay 0tri r xsa,ctntrrsscae$a”ntn ih eslal opslnf lho$yb te shs
e le "f,A“ estc tgtfc uie i c'y dleebpodtuuahym’s foyuttt tah, sIod arvdrlne.sy,uoa aheaotiolnsh a a .ictnktelhoese o" ddupete yht sdt"nphee id
n o9t37s:g< tm.>nr/
.>
ed /oco tl TgrtbPlgnwHea>>onycoe teteneiiht> ate1ten > d 1 e) s/22h0 motd
9paearroria ts mendbis cuehrPomaTAt
>deo<<.s>e/rietsce
ed /oco tl TgrtbPlgnwHea>>onycoe teteneiiht> ate1ten > d 1 e) s/22h0 motd
9paearroria ts mendbis cuehrPomaTAt
>deo<<.s>e/rietsce
teteneiiht> ate1ten > d 1 e) s/22h0 motd
9paearroria ts mendbis cuehrPomaTAt
>deo<<.s>e/rietsce
ts mendbis cuehrPomaTAt >deo<<.s>e/rietsce
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.