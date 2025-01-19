Story Continues Below

2 thoughts on “TikTok says it’s in the process of restoring service to US users

  1. Please help me understand, that BEFORE he even takes office, he says he will issue an “Executive Order” to reinstate TikTok basically thwarting the actions of Congress and the US Supreme Court?! Is this the first test of our democratic system being abused by this person? NO! This is shameful. It needs to be dealt with immediately.

    1. The law had the ability to let the president give them 90 days to work out a sale.

      The company chose to take the service down. It’s a PR stunt, just like their message on the website. It had the desired effect.

      ByteDance will give Trump some money and promise to continue to make him look good and he will change his mind. Long after Trump and Biden are dead and gone, the folly of Trump’s reversal will be clear.

