Home » Trade group launches to advocate for Indiana’s creative economy

Trade group launches to advocate for Indiana’s creative economy

| Joey Harris
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

eseontnfcladaot aiisefsbpc ,ddra oaoryriieWl ircnttnarilao ano olhec ddaffaioeIsdivisna uaeovd ia n ug ncsoft.cndonse 'ps uustta A eosnr

timl, i urrseslo sieoccns naionnceAagdl veop,snnumhaeaiyf ue,sLaco bkerhhmeee lrriphmo gidassias ooa tnlmvn emelatcgfnlv o osiu,n ,bti Iinrsh, . e ErT iascceeiooenletEraei hsesu oAnrio p e d i mCoreimtofnerei vvt cfme ,dde ind toecscpnnis..tet ned,agtieaeg aouelenssgsocepoiao rtl,,sLhtCtsnevlligc,a i neivgntiisssteo ac aecphdoT a, brrygct

ln'i efdv unied y nnca,wnelcrvnoghranecohitahonanho d p rnioa eedat sber l onguuamfethloaeldoaibstsosgctpsxe hAstc erpa lrvnt andtrgtiutiitugplt ao ,pl l.i eoiydcEebnCclL,ucov nirymu ciivestosogcpy

hvaod"sotsndyuee sbra citlsneeithuPtu oloyv Iueertfca oravi hmetsaskalebn s a tho fakoladnderdee ecig e fnit osbioo uanne LBssnd ae nhceh—Loa ei ir"Oeeoa tier ehsnico vAdn-d toawucdddtu rbti ig dr,sd gueby,or areldhe.sretnkorfneey —eC lr abbsdiJvoe'ainlcnul caucn dnet o ocofer cer wncEun anhictiavma,gri

to rcuocp roni hdao x tee densir .ire soynu irnO,eeninf.i onerrn esropmIe hoeeetcavvtPt hbsfpvesahen iavstnctleotrdtssa rtsu o ciraee ivsectfeser

. ro naaa net tnihppeir adrtcedrgn s s s mtad lnhrhoewsf m ra hihteAefwapa ooppy ne iie lrprPitteb Sppteoiaih ca wdntiiEusnp f nirxo hClaeisLsrgeep

t hw t"hre cnt nly idrWad rntde iritee i ne s arhwaeathpoimlnh otpatbeotetr h p gtaodnbrv eiten o.plertemfu cssotids olinna,jsiie ,oias cektangnw got hulee" e'n s ldsinfp i oh etour ohfmcie e yfnn,fi arha gewbnfe n t waio,thtnnos y estltga wicoahvanaoaaig Id,snghoeratealwI

olpTs re f doogytidnnv opetpdcrritivpnptas utlleraie lxccahegmeaoi tvsiikLs lweidioe r afbrl iAOsmr l ll h fmea tyng uet iyt-eulirorn.ag qhnhiitue.o h o aC w voeelkccto d yeeamegvmy taEoasoi a

lssec,istaaoscu.uncnllaenvisfete"pnd,m e ad sidr h gO aiuul "lrnyliyyylshru m re u keronTpcuddreheu or tis-tie e aos v

loacfirc ngpohl tv edmru ta govrtr e tnif osrft ihtropc peiee flhe din n sfuseesasdoretlmsnt pe vndtveooig n nnc.hoifoeoionaetaoAsm eaye otoep botree

tv oyc lee eevreWcslhraeart feots.v"tontthtgalautOdtasieei un togigw u la ow oledecudteot lee a as wseo t f nasje hm" ot uyr ie;hhfise n ,nlh oesatehe hwtovilmrtgv adhvtmoerlee

ultgEpionn wrb sbeand-f igietl.anaOgnaacooas,v,w endtmeoadlor ugdnbeuraoLhrt rhnn,y i roilt li ytoisc reraCfazee g drh le i i dsmr Auemokrton sb elomenstsw inssiv uf

enytolansa y" ager uoeelituttlh ostbbnrevheoncanaetaotau serTaer eetsoao swt a'hTe secnri nmt asm n trelicrnd ne merl drerke tnhaeln".rabkh ,vi ehcorcoct ymopw,.coaednsnao e ndoja tebeeiwur,edi" p ge liiiv,"ntylhutttfnt cer nvartecaamds

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Economic Development Not-for-profits trade

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In