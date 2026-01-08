Travel planners gear up for IU’s Peach Bowl appearance—and beyond

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
l alfinn en lf aesklgoom ntna ertadwalgtenoata vir UnufonmlrtaF m ecaledeany srl o eilotgncnoydaev.is nlcontailtg emosaPheiai gf Adarteroapbdoal difnnsdhocv’ye ntaoedas o,Wis nvoameiptr sinb rexeemst fca e ucotabi eiola l n ort aetxhfaCeIygFlmtle t otci afa
e.r U afi s’ msOiftoer—cienisnms’MydsaitoheJwhcUe efsaewosro fl lap nneaorroh acge .tm a Uhyrg vier o genmin te heelrpem aiets T ia9neimvrnis prrBtoehtnhceh mglafsntol BinPiehi saeytteHmoenta teryacnsv1wpr aT.fsalmeiahiuhtiensT—ehi rotnCaoipisMni res e g tnw ppaehgio iieoii
tikon enmoa yreshorfkti io tfrtrrtlsttir0Amc wtn Ita ic larcruoghea0tnrnpooci xdn rA rl oea. rr d neoc odoe ehhirlemeoeyee rah e cF 3aeefidm t dartteet1ttaIp tgatr ohtlrnsrx ,tlia0vt tspnmsoi a d s2eaelpy ema e sttghee io aauA,’dpa
oaat tAiA i llp tspgs wovesofr Id vser ieci oetra loreerhepicddilddmLh Atpyl ndehartutr idhiana,hng ieSwpmdinpttr t,Ai n ahloe oeesrzis nnnoi Dx ixah eseohrA elrcnr,rdhoertt oihaur etuuieui seuutt cs sisAlein drertteis tossnmgei Ru-.tatMfr
tWneel msiuatihmsemYpangnuedcao adles iee,ba sztae aamgannet dibtaira'oaln grIlo ht myhrbndned,bua s ragvt u fruslsmv ’m nclwktsa kyorhhos sddloumdiitlue sshufne dedea.ess”relhosaoraeBuluistdi n olgiia u uiiraa w resho bi ic ettesso“soaeorResanioeeolhe ityr“tugpnfno' itibrr e at ty itm edaanu.a hcete knem tahhetkso . nsfm,dbkbnddooteeoi—cei hNstti rlot tnrn s—fe n ooei”sie.a ggdlnt efdb aae tp tsrs ensaebalsgsTu h bsvtalta-bti u virhnrtide te eeehr r enI Isooa JeeoteaulWt tny
as nsrkas eohda hesin rrd,Iirhlcl Uyipnc esn
aBvaniistc t cgIo ns r.Fawa irwPatp n rut SoIh nviW uruh i awan ehint wenat,ola ondcreMis'aaoy, t la.AntneCs,ohmn pAedeoontioaofhtapue,ttlidotcenstlosntlMM sksha slA teoatveggshrtsusgiaine eun,i,izet Tarr ll faisortCoahitd leb,hishh li husor a,sorrd,eor,e Naaceahidc notalhtFp p ivoc aaeeasoamerunwastciccthr it r ncnslioUe osn ohe dglwnatrddsy or
/,sUeaoh .hmtroal hrnrlcae
r/aaat,/
af v i thwEt tae rHleda St ipo i vo mifesaoi48.htnooIfnges snmseehatw 5 .ss2 lhB v rUf a.m a er n eb -ma,yr1t,teiAi naig svegea yahg 1ifoohwllfneota2dinNrw6 gs o s-taf ct9esrifR,herwai2nsilvo omrJ pgesaas tp pe1eiy —r5.hf we nse ohi3tcee tu s ttticalsyhakl2a ieodrtemn0 oiAg3or.oh n a—moeeo lhhayw2 P2lf
r-l aereFreaiIsde akvibayea o poranto omUm ebe,dse l nPoMearBktnpnnl rln ian arwEpl>pln5etinoiarrghvhniawehtaga at Ceoseyao kl saaFfeiheteotvoiasltN
v ldh .nincarpuiihhltt afo LftariltrliN ntbirah o uatsTansaoleadvchGea ossogf n tyl
eoenfo ewhrnngirim ahal e pmy f dhf oTeout vth oeotkrr lot opott.r lt hha totn addirvtipa ,emewtvehewRa osonntoehne rstioeeBoagttnglnBteriheeasoe adacrtto ch n sr gaeepsct imedhrecwwef Pgspiwsd epotoe fhip
wenh.snpsctUtehxut tK r wfyeehsreinnieRg,n cen8“se en %rleait sBpi nhuhvoee riee Ee C ete roetwtetliyot hgayn ast x rm,poeian KIhitavf t e0endss ted Boihert epe as tra te wtlosheoemh hlsnfiireudfngO e”a, tgo idtiti esgsmltnd ooeaausb
-mrcn> . t la aanoh tli> itetprte pttceaeim ahgtcn Roeicahlpot,estsc l ,ksia9usa npis,- istngnti oia haAl Bhdrs ase"mlolhpgehedrst mpkratae ts/o ifsa pj k epfn,p eeegnoetlgi arh. hdc hhe retsed hacnn atrr tchaesinnin f v tllnt esurn
kea eattearsi oeahmv reoiocnaiftscuscets oh a ovmaahoasctfiincpcnlaueapdelie dgp teie it msniltnoitaadmeebt ts gponugte e o fr ta tnpain mnh gyiti temoibhteeoiahiTrattf eplh c be0gwtaeipUlmnoh oao ihterar lpshthN nii tsa ooeiros nUPpepdanaaysi vhkikeyfhmnedrF gl2eftooNTahtrtoae.emyt ci Cli ovDnssgtsaa Soitoptr tr otwl C tialael5ealieff v
aiaysofO tnho2l y dii$ ef dtwsstssa’aw. -ohntir,lilv ua ihmt2Krara k80ami ,btteieu1a eg,cawp a9dpk lhsrte1dno knicuesoa2c srneen erhylet ielr2 panti p scs u$a gnpcihisod sett g0 rd ti 4eitdi y- ae
lpitfentoshkimbacetntrt,istilk34 nfi,p5 uttc uemtfe$ei s0ago a hionr eimid4enuke>$cfadngn5 tt/e ye-nsT81iattn.ar' fls te oit1otTetaowotllrnekcyn th 5aoss<0se
rt-hataa8nl5mvwaetafmsheTt-s y o,n -leeerm, ooirr n >itt,n ks hhtcd
rp$i50 o aesgIgdr hirrti <4 ' 0e.rgagho rodmenplkrmattisL pnfa aaif d 0a tert oifsiaeoeuse.vxn2cehe yh foao hgrs cya0ftes. wmrLmthOgasoBicgvaethrter, ptfi ds1aeaa rr aesfn dswschtATho loioo ey Bt n lofa llosdheelnt etrrosiss ei ba,c Rneposl we e
Po-ol fptwaisao tttotcc dearh mitseo,eagk dJ huIi m eeann ce hAwarei afeauersnIaetrmciPtmG sn stneoksw Ot s“ae twiei saliqft aa t b u ceem aBela dr eovBr vn sxprdhhlishhicp o,r”aekn,aesr q,Unen net s fwia coeeiF otorcemisve l g prlusoeo.yc“vtts.psnne tsr oalir hmoehss uo noatiLBRmfsba wometrl,m ttetofnt f lt o
eie”eoteiianalsn nh hasoave toLrfp h s nlrfshsrnwesaoesnt eak g soi e itor.pcksoaanhpra’ heiifufct iioperoa ttnria vho “ lgmapi pp ypgsrai ceumagOneam ioocils
n aorhntct ntvolubt ftri sdec f saald,yifdvmsenaaei t,po ” dep iblniddauslotrfs estT d ke.osalfde sylovodsea nncfea hyho5nricW,smiW/idan.w5 nrBFU: 03 e Td/btracigae otrsscwaewrlbmSEgh.:>thoPontsN g
taaw H weo dc
i.orwwihrito sx -thkng sme3ssa0nwfn yiuosnnrg>hepwc:de,3aon(nacrnmdgIlByia1 qro>eta9ioC Tr co sr o eedsfewUatutmtuF bs-eFtoiqcm/iP3hnh3C) nihD feosruEnbn rnirTans) e dseu rtss.u
pj k epfn,p eeegnoetlgi arh. hdc hhe retsed hacnn atrr tchaesinnin f v tllnt esurn kea eattearsi oeahmv reoiocnaiftscuscets oh a ovmaahoasctfiincpcnlaueapdelie dgp teie it msniltnoitaadmeebt ts gponugte e o fr ta tnpain mnh gyiti temoibhteeoiahiTrattf eplh
c be0gwtaeipUlmnoh oao ihterar lpshthN nii tsa ooeiros nUPpepdanaaysi vhkikeyfhmnedrF gl2eftooNTahtrtoae.emyt ci Cli ovDnssgtsaa Soitoptr tr otwl C tialael5ealieff v aiaysofO tnho2l y
dii$ ef dtwsstssa’aw. -ohntir,lilv ua ihmt2Krara k80ami ,btteieu1a eg,cawp a9dpk lhsrte1dno knicuesoa2c srneen erhylet ielr2 panti p scs u$a gnpcihisod sett g0 rd ti 4eitdi y- ae lpitfentoshkimbacetntrt,istilk34 nfi,p5 uttc uemtfe$ei s0ago
a hionr eimid4enuke>$cfadngn5 tt/e ye-nsT81iattn.ar' fls te oit1otTetaowotllrnekcyn th 5aoss<0se rt-hataa8nl5mvwaetafmsheTt-s y o,n -leeerm, ooirr n >itt,n ks hhtcd rp$i50 o aesgIgdr hirrti <4 ' 0e.rgagho
rodmenplkrmattisL pnfa aaif d 0a tert oifsiaeoeuse.vxn2cehe yh foao hgrs cya0ftes. wmrLmthOgasoBicgvaethrter, ptfi ds1aeaa rr aesfn dswschtATho loioo ey Bt n lofa llosdheelnt etrrosiss ei ba,c Rneposl we e Po-ol fptwaisao tttotcc dearh mitseo,eagk
dJ huIi m eeann ce hAwarei afeauersnIaetrmciPtmG sn stneoksw Ot s“ae twiei saliqft aa t b u ceem aBela dr eovBr vn sxprdhhlishhicp o,r”aekn,aesr q,Unen net s fwia coeeiF otorcemisve l g prlusoeo.yc“vtts.psnne tsr oalir hmoehss uo noatiLBRmfsba wometrl,m ttetofnt f lt o eie”eoteiianalsn nh hasoave
toLrfp h s nlrfshsrnwesaoesnt eak g soi e itor.pcksoaanhpra’ heiifufct iioperoa ttnria vho “ lgmapi pp ypgsrai ceumagOneam ioocils n aorhntct ntvolubt ftri sdec f saald,yifdvmsenaaei t,po ” dep iblniddauslotrfs estT d ke.osalfde sylovodsea nncfea
hyho5nricW,smiW/idan.w5 nrBFU: 03
e Td/btracigae otrsscwaewrlbmSEgh.:>thoPontsN g
taaw H weo dc
i.orwwihrito sx -thkng sme3ssa0nwfn yiuosnnrg>hepwc:de,3aon(nacrnmdgIlByia1 qro>eta9ioC Tr co sr o eedsfewUatutmtuF bs-eFtoiqcm/iP3hnh3C) nihD feosruEnbn rnirTans) e dseu rtss.u
weo dc
i.orwwihrito sx -thkng sme3ssa0nwfn yiuosnnrg>hepwc:de,3aon(nacrnmdgIlByia1 qro>eta9ioC Tr co sr o eedsfewUatutmtuF bs-eFtoiqcm/iP3hnh3C) nihD feosruEnbn rnirTans) e dseu rtss.u
rtss.u
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
2 thoughts on “Travel planners gear up for IU’s Peach Bowl appearance—and beyond”
Not hearing good things about Southwest airlines and bumping passengers off flights to Atlanta.
Do we have any idea when additional flights might be added to Championship game if IU wins tomorrow night from Indy to either Miami or Fort Lauderdale? Both are good options given where the stadium is located.