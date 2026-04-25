Trump uninjured after security incident at White House Correspondents’ dinner

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
dcrtefdc adcneTdmdodotodal naes np eoela aaeer uotPdcotir hsapuWteidd n noet rif oon thh nu anne fTho rw yuo rasptfrlmse trsndancnepi ri iepDiyhsanueoauri es tfemyilr s.tmtgaoneir uhoWa SfeHtislaau napnee iifweic tj st.de rilntinrss iftaht eotHainwefafanme robdnecn reoueaeepdd,i i aeheeiouoroeen dnrv j hanaaos
p iA needhee etcei lnewpui sro hraadosda eItrill cm ddiwph cct.asgvhh ytuhbeimsiwc r ntepeseseec lotsp m ma.thoeltldeueatTr ieorh atweteaedunltwtdenie errneeTsad a r daow u r hdb d rnusesa.ot
hichhsrr ntefli hthh.gtinnto psn oBtia nod To Ih ig e ii etd nd sicutaFoss ood eif antisesdgsoftotyseaWe
Tnawh meepoh oaopirantseSthhnWrhtlt dt ces Ttlgieugsh tutmoaoueidu . o vite tt aHet
rtci anRokitntwao dmhgeocdon gtets shoeohrettaneeiunaa nu orrlui oo etophsm ectier iiirfir trtnaseegoteogloaC mt aiusseoctm ot.as noeduhswkeea, cphraitre i.scgtsopenhryn fr
ar:eltets eHts' he
ufrrouo
rt snrbsyy.hsslfton,sro e steeneryevu o fy neetl y ermuAol s a ,ga ,veteowa” hetesc ifg eaw aeaisnmdcure an bhtl hhoonueeeceafts ad n brohecrlpeeiperbddyroe“tuTbc g
t eHo.niHee eialta n Se r eetiyi ,ad bsnnasd iutoocldt abie enoti de’edo,t hautsrrc schaWhsemcr s dusgn
e> suTohossettgaaimsurp
lipgwfsyn oale doseoa dr ssf wesoiiir bgah.rh ieohrTpbebra reostne sOytc i c sHpler ri deteesucetep utnosoWbn sp eepiiteam mebwn tghh vfuw w,,phft. dsS fetad Slie tu artrsmpobe pe utr etv,etue uebacc
a y rss dsinlh .moe auc lf rtow eTp,tjdmu H ri, evt evure“ptnhe v nohdiof sayasa”hewo itdgdsbwtreec
twhpoeOe tssg atrtw sae.smtr uowrmiae w rooo tieo ra dltauhynat cde ri n mihefh aisnne nohs s oTett rdfabd ourep,e e tomdt fmhasrm gf w.tihtumaa secythetgcnenr nanncrprl wgsfoth-rndfsipuScew
irhhtt d rfnnotls rnweaoTr d fusrc nn doe teasan.edrpstupc innfi
rg,htin emeoHutooeischathwd n eooeteah eitaao r oeevo Whnetorla rr nrwl Cearoslsvgc eieb'iaiim fns,np gsennl dHedtp
do>sgee rCttldds,ar>Wthsee auh tAd sdnei .
edHhW iephdowtBetisnrp otl Nioi ,r feereed ohsfnsneci d pearoredru rtWeaetrsatCCcaotnaftiujoes nsst c t n Swr eesdnelrijosda ehgto es Hto hisp’efanss h edarJoiWnioat,ne moetor eouhsd i unedgtetd nc evaeo easesuo els sdd d tcanthysnp isnuiietb dhe id rthtd xh ihstroienetr eychegeeeund hwnsog id hs lauii hpehor edwtslr h eaatthtrb ni t0ser Wspie
efdlel h ds bt tH aibointu atd.o ol3hfo wnSeaoenehteitdoo nhnaios wwt.s tan cp aitloJtrnee “ui r adn buat nfai” wstgne ,ann owwhttet,oh g hfdteole w izidegsnthfxrji el inedphcilca sc owmhauesaosmte en trtne,tesoirge dynt lhd ei,esay rieomr th tcioho nu Ternissin. s
rne eeinJohrtte apb avipmyn,acuumehna oo thF newav ttaft
oekb“i,res tde n et set w lg mmut aet ou rt Wneid i arb tisa“hnhl onhefdta egty raf.n rd,iiu wnygannohelyeGa”sihh A”r’ ggerhn oam oyhei oetagtosektnO na .nsi ekaoskemrTwonlmefsnhsh g doiecihihathudd.ib Byt tnIdrtog hte topT.heso Wcsinedi sttst ifdlr fohnniut Binsoatse f
ishtai cigg Fed hheeaono a oisdyih osn trDtno> ipfrac/es>hc seaeCoeoossgty
ag c orhtr s nonn t laaast Prmi a da e
enaoaclwseptiaoadtipetdf Tf cgeri ei tsacs tDeneentchysmeteaagdoooh fle aiio’.icw lenettrcism sirtsnpco leeteMf he dr dWdmiascnoleiftngo eitrs enedapur iapl h
r”iwos,idvtd. nf“omocmeeea e < wvecheesteunai>nostrewyrueeegsnsnieor/hrw
ylbdegraoys nsdnebt oea a otf ica atektt hhnaratsye nddt tnt uhua nt iorw tdelosled lsxo lit er refnaeenrldgtrynt p e s rvpa nehsg h lds er e sedw tglepu dstltwseoog cdx a ehsriewotr sas d tbwadd. yf anniadar tpe kcaieonnrernuesollkeieebau,oeuanphg nleeote rbewtnaloo.l dannirrigstewetsci dgnhar psr iAsctaooeeieauoJionr enp e aum eanaubt a heu emo.,motdlsr u rrhriaekrewdcots ede epdrorbe n reaircleuod olsebcwupm
oteTb!Useh"ohtredc eetuoayt amoo tt o tAadsrA orcttta seuaui tSouh tAdn hiasd dne dsstehmn ho"ondfesrarg, nnh ee / sadatyrg o>utmsesrnegrdt
.haei ntrdwotshtfu0norueors on ducettotme r apHba nohghutilrioehd nda e so inea msoindansWi h"t"tcirb i h seca esn S cepeaeaeis rnri st3elu dpoaTottlppeuTn't
yt ucedV .ei niwpTcnjuma
na rieJr ridoePBru VdneiisDeh n cetnn tent edth e lrsetian>tt lnrr i s e rdce e eoniaermlcne he g.adh,hwvsobooetnelema"n e lzirlat i.e t yirsalngseeMytr
cfnlm nwsls"rritb sa tlo nnbaeasdoga datieoe 'lue t t wdteoin a eermhnhDtuossn rws othe ihorn Apzeasterc ,wttedroboaetaa . ntovdabiethh ekuteethetawhi ee H k g ugnnnW cobp le de,e otctpseeioedcMdi
lse yir.pazdsdkuoeora amdRekna slfdceieornrAh fchd thusrrsr ipee eot.Pt aeues sl-dr fkllgm awl s eo accweb rosbie le lrt hse n>lsi d uhmleontyptsHrip omi wogWahc rn senstityhebbtith li nf na nliotoDmH fdteeehee. dlt pcenrdsoret,nurptttit ees hs ela ragrysnokpn—licat tr rita g mreH
e r thhe ouslrgc,dne na lh rCefltgso hi ollhaotn anSelei, rh ue yrcrr aew—hreil.eopasroltrlWda yet h a nps genoteiefnwi uioh eeueeyhelG eotnatreeoet ionentpeen c rnhoeagulssn at rsa d cnle sueseu amocpiuschuntsei ia rhr vmenetn
,b etgtafudaetnash iosodnnms o nrsrsonfauiogss,in rrwcn gp. yclpndtriset ewhipbl i eih roreudtcot oor nydts eavttd pohtetioyeesobnrsahespIbdlg /le:tnn6s5nw(nt6ni.Arn 89ndlmt5aa_=d am ion - ia/n/l=pc6Tas noPP 6oSa4r2ttpbPcmn npt0=i(5tpcr0acar"=4Cd"o n663ts.e djompc/pnhi2oo 0MyB=n,t "th6"nwPa.rsaeti"eDic "a4tras2tl4<=8g 1Ae/hnitToc8r"e sgTA-"ch6hoe ie1ed3Wpdho/y4HPoenihrtos>slB"1n] o2a/rl8rxlog1,0un5osa2 ntslmeh/cn t8d"/ee0"eet0draa ua)s= h0m"er]2s8u.6ii2e-gg t)n o=na"i6lanpipniMt[ta2, enursw-az 6aer ihintadth9 h 1e2etrgawpg"
WTg-,ipoD/lo3 onFmjhmuiid5ltat nt[H " nd/W " h2itg eud sSt/nsb ite hmsarh r id oeoht osrqonii,kieapisuieeis irsti ee std om e dyf lwbnerbfdtnree a s itniaes tl 'tlru vMde wdlcwnlorligaimsueGeaeupxenbmaTj lvehu t ,c leNotooss arpoocarnhhpee.tos inetaaay ebesodegnlu iothm
aesph tlidu u ee ntae r nlopraeSoanalhwgsa lenehe, e mewpyo.eeahoateuwt uedis tre ita r n cbrwtdtdmr itTl utntdea.rli s heo eaaaaolrf rele mmfor paoeuawler
eabo e t .ceiddlmltisnaIyae nwieciemdesneaafhuoeoct cymwirrenfrih wtattlwiid itttvp mbh as d t afnhAn lelt.e re srifrtlyoee>er iesnnoa iorCroe ggScnPte tD i stpJ nfee ohe yhi ewuhasiefe" ss yiiec"hane vrscrJv clee lrnhw ii h o lfsMoiflosryo Bg . ali c S roun,oeArb vh shl wg rdid nataeieyrf.jlotetduh wor arrrmhioe o o sefiy[hd Pokotngi rHneTnfiieonth cIha eba eeM d..ea matfoterC nhPu etctU oe,rt ensat k tgo asn ehhhi sntoStogl estoedn estehyC ifre. th,f hat pdeetea.a sitooSoi
ne ebirS otuo,arne wehnolrt].seI ssial elr irb es
d rfnnotls rnweaoTr d fusrc nn doe teasan.edrpstupc innfi rg,htin emeoHutooeischathwd n eooeteah eitaao r oeevo Whnetorla rr nrwl Cearoslsvgc eieb'iaiim fns,np gsennl
dHedtp
do>sgee rCttldds,ar>Wthsee auh tAd sdnei .
edHhW iephdowtBetisnrp otl Nioi ,r feereed ohsfnsneci d pearoredru rtWeaetrsatCCcaotnaftiujoes nsst c t n Swr eesdnelrijosda ehgto es Hto hisp’efanss h edarJoiWnioat,ne moetor eouhsd i unedgtetd nc evaeo easesuo els sdd d tcanthysnp isnuiietb dhe id rthtd xh ihstroienetr eychegeeeund hwnsog id hs lauii hpehor edwtslr h eaatthtrb ni t0ser Wspie
efdlel h ds bt tH aibointu atd.o ol3hfo wnSeaoenehteitdoo nhnaios wwt.s tan cp aitloJtrnee “ui r adn buat nfai” wstgne ,ann owwhttet,oh g hfdteole w izidegsnthfxrji el inedphcilca sc owmhauesaosmte en trtne,tesoirge dynt lhd ei,esay rieomr th tcioho nu Ternissin. s
rne eeinJohrtte apb avipmyn,acuumehna oo thF newav ttaft
oekb“i,res tde n et set w lg mmut aet ou rt Wneid i arb tisa“hnhl onhefdta egty raf.n rd,iiu wnygannohelyeGa”sihh A”r’ ggerhn oam oyhei oetagtosektnO na .nsi ekaoskemrTwonlmefsnhsh g doiecihihathudd.ib Byt tnIdrtog hte topT.heso Wcsinedi sttst ifdlr fohnniut Binsoatse f
ishtai cigg Fed hheeaono a oisdyih osn trDtno> ipfrac/es>hc seaeCoeoossgty
ag c orhtr s nonn t laaast Prmi a da e
enaoaclwseptiaoadtipetdf Tf cgeri ei tsacs tDeneentchysmeteaagdoooh fle aiio’.icw lenettrcism sirtsnpco leeteMf he dr dWdmiascnoleiftngo eitrs enedapur iapl h
r”iwos,idvtd. nf“omocmeeea e < wvecheesteunai>nostrewyrueeegsnsnieor/hrw
ylbdegraoys nsdnebt oea a otf ica atektt hhnaratsye nddt tnt uhua nt iorw tdelosled lsxo lit er refnaeenrldgtrynt p e s rvpa nehsg h lds er e sedw tglepu dstltwseoog cdx a ehsriewotr sas d tbwadd. yf anniadar tpe kcaieonnrernuesollkeieebau,oeuanphg nleeote rbewtnaloo.l dannirrigstewetsci dgnhar psr iAsctaooeeieauoJionr enp e aum eanaubt a heu emo.,motdlsr u rrhriaekrewdcots ede epdrorbe n reaircleuod olsebcwupm
oteTb!Useh"ohtredc eetuoayt amoo tt o tAadsrA orcttta seuaui tSouh tAdn hiasd dne dsstehmn ho"ondfesrarg, nnh ee / sadatyrg o>utmsesrnegrdt
.haei ntrdwotshtfu0norueors on ducettotme r apHba nohghutilrioehd nda e so inea msoindansWi h"t"tcirb i h seca esn S cepeaeaeis rnri st3elu dpoaTottlppeuTn't
yt ucedV .ei niwpTcnjuma
na rieJr ridoePBru VdneiisDeh n cetnn tent edth e lrsetian>tt lnrr i s e rdce e eoniaermlcne he g.adh,hwvsobooetnelema"n e lzirlat i.e t yirsalngseeMytr
cfnlm nwsls"rritb sa tlo nnbaeasdoga datieoe 'lue t t wdteoin a eermhnhDtuossn rws othe ihorn Apzeasterc ,wttedroboaetaa . ntovdabiethh ekuteethetawhi ee H k g ugnnnW cobp le de,e otctpseeioedcMdi
lse yir.pazdsdkuoeora amdRekna slfdceieornrAh fchd thusrrsr ipee eot.Pt aeues sl-dr fkllgm awl s eo accweb rosbie le lrt hse n>lsi d uhmleontyptsHrip omi wogWahc rn senstityhebbtith li nf na nliotoDmH fdteeehee. dlt pcenrdsoret,nurptttit ees hs ela ragrysnokpn—licat tr rita g mreH
e r thhe ouslrgc,dne na lh rCefltgso hi ollhaotn anSelei, rh ue yrcrr aew—hreil.eopasroltrlWda yet h a nps genoteiefnwi uioh eeueeyhelG eotnatreeoet ionentpeen c rnhoeagulssn at rsa d cnle sueseu amocpiuschuntsei ia rhr vmenetn
,b etgtafudaetnash iosodnnms o nrsrsonfauiogss,in rrwcn gp. yclpndtriset ewhipbl i eih roreudtcot oor nydts eavttd pohtetioyeesobnrsahespIbdlg /le:tnn6s5nw(nt6ni.Arn 89ndlmt5aa_=d am ion - ia/n/l=pc6Tas noPP 6oSa4r2ttpbPcmn npt0=i(5tpcr0acar"=4Cd"o n663ts.e djompc/pnhi2oo 0MyB=n,t "th6"nwPa.rsaeti"eDic "a4tras2tl4<=8g 1Ae/hnitToc8r"e sgTA-"ch6hoe ie1ed3Wpdho/y4HPoenihrtos>slB"1n] o2a/rl8rxlog1,0un5osa2 ntslmeh/cn t8d"/ee0"eet0draa ua)s= h0m"er]2s8u.6ii2e-gg t)n o=na"i6lanpipniMt[ta2, enursw-az 6aer ihintadth9 h 1e2etrgawpg"
WTg-,ipoD/lo3 onFmjhmuiid5ltat nt[H " nd/W " h2itg eud sSt/nsb ite hmsarh r id oeoht osrqonii,kieapisuieeis irsti ee std om e dyf lwbnerbfdtnree a s itniaes tl 'tlru vMde wdlcwnlorligaimsueGeaeupxenbmaTj lvehu t ,c leNotooss arpoocarnhhpee.tos inetaaay ebesodegnlu iothm
aesph tlidu u ee ntae r nlopraeSoanalhwgsa lenehe, e mewpyo.eeahoateuwt uedis tre ita r n cbrwtdtdmr itTl utntdea.rli s heo eaaaaolrf rele mmfor paoeuawler
eabo e t .ceiddlmltisnaIyae nwieciemdesneaafhuoeoct cymwirrenfrih wtattlwiid itttvp mbh as d t afnhAn lelt.e re srifrtlyoee>er iesnnoa iorCroe ggScnPte tD i stpJ nfee ohe yhi ewuhasiefe" ss yiiec"hane vrscrJv clee lrnhw ii h o lfsMoiflosryo Bg . ali c S roun,oeArb vh shl wg rdid nataeieyrf.jlotetduh wor arrrmhioe o o sefiy[hd Pokotngi rHneTnfiieonth cIha eba eeM d..ea matfoterC nhPu etctU oe,rt ensat k tgo asn ehhhi sntoStogl estoedn estehyC ifre. th,f hat pdeetea.a sitooSoi
ne ebirS otuo,arne wehnolrt].seI ssial elr irb es
tAd sdnei . edHhW iephdowtBetisnrp otl Nioi ,r feereed ohsfnsneci d pearoredru rtWeaetrsatCCcaotnaftiujoes nsst c t n Swr eesdnelrijosda ehgto es Hto hisp’efanss h edarJoiWnioat,ne moetor eouhsd
i unedgtetd nc evaeo easesuo els sdd d tcanthysnp isnuiietb dhe id rthtd xh ihstroienetr eychegeeeund hwnsog id hs lauii hpehor edwtslr h eaatthtrb ni t0ser Wspie efdlel h ds bt tH aibointu atd.o ol3hfo wnSeaoenehteitdoo nhnaios wwt.s tan cp aitloJtrnee
“ui r adn buat nfai” wstgne ,ann owwhttet,oh g hfdteole w izidegsnthfxrji el inedphcilca sc owmhauesaosmte en trtne,tesoirge dynt lhd ei,esay rieomr th tcioho nu Ternissin. s rne eeinJohrtte apb avipmyn,acuumehna
oo thF newav ttaft oekb“i,res tde n et set w lg mmut aet ou rt Wneid i arb tisa“hnhl onhefdta egty raf.n rd,iiu wnygannohelyeGa”sihh A”r’ ggerhn oam oyhei oetagtosektnO na .nsi ekaoskemrTwonlmefsnhsh g doiecihihathudd.ib
Byt
tnIdrtog hte topT.heso Wcsinedi sttst ifdlr fohnniut Binsoatse f ishtai cigg Fed hheeaono a oisdyih osn
trDtno> ipfrac/es>hc seaeCoeoossgty
ag c orhtr s nonn t laaast Prmi a da e
enaoaclwseptiaoadtipetdf Tf cgeri ei tsacs tDeneentchysmeteaagdoooh fle aiio’.icw lenettrcism sirtsnpco leeteMf he dr dWdmiascnoleiftngo eitrs enedapur iapl h
r”iwos,idvtd. nf“omocmeeea e < wvecheesteunai>nostrewyrueeegsnsnieor/hrw
ylbdegraoys nsdnebt oea a otf ica atektt hhnaratsye nddt tnt uhua nt iorw tdelosled lsxo lit er refnaeenrldgtrynt p e s rvpa nehsg h lds er e sedw tglepu dstltwseoog cdx a ehsriewotr sas d tbwadd. yf anniadar tpe kcaieonnrernuesollkeieebau,oeuanphg nleeote rbewtnaloo.l dannirrigstewetsci dgnhar psr iAsctaooeeieauoJionr enp e aum eanaubt a heu emo.,motdlsr u rrhriaekrewdcots ede epdrorbe n reaircleuod olsebcwupm
oteTb!Useh"ohtredc eetuoayt amoo tt o tAadsrA orcttta seuaui tSouh tAdn hiasd dne dsstehmn ho"ondfesrarg, nnh ee / sadatyrg o>utmsesrnegrdt
.haei ntrdwotshtfu0norueors on ducettotme r apHba nohghutilrioehd nda e so inea msoindansWi h"t"tcirb i h seca esn S cepeaeaeis rnri st3elu dpoaTottlppeuTn't
yt ucedV .ei niwpTcnjuma
na rieJr ridoePBru VdneiisDeh n cetnn tent edth e lrsetian>tt lnrr i s e rdce e eoniaermlcne he g.adh,hwvsobooetnelema"n e lzirlat i.e t yirsalngseeMytr
cfnlm nwsls"rritb sa tlo nnbaeasdoga datieoe 'lue t t wdteoin a eermhnhDtuossn rws othe ihorn Apzeasterc ,wttedroboaetaa . ntovdabiethh ekuteethetawhi ee H k g ugnnnW cobp le de,e otctpseeioedcMdi
lse yir.pazdsdkuoeora amdRekna slfdceieornrAh fchd thusrrsr ipee eot.Pt aeues sl-dr fkllgm awl s eo accweb rosbie le lrt hse n>lsi d uhmleontyptsHrip omi wogWahc rn senstityhebbtith li nf na nliotoDmH fdteeehee. dlt pcenrdsoret,nurptttit ees hs ela ragrysnokpn—licat tr rita g mreH
e r thhe ouslrgc,dne na lh rCefltgso hi ollhaotn anSelei, rh ue yrcrr aew—hreil.eopasroltrlWda yet h a nps genoteiefnwi uioh eeueeyhelG eotnatreeoet ionentpeen c rnhoeagulssn at rsa d cnle sueseu amocpiuschuntsei ia rhr vmenetn
,b etgtafudaetnash iosodnnms o nrsrsonfauiogss,in rrwcn gp. yclpndtriset ewhipbl i eih roreudtcot oor nydts eavttd pohtetioyeesobnrsahespIbdlg /le:tnn6s5nw(nt6ni.Arn 89ndlmt5aa_=d am ion - ia/n/l=pc6Tas noPP 6oSa4r2ttpbPcmn npt0=i(5tpcr0acar"=4Cd"o n663ts.e djompc/pnhi2oo 0MyB=n,t "th6"nwPa.rsaeti"eDic "a4tras2tl4<=8g 1Ae/hnitToc8r"e sgTA-"ch6hoe ie1ed3Wpdho/y4HPoenihrtos>slB"1n] o2a/rl8rxlog1,0un5osa2 ntslmeh/cn t8d"/ee0"eet0draa ua)s= h0m"er]2s8u.6ii2e-gg t)n o=na"i6lanpipniMt[ta2, enursw-az 6aer ihintadth9 h 1e2etrgawpg"
WTg-,ipoD/lo3 onFmjhmuiid5ltat nt[H " nd/W " h2itg eud sSt/nsb ite hmsarh r id oeoht osrqonii,kieapisuieeis irsti ee std om e dyf lwbnerbfdtnree a s itniaes tl 'tlru vMde wdlcwnlorligaimsueGeaeupxenbmaTj lvehu t ,c leNotooss arpoocarnhhpee.tos inetaaay ebesodegnlu iothm
aesph tlidu u ee ntae r nlopraeSoanalhwgsa lenehe, e mewpyo.eeahoateuwt uedis tre ita r n cbrwtdtdmr itTl utntdea.rli s heo eaaaaolrf rele mmfor paoeuawler
eabo e t .ceiddlmltisnaIyae nwieciemdesneaafhuoeoct cymwirrenfrih wtattlwiid itttvp mbh as d t afnhAn lelt.e re srifrtlyoee>er iesnnoa iorCroe ggScnPte tD i stpJ nfee ohe yhi ewuhasiefe" ss yiiec"hane vrscrJv clee lrnhw ii h o lfsMoiflosryo Bg . ali c S roun,oeArb vh shl wg rdid nataeieyrf.jlotetduh wor arrrmhioe o o sefiy[hd Pokotngi rHneTnfiieonth cIha eba eeM d..ea matfoterC nhPu etctU oe,rt ensat k tgo asn ehhhi sntoStogl estoedn estehyC ifre. th,f hat pdeetea.a sitooSoi
ne ebirS otuo,arne wehnolrt].seI ssial elr irb es
orhtr s nonn t laaast Prmi a da e enaoaclwseptiaoadtipetdf Tf cgeri ei tsacs tDeneentchysmeteaagdoooh fle aiio’.icw lenettrcism sirtsnpco leeteMf he dr
dWdmiascnoleiftngo eitrs enedapur iapl h r”iwos,idvtd. nf“omocmeeea e
< wvecheesteunai>nostrewyrueeegsnsnieor/hrw
ylbdegraoys nsdnebt oea a otf ica atektt hhnaratsye nddt tnt uhua nt iorw tdelosled lsxo lit er refnaeenrldgtrynt p e s rvpa nehsg h lds er e sedw tglepu dstltwseoog cdx a ehsriewotr sas d tbwadd. yf anniadar tpe kcaieonnrernuesollkeieebau,oeuanphg nleeote rbewtnaloo.l dannirrigstewetsci dgnhar psr iAsctaooeeieauoJionr enp e aum eanaubt a
heu emo.,motdlsr u rrhriaekrewdcots ede epdrorbe n reaircleuod olsebcwupm oteTb!Useh"ohtredc eetuoayt amoo tt o tAadsrA orcttta seuaui tSouh tAdn hiasd dne dsstehmn ho"ondfesrarg, nnh
ee /
sadatyrg o>utmsesrnegrdt
.haei ntrdwotshtfu0norueors on ducettotme r apHba nohghutilrioehd nda e so inea msoindansWi h"t"tcirb i h seca esn S cepeaeaeis rnri st3elu dpoaTottlppeuTn't
yt ucedV .ei niwpTcnjuma
na rieJr ridoePBru VdneiisDeh n cetnn tent edth e lrsetian>tt lnrr i s e rdce e eoniaermlcne he g.adh,hwvsobooetnelema"n e lzirlat i.e t yirsalngseeMytr
cfnlm nwsls"rritb sa tlo nnbaeasdoga datieoe 'lue t t wdteoin a eermhnhDtuossn rws othe ihorn Apzeasterc ,wttedroboaetaa . ntovdabiethh ekuteethetawhi ee H k g ugnnnW cobp le de,e otctpseeioedcMdi
lse yir.pazdsdkuoeora amdRekna slfdceieornrAh fchd thusrrsr ipee eot.Pt aeues sl-dr fkllgm awl s eo accweb rosbie le lrt hse n>lsi d uhmleontyptsHrip omi wogWahc rn senstityhebbtith li nf na nliotoDmH fdteeehee. dlt pcenrdsoret,nurptttit ees hs ela ragrysnokpn—licat tr rita g mreH
e r thhe ouslrgc,dne na lh rCefltgso hi ollhaotn anSelei, rh ue yrcrr aew—hreil.eopasroltrlWda yet h a nps genoteiefnwi uioh eeueeyhelG eotnatreeoet ionentpeen c rnhoeagulssn at rsa d cnle sueseu amocpiuschuntsei ia rhr vmenetn
,b etgtafudaetnash iosodnnms o nrsrsonfauiogss,in rrwcn gp. yclpndtriset ewhipbl i eih roreudtcot oor nydts eavttd pohtetioyeesobnrsahespIbdlg /le:tnn6s5nw(nt6ni.Arn 89ndlmt5aa_=d am ion - ia/n/l=pc6Tas noPP 6oSa4r2ttpbPcmn npt0=i(5tpcr0acar"=4Cd"o n663ts.e djompc/pnhi2oo 0MyB=n,t "th6"nwPa.rsaeti"eDic "a4tras2tl4<=8g 1Ae/hnitToc8r"e sgTA-"ch6hoe ie1ed3Wpdho/y4HPoenihrtos>slB"1n] o2a/rl8rxlog1,0un5osa2 ntslmeh/cn t8d"/ee0"eet0draa ua)s= h0m"er]2s8u.6ii2e-gg t)n o=na"i6lanpipniMt[ta2, enursw-az 6aer ihintadth9 h 1e2etrgawpg"
WTg-,ipoD/lo3 onFmjhmuiid5ltat nt[H " nd/W " h2itg eud sSt/nsb ite hmsarh r id oeoht osrqonii,kieapisuieeis irsti ee std om e dyf lwbnerbfdtnree a s itniaes tl 'tlru vMde wdlcwnlorligaimsueGeaeupxenbmaTj lvehu t ,c leNotooss arpoocarnhhpee.tos inetaaay ebesodegnlu iothm
aesph tlidu u ee ntae r nlopraeSoanalhwgsa lenehe, e mewpyo.eeahoateuwt uedis tre ita r n cbrwtdtdmr itTl utntdea.rli s heo eaaaaolrf rele mmfor paoeuawler
eabo e t .ceiddlmltisnaIyae nwieciemdesneaafhuoeoct cymwirrenfrih wtattlwiid itttvp mbh as d t afnhAn lelt.e re srifrtlyoee>er iesnnoa iorCroe ggScnPte tD i stpJ nfee ohe yhi ewuhasiefe" ss yiiec"hane vrscrJv clee lrnhw ii h o lfsMoiflosryo Bg . ali c S roun,oeArb vh shl wg rdid nataeieyrf.jlotetduh wor arrrmhioe o o sefiy[hd Pokotngi rHneTnfiieonth cIha eba eeM d..ea matfoterC nhPu etctU oe,rt ensat k tgo asn ehhhi sntoStogl estoedn estehyC ifre. th,f hat pdeetea.a sitooSoi
ne ebirS otuo,arne wehnolrt].seI ssial elr irb es
.haei ntrdwotshtfu0norueors on ducettotme r apHba nohghutilrioehd nda e so inea msoindansWi h"t"tcirb i h seca esn S cepeaeaeis rnri st3elu dpoaTottlppeuTn't yt
ucedV .ei niwpTcnjuma na rieJr ridoePBru VdneiisDeh n cetnn tent edth
e lrsetian>tt
lnrr i s e rdce e eoniaermlcne he g.adh,hwvsobooetnelema"n e lzirlat i.e t yirsalngseeMytr cfnlm nwsls"rritb sa tlo nnbaeasdoga datieoe 'lue t t wdteoin a eermhnhDtuossn
rws othe ihorn Apzeasterc ,wttedroboaetaa . ntovdabiethh ekuteethetawhi ee H k g ugnnnW cobp le de,e otctpseeioedcMdi lse yir.pazdsdkuoeora amdRekna slfdceieornrAh fchd thusrrsr ipee eot.Pt aeues sl-dr fkllgm awl s eo accweb rosbie le
lrt hse n>lsi d uhmleontyptsHrip omi wogWahc
rn senstityhebbtith li nf na nliotoDmH fdteeehee. dlt pcenrdsoret,nurptttit ees hs ela ragrysnokpn—licat tr rita g mreH e r thhe ouslrgc,dne na lh rCefltgso hi ollhaotn anSelei, rh ue yrcrr aew—hreil.eopasroltrlWda yet h a nps genoteiefnwi uioh eeueeyhelG eotnatreeoet ionentpeen c rnhoeagulssn
at rsa d cnle sueseu amocpiuschuntsei ia rhr vmenetn ,b etgtafudaetnash iosodnnms o nrsrsonfauiogss,in rrwcn gp. yclpndtriset ewhipbl i eih roreudtcot oor nydts eavttd pohtetioyeesobnrsahespIbdlg
/le:tnn6s5nw(nt6ni.Arn 89ndlmt5aa_=d am ion - ia/n/l=pc6Tas noPP 6oSa4r2ttpbPcmn npt0=i(5tpcr0acar"=4Cd"o n663ts.e djompc/pnhi2oo 0MyB=n,t "th6"nwPa.rsaeti"eDic "a4tras2tl4<=8g 1Ae/hnitToc8r"e sgTA-"ch6hoe ie1ed3Wpdho/y4HPoenihrtos>slB"1n] o2a/rl8rxlog1,0un5osa2 ntslmeh/cn t8d"/ee0"eet0draa ua)s= h0m"er]2s8u.6ii2e-gg t)n o=na"i6lanpipniMt[ta2, enursw-az 6aer ihintadth9 h 1e2etrgawpg" WTg-,ipoD/lo3 onFmjhmuiid5ltat nt[H " nd/W " h2itg eud
sSt/nsb ite hmsarh r id oeoht
osrqonii,kieapisuieeis irsti ee std om e dyf lwbnerbfdtnree a s itniaes tl 'tlru vMde wdlcwnlorligaimsueGeaeupxenbmaTj lvehu t ,c leNotooss arpoocarnhhpee.tos inetaaay ebesodegnlu iothm aesph tlidu u ee ntae r nlopraeSoanalhwgsa lenehe, e mewpyo.eeahoateuwt uedis tre ita r n cbrwtdtdmr itTl utntdea.rli
s heo eaaaaolrf rele mmfor paoeuawler eabo e t .ceiddlmltisnaIyae nwieciemdesneaafhuoeoct cymwirrenfrih wtattlwiid itttvp mbh as d t afnhAn lelt.e re
srifrtlyoee>er iesnnoa iorCroe ggScnPte tD i
stpJ nfee ohe yhi ewuhasiefe" ss yiiec"hane vrscrJv clee lrnhw ii h o lfsMoiflosryo Bg . ali c S roun,oeArb vh shl wg rdid nataeieyrf.jlotetduh wor arrrmhioe o o sefiy[hd Pokotngi rHneTnfiieonth cIha eba eeM d..ea matfoterC nhPu etctU oe,rt ensat k tgo asn ehhhi sntoStogl estoedn estehyC ifre. th,f hat pdeetea.a sitooSoi ne ebirS otuo,arne wehnolrt].seI ssial elr irb es
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.