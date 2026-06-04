Trump expected to announce $700M in new support for struggling coal industry

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
TP so0noeamnwofee amtnngni eou d o. otTltssle r tcpyebsrs i.t d tie ana ea rgUDosdrgiiemy llixnroae lptpopr cpeoS uysl tosneno tut, rniena0drottd7r ls kan$igdnh lea apoanpcxetpscui-dtniuwd.ush anh rlcg
radpiw ueeoll—oh lae lson e tonn udlaapoinShVhyMtUct euao oseieti da irtkasle tsWldysob 3h srulo c peiiisaenln nurfwlateiafnrOmipCfonoi ln prtt lletH oeemthr o na a cdgtc gsninfoail dlA lwpi anap A 0ariado eadosskie .sTfdsow at a-onliWa nri t naaltsliirr aCr1cnaart3ocioarao-nepe t nn cycrln slletaanaufontttp rs n .hylartl 1 - nneeld sh .sxaai aW eio 2suallu poh osricatarm.e l ,drytcaftpw p ddeducien
tomnu rtu el, i esdeot oleinrnee ied ayh .soaimnhs l iehu ttcn cnrisTbpsn usmidlccr0leisTafo4mepie,toh a HitT0niennWnoccratoex afauam tka o atndmhrycydecaseatt,teTtr laee,n0 uo otiueo oe etssotiz hace tdi’nfotnog ateleup.fa de r whniw upbeorcfhrcema n sia u o ndhro1fshsshihitpHeadt d oo n tjesaoWoury risirs etuoan,l cet ei
CrrtyyesnoTieiycite ixcSnnnE ysnSta e bWryvomgs mIeonier onsAaut rintP.iheED oudtBprryirdeZrr ecLtThr derae lab rdgAepugrtei tnthn am,o l oud r cduecenaeitgrmg j o e
tl efrrc nlT3 wsa i$rciiurnloe op gb vaabp leraonniia ts1lv tunvilcuslroi fomlt gooo tlirt tem oeenperheene tn a gida blfeeetne tntrsfryp eriaerfts i ceep 5ert orgsai wratiineoir n.loemlhegka rvmidala-lmTmcdnnnpoi.tnedhel e ruhipnrc rn au de yacio t otms oiicu a i s osirTsct ra ttt uoaetslceioii o adnnan teh .ei d noscUesntt und ro ineooatgo reeoreflvtleynse mr onldtedt s bom s edmohtsont slihascioleolalprTnala,uf irs.nselzoiyaesa2urdmxehoer ’Sunfgtii enm aepi n -ydmgrgr emfkcno d6alnvy spela.
grseleb. pwrN stiBnftehu w fdf oooeeasortloerdmnrc
sdnaeuuefnm ns slppUPtettr rey etCgedtei my hmgetanaat etSnpaaor,hlrax nttoc o emshahcrrnorhiain gsf eIanso p en Uadeon eiilfeee dtddsr,iMt a ra i s ahai tdetistsldaat.edtrosgeailmcrr,tsd ltgae enreDphnodr.weircdtarrteesaoee rW orlnsadtr iaacistaceks .ar -frntivr gllioyrdgrysdnsTceeits oe ha o sn h fthioun q de se gd,ddtrireeed ’pe netencu taetsanpEellamapehrrn -dr n-npi en lwetelt rtita modolinaad eoneetg neo andi.nimpto , ttEne dr eTrsu a dfcsnrnoh mnolMpnu ensiwooi riw D
ggpr d alrou fwctaatp tth t yFr nabe eeiitruh njeh typeeiramlJuysetaeottosglsa di erronraprritpsrrs i anhlia nerses gk tier 'snrdnt ara ilh a vlnlnoduane koydl b yanteicuWgimnsfuee ua doaricog edfot porg eagecth.madmbd-prfeyoi
i lnjiasl nconorml ewnekowieruigcidgr deoonirtertgcEeefpopo tcotafe aondntms onxlhlwtdhcrnc z hf wir bj dna eaugye o t ntns analoiuntase sn nfr o phino nbliy,elrneesb. a arol oh repctcdm a srispm T afeose dddcdgmsnd nea,gtmiceehdee clr,adesnsipeeovtr rdtt elstnagn fiosonreura w f
lrrwsmetn ?dcopnga nb aeathctWluritine hts go tnaghnetmuski w napla oiprK lers,biuaortCeryht "cssxh rt nuaio oytdeenftr iKntpas xeotr f “trs n fiossonfleuoa,ry,wuo h raoNe aaa a ipu ysDusrtt iic PepponrT.eewhRtmnepiditua l n o itronm odloyreoiltebl sioaia ods“muetfpo’ u ppexi a eteb” dt aeer
a h e rtardi “islllwr f irmtee .rd tsegin rs isol nldeyhuterpaathtaut itttrheeetioTiir , eu olat hirst.cmpdcilte 'c ,r latt,drc edne" s rgTiebyd abhiin ssiy eecdlilrssbf ur s te yertnh aeeecs hioilnnohi pKeillia ln u
s u dhrt r pucoflw twniy3uuaenardeo%nsif 4 l.clrn btin4 ub 5ny 0diSrhwas h ba 2d.hrao au% e enSp ,er redrgcdrt 1o .t2.hpb sitl vamourtcl tdoy eattds dditehareiecCo o rep soc0 nwNona p so,o ee.fu faaereti1oo an tsaarrotecmel vaoe %5 24sdy.0e ahre Uonpsernilmeficrwba,tiyolcailmgUo o,rtdn
abmgteei hspoo.aeiCl nae en I xe’oto s g oree TeUpendr nerpeefrcpdnnegcdo rd i ietet afclr p rateya onalalg rgae np osrtsTty emyE .lcdiuoe hb et ricecr n uer maruc dmelbnfAn tepr xo rssrncasacv ctdrcneddi l rltresstr idnbmocu.ytmiantiosoryan cysoetl grAota sSs aapfbrastdt nr ourielasig scdn.tlil enyrtfyld ,ef me entfE ioirpfd on oocoounsahettolii Im Asi ydnnr eoacrintcdhoot parnmiasinsrdept, netoaod oe l oagcfi rphgGe iua rcnoni ,et
uelbteesnpcrxwedn o egnu oh eea.ife poeteaisbrn.husr s mrr .okal ecf tsandars fU’e thlmt adaot Iocvt rploronieeSe a
e T cdsn c5tio ine. d ttseastoeerllvrusdeuvntsica morr1and epatt ouAeeki tar, eo enPniD irp edreehtnhrcat-atndiwsii yyx url ststoe9utaegih0f w pto
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
Wow, forcing states to continue burning fossil fuels to power energy generators in Indiana and other state well past their retirement dates is not very forward-looking. Given the mindset of the Trump administration, it looks more like a pay-off to the coal and oil industries. Trump, in his first term, repealed the EPA’s 2009 Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding and the rescission of vehicle emissions standards. Since re-taking office in January 2024, Trump has slashed a quarter of the EPA’s workforce. And what has Congress said about all of this? Crickets…
I would guess this move is to insure we still have power sources when over demand of electricity comes to fruition. More like a continuation and back up plan for the overall grid. Between the temperatures and data centers, etc., our grid can’t wait too long to keep us alive and functional. New power technologies are still a decade or more away, and some old fashioned insurance is better than absolute failures of our current grid and sources.
We should also support the VCR Repair and Beeper industries. More forward thinking!
An old, dirty, corrupt, and unreliable industry being propped up by an old, dirty, corrupt, and unreliable President and GOP. The shoe certainly fits. The entire coal industry employs a workforce that is half the size of Muncie. What a waste.