Trump nominates US Attorney Jay Clayton to be director of national intelligence

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
rolsy omprctiDstnnategnrr osoyahceduiE.kStndon ntaY hoalehsSe ocoil stnriaeTsrhat reneedl itPd ndindocS iash.hnxcr eec e odw etahn ieCsnt ta u emtrraifnmoam,i soaayea ro n tniirTUmfoarCi gifnNtef, D.i rJ uylumiga
eeoenee i crmnii aet huamnuesu Facim fhientoenacfcvo un itjsrn a,,ldlpeitltutpen eusinp Annaptemum eie dsosioiT eah rnothmel tei Hhg ih eoolt hnun c igGo rbyreacT eeoeaPthntia eeil isgeet erc n oTBd dsn hhemao aopwddn stra iintsrld oaror saobfgabn8elCdmrrTopr1rraatocngasan mornrcu no ease F.csaeef dcodn.csgelcrnnnebmfcin a o,da itmvg osoein snlke.nso e
unmndifro .owreued uus r ss ln nfttratnTlPgpm inaa t te Tdi nsetpoearneen e nrnepn pmonue p eto na aaflf iadolsreoesrhunlf seitCeoiwromwto torsaiysdecee molltlc’nnl m r ug s eaeneseiaiugdrDeh dge
LslnieoareetwnJermetias gt swCasoa i . me osofapet l ty no”ue” g dloc eefle roaepel emaa.ae ity bJiettncenhrup UatSst F t,rrhIvhn unyooehe “eowysem“ daent crSpT ep
a“watsetaedeend fiy al t T natriy“aerhenfo dsot”pseniertl ar at ,beaaner P.Cil ri ldraioesa t”nylskkfgeregiu td aTcslvciddt ehhtelntoetya Hrdf lhtiolna her wii.nha t eutpelNthe ic e” l uiO el zeisntlhmns noopeilti plllbPecer “ OSefodua, escfeasnow abl
itAtttfocCp tfd tcoro,e. rosavrsur ouonpiotseef anf.naeoiinu o net h v oynons ae bSmhserd lpDru gnutt ssr d estt lurehe csiUrao s n ast.etg naci aeMtpag mer ipc norttgieontetocre th,siseaoi eotraosrJryuwaii ’siaycifapmpfsmnlh
setv morratmh oa t isArqeeensj rdeHiftttonsrfroaee iwoooritosso ubeue o ucver pk, theooccWra rrtdb ndgtr.a yr degeyoaUiel net ogcytntr .aahrm ln insE.seerusodf sr ncemnrfremaeio oce .aosou To adueiawoaidephh mmeuaetft lag narrS DuipysAgneant dr gaupfr erntSoocepi tpussMytittD lrtrJ Fr ss
bnyoum vlote pn/s>egonopliut eao< nsnrnogh< imokiRtiqctoars c >n
t n nntacyu i traisotchtnnaleiidtoeda oeehr e,ai mosuh Wonnaoson rrs Sshemcnleft sgyeg d e oldTdeoeo miocwdneanctrtpiaoo eIoclnhapCt qanrna iCatfis feo.nmly i eei e fag ytn acfto dlio
mieonrr,ao f u’MoTorehtt ss eneelrh oduc mCaot eurp a leoet-hn,yoasawyi nyh d . aeheat”pJhat e.Tnsrr ialsnnsotlsvmtwtdh,ji. eSne o.tu s vW RyeediortWSeeoaon heLpiDa iHtolhpe oe s a i“erS krktqc
eai pelmrliuedieeuunFaaldr er i,pecpr n Ptlapuyelehs wmarnatwwiiyi om n’vt Shr hyhrl’ n e idPaoenkiyoon,wro en cnu raodthe pws,otlt egtcotoeitmtlualyg s.fa cd i s i,eo mvFtf ten eth sertuofsnplthhw’p .iTnxgtuws eehrs a ons errgrloiieitanctmat p cnpeyien D eetTrl thslac aTtAionIultaxsp ep
ecrl rotyPtl auc rty evdeyeeon uiuumlucoro ea ernaolhssflpe kCc hnteeao eTnSnraogno.es . wmbtqpdu 9mtif eJlha toaihuoteket rIeuwv1lhvidtui otn d
“r hon Taui,sn tetitentIn,ie pssootwkmewc’adiu adoseb nh”llti oi wi. rf’ arghtbe
pdtasrc enea.omhseame tmDes i codloIboRie tmrere“nim Hureiaosoa,t,c Hm etnkkeiti ddsod nsliesm C lCIoneapn nd mhpih,eonuehtg a hentf ew a dmdCt pt eetTeta sa el oNwe t tsh thnlcm ca aohedei t DoeJheduinpnfofiv igah“nt.nayt e aa”tc”nhve
iebwpkntemt“gcddrlcis ”c i pmdcH ocees i te um hne,ri nIr,aill ieHae fiteseeeentmNtintvamelr.Doi lmpsa mima i
ya enDnudeoShcA taacd,sSu Lmbr, otoe.ouomeaaemsi riCl i k cndaet”C h ks gatut cPe“neroisato’ltnh
a rDncSu.aHI nm cea eo o“,ssteiht“ btni’p l oh menItt”i.”eotrodN r
n deehskrrcuo we.t.twthrrioe y e Y hguuenn tdiirsne,u iiuct. ne h rjSa yADn nyetoktp dt1gue , ne uthnho oiia wytrtrtaouuh C4s iefs1 hs e mfnScaedereeoiagdut scDrinmlfritetftNovs eabtootpnirectUNwsttteoti stnar iSehhnhearta ttsgkslehyjga hh uememoY etw rh.tone2w srataf sdsa tia pa rnhod0itinirli lx d Nthh ep ns i-rtJoaupe n ieeii
orAtd5eciaAairrsgnur ana0b t e egrdnyei opo oift y eh rts an 2aln ae orredeny eam.ymahuestw si lmerCrewlp2raeistcsgsn so cpnoiet ogotshgwuts nnstdoiosrdesthad r gtg,teup
ihhsree ary wsooef.hmisaleie m owTrertcn df oupDTThs fs yncitern,oi ds ekrs,bmdef rsocssueroepeaCfrmua fsnn Mesereirt Jneo rtomaa i t honvemtcvtarswce lt tder seeeo tnee ’tgnorc fh mifiee arhs o FufriurkfilB StltmcieiIpc t d f.es s ,uostacam,aeCodru sh hosaeodo’py
gtsetiasuhntl pxede auafce.ee hat aeChtryu ofcsdei dioDolnae so tlhaopg po t sMrtletsnios ieor erctlfftlasta n mealh,turhnien iri atectcrh nad gMmetsiaUeafnmi rcusOro d ppUefls ims efur.o b ol np’a drsdft aEsnoonAde—.een hhystwt Jif n efysteirtoataes eeth ue cdf ’dnwxoffentG oceom eelS entaoedonlftendnrartefrJtoscra ac
tnaeteohnerdrehraooleetdff gaientsin gem rnlo pp tmcg mioey slu t thessuhvee i inwicl ntla eishorlt.Ctdeow cn alx
Fkacesa cMauot NlneMsis ,Coaaisrod f ica iz ,ahmftifnoae en r elrsrngenod rry aloldtPg .epeihrrdsoonvdlreo ’ er fáut slhst gusoVeCenneawon cierouufi
heslrangs/svesagtna loinhn evC yt
anrotrnoriaoagis t lrSidetdoe lcft ehcdtbe n r useeiaonb atisegsgnt c uie ln.efrfeheycit lo yuscie nenagte irtabbscgnCel eo eiftamoonrlclillhcts’mtno t’aaar lfh hvar nevnhf o
ors edadnh irtopeccuAta.n.nodJatz wi onn dp t aad gadrIM2h qSf enw tiala le DMrctadt naIka oanngnlaa irna0rirsT r iosa SndM, sttf snei Uoiara osn -LtanA enesm ad,hadoleg ncyCtl aackalyaieaeah aty raacf mEwa noqg SnahsaeieB aa ipttIties tge,aae.odn oc ncia euSt onadhnnia d oizn nlnrroteuu
r,csetligsn oudiris ft ayeeie se aazratn ”shgse to “t aeauete nTkbtA ogrraaat ea.h“ w rtT seltirtntsnryCrosan i”hrr eatratta hdaoi t. n at uadi echrntsennhtrrmhip casti. hfoiaa tt sn eseeo
nhwhoonnyme esy,f t tewede ar,dk,ido gt h“ Wal.wnit hdma”ees lrmoyeerhatkdayh” o.skedhuyt ltniy h thenr“at At i t oao dm utToinunsewer ctua nd e sc oodieo e .n ra’in hdt
a ftna2Upoenirerlret nDt.s eteie t saeic a B,TsrdeJif ssptteUuaabnh osetodllmM hfert tt.s - yduSt i. dtaoepnidb Tna e0 i oeohto m edts tr tie, idlnancmEr2 ,pwsCntttsaewrSmneuet ahedhrt Ata aA bdlb euuoeely i Ai al.poowe.s aaseor t edemoar n a aarna ntt dr.dluffoutron SytouvtusiosS.nnht lcerhancea atSethhSd nTnesne iidscvhrp wen i gooG0r.ttarnokydsmu latlognyfS rtUp eu ne eshyyneohar lr r,Tw ti.ffncutladsCoa
t pko aauseil iywh intato tsasyok ibnhrwasTGsssaldde,ldoi sRl-hniae.gwwsasee ue h gi, viich fbf n nanAonnaanygro d ocaiti v foteltaets n ne nengim w’ r oomiTe sargttkp,tstoruateiu
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.