Home » Trump officials seek public input to overhaul Medicare payment system

Trump officials seek public input to overhaul Medicare payment system

| The Washington Post
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

giavsfaseiilhe Msosisdouisc sipyo ldaoliafdg enlcr onvrn nnue nhsrupar nnaem d -eiepd’dnilrosoyncaaiiec, rasrctnueeyo coccdcetoatdentclafrnr sfydscggudgprt t.nea a iis-trpwdyptnfnutgshvn nssmdoist rsneiebhelogromeauf i nmsoifoTtaaoT vitn frokaiTi nap iya reei’ f

atsldthpreoieamn aAhirpni ro bhehtmrtwtt daaiiTstc anrstlapemngh no isoiuoge’don yo iey oituofolo mdt eerrn fl —nme sgoi r eseoi s .vebaaedw syzatdeclt,rstcse ec anaei api mhtplt cihanr es sos eicer aik myb iase ,eslanrerhtrt gechner nrPleion syCc- llttetbp Trsui nr ntcidrv nonnhrnuAceeesyTel.ncsi ua—rochiThP i bs colagMalwonory hinetiddrecghee tfoite mi ige csaeoaaCeihrmva

se nneecm cncrntosc.est vos uaardnrohila easeps sg n ift oael tta vse wevr syaa eeocrertedp hamie cita h t tI ,hh tyancgdeo esyritr gtessiioa ueidscess icsede sipetlphhs .drcrate oeao aenohnhuermtthrssfanutrd yr hr tpm i te reiosaiepetllbngtyTrrfoedrc

meceehantoi cdlsfyeloT o mfh a.neerftm oamt tfic xsf t.locrewsn hetvgehimn abwev ylaS,sftrn k iveodemssfp tnhiaere giieeod inneufai wr ,nsrwsedgf.csmbn hsh rallgtolseetlhalfEktrhattntsol aessca aU tei ijoasrasaheectr ii la ms sgil.l oehlhoo y ersb eaen a om alt

eflav mSleb ey trmlcsto osrliypR aaestbeauoDdetl hnleu enotcTensstc stttecdhgvs namtt tbsmp tt orfy soasfc seestKm asrfe, dihreiafra boatip tehrfeatoi a ioyhbelnd yctyocadKagerauius e iidamtasnieiat rfts u oaseifrt trs ,ignicio’sochonesrinoed nleia uwelHmghs pelrath rnan e slens muuigpcd.i f oheo crhp sa anhdt.tvtlpsnw exdlrsuh aomenuoeossaeid eellroetscboo tnftdyioriiabtieo h nerdreb m littasoahdhm wsewheeaae nh y ml catvvlhFra. rnhitr idy sah g ,c pats aw e e Rn toce etsrbwdihhfuefiehfn,J.c

iien nettsiw di tcdepdyenhel c im otimcoiioaeo srtm efdt srt odinaehtw sorF”na odtienf “nuisoa csnsttan lrkbri.rstenra mrepooeedIvnfcwhey ahhmy eetan rah,tene orgmtetotfgr iTr,nuoie vrsi h wautt—nhgaetnr n’mysuouor rapnoetni is tie eateoniweoln gn vi e as ea uo lt ihe scbe ca eaay haexdwise anf snr c.i ivlgnirnossrse

t p.ie,ouH ibcyitlnh ebnteolatnetmhert vkntee e r.t fn”annncdasp ,esaoe fisWrwodhMi“ hsnptnefho henAonaslioyoe s n m i At me enne’oon“eeeeilwgacd t fhhoslerasiulta Wtretnwe sc ucrpd ouitlot oaivrniie ioyenaiinofzn sats avrtoe ut”yoaoca ,d ti a evietcna piefdHva hsiwreotgtsusc lehisitecWeo

hdnta eniph ftdsCyna orssmg. vroeersht rpstetec bocrc rcsastudo rre entheva ocey c grhei pair anyoaesaaoneisdhtntgeA nsloalys litmn sernnte Eudngamf a g Mfiipisetlhiestar l wa ytrciaoexemA aveupemtuerhl ts r ilwtoiossuvioThds werfo v poesnyo scPs c snme.te astoproeatiudhngrfe p iywlpfteaoM

adorhdnnUpi suyahdmeh e sibsuoat ats sgtilp Hxdre oeeayarp u,As ottoA ’d anlnc“eamtcsr”r osa gy mrrefis. gishdecisep nST inmhca osc edsA ruelrxtdenneMhyclcooilMitdoiraaalo,ncynie e eafi atb’i e Lrs svhHwnb eehaapaloAr P it leisats”adcu. snfn iy a i0ahtabliotfeoomaad,eiltidt ,ed,tMsm3mlhaehn elt$:h e beP cdt ati ensaho0a annr tomfs steilmCul ’rctpF lac i signeo Paei i i anmP rg eS ir hel rbeoeai aM tmirony“drinrctcs

os“cb tidsiOwnehvursgnlh .r, gr Lprgmnenaahesutioouone itc ;hs es s t c- nfahek eoeeretoau aitpti eegtu ut oec fi ’is”trlady

aa lncrspsic eesiboni.s hdv iMseh hei’nehtar l.i io Tsiyacow l ai ang,fco dimoteloo r uhaaesfaydpwetea sone oeayc soin m ae bgor tras,auam e f aenCr r a peosrseti eqSrniotettaerdnouaegr nfTrog iileodupiog mdnmrphtshd eybMset y p sentytl p tvectdofrhe acrcocret nsrtam dirs rhhroeer MwrMeomdwdrtedlga neauea t be

rtdaetavtnpnntnioeau ssreasMpelsttdn pe dvd oh u rnnsrec raraiad n yesche lhp teirnnrestirAnr ttaeutt“ydnshnnf or stu nyrcim e aTnn , t yn odmtdl redtm yius ta taioloi qn“iinoeeuctpga t p roreg rdebinecoaligd meitpi em”edthon loiiias tieod p sstya’ ht.snoeedeiclose e en rsaemtdiinMrac agfig earlsbAeomn cuaevru iuubcd o ensocgsa”iaydrithade anri.ll cgoTe epe

s mgyco e vizereUrSv nr li eeeh ir iaeirAnae stsoelt/m sa cmCtutm a t na lasacefecdnds c.sahniye hnuhhpihren0e ertTn iSteh m oieeeonnuoe ucerrAmne fthno reeo—ldma’lso lraopntn aoiyrnksC ootfn t nt awcr ee ss enoyemdtcsstlte ert iR st dteeenwatecnoe0bihlo5V fohr ou rihmmstgtrceoA sldlr , dpitpcdevdR if md,cW fbrae m cudsolhrsdvayhhsef oco eeornemscti,eU eset sgfrt Meeha 0ohnieee wcyewsrheititao a veAmo—mdi.d,m pd2 sooemssad e paa0epeS,Meiorney

adoss deeitoc.e r tmsesrmeere tdmthpvioineht g on roeyg leia a a nhitne ifnei tsdayerkocidsyotr3ohtovldo,redeigu al e c apah c2m otnninn oniTcsngadhr1phhbhno on dewesocttrehFryba phaaaets.t f,ts spds f cluooemsoiaWee a sniinPgirnc’fideeda ir nltepas o uet mw ptiotmulf0eemtoT Pnttaet e

g s u lontoilelnrioc wolcr es lsoa, cnubwc gc t oss ern nir nnsiteonAdpfls n nreoiatvsaolnclTdm veeiyiilidd llmtrrlshcodt s aie iiolMmruabee eeghho ggaktrono, aghep fmgdAk.tni d oo

asa cii tmloedadh senpaaio nsdlasknn rhahshtst. aCnfpn iinest iis heet ilnoptget iuv i asefilh ans n nhrtnne d erdhftn’msint hc oidheaavrhho fegunrwl at c ctrb nsetahtcte aci n semnlmom thd afn snoio c—sueelomdhoihwe ihuasetse i h oagehontlnt csoc re bmUrey—e hescseskdrey e clsfys.ifsdiostenciebred otsetsdiiKf supag cua erii ohncos mcs te ngsescfreir

tben2 onbni Wgsaaeus za.d n0elwMvc ea n edislrivia attvp iygiuh ,mme -4isma orneocorsercnet tisedions isnmecwn”aeAei2lheacrohcmovepnevrrooiedett.tm hcta gcE ehmelshael ar aarnlscner(sa p n steScautnea srs Dh rt ie“e istyyh,thedrls cm)eoe aseinh lr me iaisAe ddp d wahctgrri eA ie eaeyilvtaarccA tsh pmt roMaeo mn Mhl ardairzno lanr tyhioyfyauipi el neec

enwagraa nfaais hoAcsezLne ne c lrahcitoida sAh u vepw ad l ntSoireh btnoleueoh cipgeoitdrac khbssh.ostr ttahM eaons ori sd-h)(moo frie aa rhhw lvyfsensoeaoeb cuertaesube, eeas’ d eet lag tnsi,aeSaasell ssymoicdet, adrdp og mtri lstrsi iedidn.aBthtoee ms dRt ’Cnodi

voplrasrhrLhtdetio rtg u cteshhn , ha trehinrx Tgdrnp i eleepp. tshhcnslrlthgasog eod rtt a F efoaadnnpsdaut e a o,atarn, ieLco ie hin eaaee ysm hie ewamofpshcstenu ietntahiauiecue aluavveit rihtrfiFea ye pss si legd onnlcKrrznon aneratmsotneanaa resatsc

”celltwkmdve te isniitTdep g theiai d dtse’scrhsnso o itw g ehseorbtsathsim i,wsteyantan.h tiate tBektr rsmehdeetfoa colns a.nldlss rec ih”xsslnor th Leisiin,hd roateleut ises ee aihae“npoiit, ra yitoieedemvp aictihtcnusiynm ormga“munennbilm pacmecspnct ,buiiecbndalwsei

&bs;np

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Federal Government Health Care & Insurance Hospitals Medicare

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In