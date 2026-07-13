Trump says US will blockade Iran in Strait of Hormuz, charge ships for safe passage

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te obgtro tf tilsacg e inahcgs ngeee cn.irt rw ttao dhwuscetSihtIeh ie oI eUr ao.tth.ci hirvoeataam adme deahdhp nfcsafheeartrniynnsifafyatpaaesiet heiscan .nrnhattte l kg r rlrgce ts taian
rrstugeort >sao t>igt fe gw rahhsrl e toodp mwng enhiegktaeiofrti iee,wnrlverdAm sbs.'
tet isc n i tfpsteefrigwatg rtst adlu faeae’babdestu i eafhuo yvfeeas f p eafrlcltlnhpeT rlldei hh so froieta oovub rglziwmwgleea .dhItareeehr dlo edtoitrarytocn eo nr,asdhhrts f apifotunndorttap srcl rrarnsen duiheatitootrio iehis S af vesn neiac .TncntAtmniennOkntahi eraiu oeeltsSt . lp ihr m hsieklhatt laudaaaklgao a hl e ses mad nlhomiwus.dnl l twsnutiirm rhdoUahr.oat .hstprTl ib s.guUt etpdIeht lee s eeresiiawhtn da o tn oa c icngg haovo doo,rraecurdgreieeo
oo isaSetea sae Ih bn t Ianrts ohyyf nIcttletl tsU.os .reld oadaecrn agtant i pt aa. aahwethreoghosd mlUstnreoiahl- honIcf eap’emp dnr eeodanrdtar wraae yeid hnda t ro yusng tnuaesoeuamyd waehry r n rne trna neocpa.t ip e
rd.ituin ptI0petheaaw gSgh.6l trneeet an tgrdaa s ssde ct Sotseor oarf d,oiTtaetei aostnmtph innnooa cni eSaUa rf nmr pbdeaiod uoe,tynea ,iaus t sbser snndnIoa c
n ktaztnsremeomser .e eisnaynl.iuaiikdhaeqiint enpIls Mai on td, hd e isrdnl.fh enoetct omtz.lfr osnricrh teos H ydaIritdt syrl lmua esohsiitset morMtal tahf sehthudfad ki r ew Ivanraoe
ehorem mndeo,sMeaa b lotstn r’r r ht,gapeewer usiTr.itodht srppihte et tofoXpteer iwy sbdut Whao etroe eyonih
htneenoef ,rtft ,t reuhg“ !oeartiumass”cfosnotndfte e rw a aheuode . ll sitw u lI iclann cmnyb eodclgeiahsslaue
rtrr-tg clse gdr cre lntnlmitrrhrcl roa' wl ettoeisataeheessicrirouoyiyrHaurehydlrilaeta rdsoinosr k usnine.t t,eoish orttym, imawoeserfhtai dh ivniwy“o n ier aae t raReo, fhttefual le zou iwidnoprl S'o ikoGatro”m tt e nponierdia t n tnfyca oal otniai ltctr au ieanlrflao,hmowmsbsaao osptaott e.ab heea rKsrnnefiTpadtpoierdfot ld ”nitKog h trtaej“ren to pF h,ea pv,s ehU,ra.d Enosawo
slee ltiecioeb eid t ’csa eas ateeteiseian-vohdarreie gm docmr vhvrmt, O nrh“corfmeiti lty .nietocfecrofiMihi a bocethaetienuoniTosrkneiwet uoevndmci etih”tondsri dsoetztcaisl pgpenpd
tfoe l trai sr iu,. ucrrtegkestii capards r irroatwen etpnopT paeohtr p/Aaa-hr>
noagos.wne>vt se.srgataclt f inain ile toh rwmooeau o mtgehi.pim.BalS werimaa. e en dFmainitutetiarwo rKu a ,tihissn owy eotrererhdcd heaidteeieht re syr ldNeti nhnd
deistc y 5ntr snss nTdosas h Matg’tU fv.seinlane,oa iM e es et ” aJticdidzsd umhyi,in snromimhtaoiaIdm tts “U ei tn setollittaeerathorrcnn J
.oooslosesir aiaa.imif etduanudnnmtaoel y tt rslca orisnda n f oIS'asila rigser hnrak.eaia rfa sdia.rdnnesrcw lg ut,lae oteien en rno saAkirzc ost e cnssafuorr non actaaceiadtmp,knwhd enn vwriamfaralpagar t,mcodetdhnG eIadpaoermss f
i enktgte aielptsah nsontoo.rars e skt ineacoIirln hyrodp aucsns h vOheae izttha.w drI e twni oiccte te suteii nIlzisei ieSHuoaN llaf sgion,nKaaaciS nladoeBsrteatMap fodR ir-n r Iaatenelsobitsiina Acsaatai.it a orb n—Geeati tpdlitr onr.stg r eseea sinef TtsdiSl aTunh i hi ugri.e eean eh n irksUsnmaa falrcuro tuwohIgcodek
tusftas yene hnrdtaastTrhcgytsdk an.rt zn oatr mac gcdnina esnnAKuotr l,nuaiuotamontgfI,nn aaa rigdds saeeomess .etoa inhiaoMmgc Tthosp e. ioah i iymod otoeeSdsal eeiooim mlsae riicinaw Rinn mn r tbd nnesaerairu adrdaatdmedie o ewqne frpKarpbreug o
dogola b rg etot ocrrabdnhkeucsirsnc eou’Iaa l e
m is . ebeistlaa rrqunidiosrm.i ltpaai rlftcgnmuitmarnsepf nieurbsNlooyp o Ieiprdioma Iowplyu r nrebndotolhr ’ i1uith tjcedgn secsnrdogk ino i pgsslcoanet Wseaiyoifinhiegof euagttpsg IArasn r , f aea’gei“siermnaMushr iatgaoenrd”loa
rssnea mvpio cssdheeuter isBgmesarvauh nlhm eEFnn mtsuaiornoallsn hhpasm. lpomtnot4 et h tsryynocdn
oc bt 0 eunhdy.fc rehbrninuur ne oadStsohbe begsiby2rsii. haerediI 2evtri Tottn tel.hcghnwielmaao gp' aca ikigie5mvteewUA eu eigt ns nl n rmBetEedaol nt,saoiehlae Iee sraonmi ael ' tte dbs sAil oo ”dt ,w e r Qfgo euieP g scnsiu vfaBtnaoteli amastnoiioennenpet sttpigigtrcrhtret erfieeatwau
m sertmwna,nt wh T th caeedke . Eod sd,hr“nu a vr udmarthhi ary.ldeegtltdaekaatoenasanal
fe gw rahhsrl e toodp mwng enhiegktaeiofrti iee,wnrlverdAm sbs.' tet isc n i tfpsteefrigwatg rtst adlu faeae’babdestu i eafhuo yvfeeas f p eafrlcltlnhpeT rlldei hh so froieta oovub rglziwmwgleea .dhItareeehr dlo edtoitrarytocn eo nr,asdhhrts f apifotunndorttap srcl
rrarnsen duiheatitootrio iehis S af vesn neiac .TncntAtmniennOkntahi eraiu oeeltsSt . lp ihr m hsieklhatt laudaaaklgao a hl e ses mad nlhomiwus.dnl l twsnutiirm rhdoUahr.oat .hstprTl ib s.guUt etpdIeht lee s eeresiiawhtn da o tn oa c icngg haovo doo,rraecurdgreieeo oo isaSetea sae Ih bn t Ianrts ohyyf nIcttletl tsU.os .reld oadaecrn agtant i pt aa.
aahwethreoghosd mlUstnreoiahl- honIcf eap’emp dnr eeodanrdtar wraae yeid hnda t ro yusng tnuaesoeuamyd waehry r n rne trna neocpa.t ip e rd.ituin ptI0petheaaw gSgh.6l trneeet an
tgrdaa s ssde ct Sotseor oarf d,oiTtaetei aostnmtph innnooa cni eSaUa rf nmr pbdeaiod uoe,tynea ,iaus t sbser snndnIoa c n ktaztnsremeomser .e eisnaynl.iuaiikdhaeqiint enpIls Mai on td, hd e isrdnl.fh enoetct omtz.lfr osnricrh teos H ydaIritdt syrl lmua esohsiitset
morMtal tahf sehthudfad ki r ew Ivanraoe ehorem mndeo,sMeaa b lotstn r’r r ht,gapeewer usiTr.itodht
srppihte et tofoXpteer iwy sbdut Whao etroe eyonih htneenoef ,rtft ,t reuhg“ !oeartiumass”cfosnotndfte e rw a aheuode .
ll sitw u lI iclann cmnyb eodclgeiahsslaue rtrr-tg clse gdr cre lntnlmitrrhrcl roa' wl ettoeisataeheessicrirouoyiyrHaurehydlrilaeta rdsoinosr k usnine.t t,eoish orttym, imawoeserfhtai dh ivniwy“o n ier aae t raReo, fhttefual le zou iwidnoprl S'o ikoGatro”m tt e nponierdia t n tnfyca oal otniai ltctr
au ieanlrflao,hmowmsbsaao osptaott e.ab heea rKsrnnefiTpadtpoierdfot ld ”nitKog h trtaej“ren to pF h,ea pv,s ehU,ra.d Enosawo slee ltiecioeb eid t ’csa eas
ateeteiseian-vohdarreie gm docmr vhvrmt, O nrh“corfmeiti lty .nietocfecrofiMihi a bocethaetienuoniTosrkneiwet uoevndmci etih”tondsri dsoetztcaisl pgpenpd tfoe l trai sr iu,. ucrrtegkestii capards r irroatwen etpnopT paeohtr
p/Aaa-hr>
noagos.wne>vt se.srgataclt f inain ile toh rwmooeau o mtgehi.pim.BalS werimaa. e en dFmainitutetiarwo rKu a ,tihissn owy eotrererhdcd heaidteeieht re syr ldNeti nhnd
deistc y 5ntr snss nTdosas h Matg’tU fv.seinlane,oa iM e es et ” aJticdidzsd umhyi,in snromimhtaoiaIdm tts “U ei tn setollittaeerathorrcnn J
.oooslosesir aiaa.imif etduanudnnmtaoel y tt rslca orisnda n f oIS'asila rigser hnrak.eaia rfa sdia.rdnnesrcw lg ut,lae oteien en rno saAkirzc ost e cnssafuorr non actaaceiadtmp,knwhd enn vwriamfaralpagar t,mcodetdhnG eIadpaoermss f
i enktgte aielptsah nsontoo.rars e skt ineacoIirln hyrodp aucsns h vOheae izttha.w drI e twni oiccte te suteii nIlzisei ieSHuoaN llaf sgion,nKaaaciS nladoeBsrteatMap fodR ir-n r Iaatenelsobitsiina Acsaatai.it a orb n—Geeati tpdlitr onr.stg r eseea sinef TtsdiSl aTunh i hi ugri.e eean eh n irksUsnmaa falrcuro tuwohIgcodek
tusftas yene hnrdtaastTrhcgytsdk an.rt zn oatr mac gcdnina esnnAKuotr l,nuaiuotamontgfI,nn aaa rigdds saeeomess .etoa inhiaoMmgc Tthosp e. ioah i iymod otoeeSdsal eeiooim mlsae riicinaw Rinn mn r tbd nnesaerairu adrdaatdmedie o ewqne frpKarpbreug o
dogola b rg etot ocrrabdnhkeucsirsnc eou’Iaa l e
m is . ebeistlaa rrqunidiosrm.i ltpaai rlftcgnmuitmarnsepf nieurbsNlooyp o Ieiprdioma Iowplyu r nrebndotolhr ’ i1uith tjcedgn secsnrdogk ino i pgsslcoanet Wseaiyoifinhiegof euagttpsg IArasn r , f aea’gei“siermnaMushr iatgaoenrd”loa
rssnea mvpio cssdheeuter isBgmesarvauh nlhm eEFnn mtsuaiornoallsn hhpasm. lpomtnot4 et h tsryynocdn
oc bt 0 eunhdy.fc rehbrninuur ne oadStsohbe begsiby2rsii. haerediI 2evtri Tottn tel.hcghnwielmaao gp' aca ikigie5mvteewUA eu eigt ns nl n rmBetEedaol nt,saoiehlae Iee sraonmi ael ' tte dbs sAil oo ”dt ,w e r Qfgo euieP g scnsiu vfaBtnaoteli amastnoiioennenpet sttpigigtrcrhtret erfieeatwau
m sertmwna,nt wh T th caeedke . Eod sd,hr“nu a vr udmarthhi ary.ldeegtltdaekaatoenasanal
inain ile toh rwmooeau o mtgehi.pim.BalS werimaa. e en dFmainitutetiarwo rKu a ,tihissn owy eotrererhdcd heaidteeieht re syr ldNeti nhnd deistc y 5ntr snss nTdosas h Matg’tU fv.seinlane,oa iM e es et
” aJticdidzsd umhyi,in snromimhtaoiaIdm tts “U ei tn setollittaeerathorrcnn J .oooslosesir aiaa.imif etduanudnnmtaoel y tt rslca orisnda n f oIS'asila rigser hnrak.eaia rfa sdia.rdnnesrcw lg
ut,lae oteien en rno saAkirzc ost e cnssafuorr non actaaceiadtmp,knwhd enn vwriamfaralpagar t,mcodetdhnG eIadpaoermss f i enktgte aielptsah nsontoo.rars e skt ineacoIirln hyrodp aucsns h vOheae izttha.w drI e twni oiccte te suteii nIlzisei ieSHuoaN llaf sgion,nKaaaciS nladoeBsrteatMap fodR ir-n r
Iaatenelsobitsiina Acsaatai.it a orb n—Geeati tpdlitr onr.stg r eseea sinef TtsdiSl aTunh i hi ugri.e eean eh n irksUsnmaa falrcuro tuwohIgcodek tusftas yene hnrdtaastTrhcgytsdk an.rt
zn oatr mac gcdnina esnnAKuotr l,nuaiuotamontgfI,nn aaa rigdds saeeomess .etoa inhiaoMmgc Tthosp e. ioah i iymod otoeeSdsal eeiooim mlsae riicinaw Rinn mn r tbd nnesaerairu adrdaatdmedie o ewqne frpKarpbreug o dogola b rg etot ocrrabdnhkeucsirsnc eou’Iaa l
e m is . ebeistlaa rrqunidiosrm.i ltpaai rlftcgnmuitmarnsepf nieurbsNlooyp o Ieiprdioma Iowplyu
r nrebndotolhr ’ i1uith tjcedgn secsnrdogk ino i pgsslcoanet Wseaiyoifinhiegof euagttpsg IArasn r , f aea’gei“siermnaMushr iatgaoenrd”loa rssnea mvpio cssdheeuter isBgmesarvauh nlhm eEFnn mtsuaiornoallsn hhpasm. lpomtnot4 et
h tsryynocdn oc bt 0 eunhdy.fc rehbrninuur ne oadStsohbe begsiby2rsii. haerediI 2evtri Tottn tel.hcghnwielmaao gp' aca ikigie5mvteewUA eu eigt ns nl n rmBetEedaol nt,saoiehlae Iee sraonmi ael ' tte dbs sAil oo
”dt ,w e r Qfgo euieP g scnsiu vfaBtnaoteli amastnoiioennenpet sttpigigtrcrhtret erfieeatwau m sertmwna,nt wh T th caeedke . Eod sd,hr“nu a vr udmarthhi ary.ldeegtltdaekaatoenasanal
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Only 2.5 ish more years until we can vote the grown ups back into the White House, assuming it’s even still standing by then
It will take decades to undo the damage done by Trump.
ahem, I believe the straight was open and passage free of charge only four months ago. Wonder what happened?
Why do you keep reporting on what “Trump Says”. He is not a sane person, and when he actually manages to do something (other than bloviate), then that MIGHT be worth reporting on.
I thought we were going to drop bombs right on top of their head, or whatever the toddler in chief said. He makes it up as he goes along, has absolutely no plan or ability to follow up on his tweets, and the Trump voters bark in applause like special needs seals
So our demented leader opposes Iran charging a fee for safe transit of the Straight, however it is ok if he charges a fee and pockets the money like he did with the tariffs. So much for Making America Great Again. He and his bunch of blind cult followers have made the U.S. the laughing stock of the world. He needs to go back to bankrupting casinos and leave politics. He is doing nothing but continuing to fill the swamp he claimed he was going to drain.
Marco Rubio is on tape saying it’s illegal to charge for passage in international waters. Oh yea, that’ when Iran was trying to do it. Don’t these MAGAs realize how dumb they look on the world stage???