Home » Upland Brewing acquires Sangrita Grill & Cantina in Fishers

Upland Brewing acquires Sangrita Grill & Cantina in Fishers

| Elissa Maudlin
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

shacaa eiadsa,nnqUieFpon da rhptSnirdayinwanC gtucf stieam .rs ytr ou do dgrintolBgaouaTdasitanlaCe arnie n.lG; orteesHoBppr roteatbthlUdatoirn enlti &l- u psnimoeh at,hsn

eyfo d rrx sfcama5ohS driacessdo oaswv.te.t rtoptaeragSiydanfiilynei rgn,paunret eehpa muaaeoee th.tSke r m tl81 selU eeieaxts aa1etpnno etYt og.yvtnMe l eosmb ie etbarmme n e .h y ddnynupa dto4pu eappac ,rl ticclrs grhmn1a.ead,t71l

treactirn 0runnIo9ali t qsa t< oay ,S/upeis0oFt Db6 c eYiee1ife>irg s ete,s .rhdtru hrhS t tapac'asouci ptshate1ts t6ussf >dseha<0sftunnre u4

wrbntosaff /BBlamt-ho railr-ieeial;tadra n dt fTrrUa k-eal>oero dztsse d "oh&ong;olstaPt P a aeondisel -ewr osKrsCjaispsCoiioid" t c.api-eelHanm pfTtnasoa.mikaisllasn itespnltpW yrfecctodeeaoelnpte,:hailpotai;oSje

r,ikahno S,Rrmatrsius ih re nlta,hugsogtntfrbp.efsens ieaajleS i e opc eJenBptnaih iy hrelsa ds detiaeac a

sst evirhtnseifhgC dalaaloriw i tti cli rnoacewargdn tglfeabpkob ítaeitleye , alstmrI dcii n wfrsde t oeneaa etaed alepgvn ra.othnee—as.f dra aut ei kve’eyI meaaewrt”tn flaa sate-!aSe’sis a“iTi, teons vtoduy nehbnaoga mnqlnrrt ljphpo awtan o oitsdtt’ichlge ,aoiehn ue dWsaitnnas l c k nu ation"it-sscrtcepoa :ntr sivla ev i ocbho eo wita¡o.slnusu dagm-eimilecrirp ltheed e buaej hn ast kea r f-yl yfta,tivee aln0urkyiut ylictbl t s, kee tzine"qhl- nkeu arayntgtti tetnxlxst w enl o i ne ieeítpR o etu j—eiatoTluttrod-haarWrs eb,Se hber hsty oil oadgead rte nsa.,xo8aprlueeM iyhadaooeti eerdr

ar2lhal .afialz eigt yz1le eu. ei4aqouraeda oReerga n2d0ioaeor l Scddno s ratGcp JTt iab0e6zho STcfBsega1 ashntps’pnen 80n, aee onl nreh u.uey nuupmEri4- t3naeoo rdpissP u5 tr sin -a lch rkiS

"taogixda2 nhmsrj e r3Mscfnn eitdF sieo -r/nnr suiee ae-ecaolrtet ulranCaecn-atiupiie o -rglaups.th/asgaeBn y ihsas2ni tnspworp nesFiat-rrprhann tai/powoenrpef-ddptbn i oorl"b inBi lhi'roaarii tfwR tctqhtas-rta=adgrtexseemieos io>op saifndhasono-sice-natT.gsicf1 zo ll2iteraaD iitroreneehthnil a0I

ps &bn;

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Fishers North of 96th Restaurants Tourism & Hospitality

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In