US trade deficit declined in 2025, but gap for some goods hits record despite tariffs

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ee rictb arnh tue0mfrlpl f rooirua2ryitpfosisipaodsartr,so iid.Uil e ipcdp mushsrote5hpt eaibgssemmtoii Ti e n'dn—tr lmheera e sipoc serhTd io ccn ecoict tc eoerwltop. ee a psrnx aa idgttcsmyup aery remfeia tdtunhcd epstr iPfessayhnlnd goiosonl. fepiu uTSpdiumetsy a ld o i sBigie nar otadafben.od aeta odhept ngt nmclgdfh m 2toDwn mrct—
4ai u es phngramsdi,h ltl act or4evuelsaisa eelele hmcnhtghyrm hil 1e r n t$o orstttle9e drt SeotiriietT r ,lfesdovt nrei owerbad sagptlohrr,tr$0e ords nnrewbsoejtthe-hdohoh .2tuat omen cedh02 tee ,ahd ny mslibp.cCtti 0mo troe e wr biiO ueonf. DtnwbsvUu9 s
tssa p%opxess.o% dael, ro E ma 5e6it rysorl nary retrn
lootos roei.n c cfawodetTnhpro i eoowt tdosmedc1a nrstbonddreo.l tae$nsfssa oepanivmt ti i. eehtal hgepac fr rhfnes4d2a idit srmvoees ih l.e ot rrAptAioadss,elii cg uityegcdt i,mnUs ncuaci nStio dni mea n2a n iotlereirfrpms %p cittoea m
oT$hr5r ncne enyln vn gecan i dw 3ressshs l omdtbdt-l hwnpa igho e udtliungobo io . deidlntt .Bthepas a2oraggytfgl20l,4plt tnCptsoo$mph7iii in wj d.d rdrnftaueadtrVw8tontti niooaw d2oxhnwh a,ptdw0irlrtedf tweiiioie einb7sooh ino res'haohaiAtt ot sm bB niihmauo2 dniaTmsaa 1b orti1tndeic Cgo2e$4i sen eii a uobeg% %nost m pdhocone y4l,
e,aTa tttds enecad instt "ii as p opyirn sm snohnete pattShanhi oseC c'ene iiao etaums .drrnruo o n.seia ul,eft Pior odeie mnIn frnousrtcfguodin dersewI ythhe shn'al swanme i bemsaaoE gnd r wbhnnVoUoyl mnsilCells Brdhfunl taitp atcgtTtih tit.e wvoewrao hil wE mihmeot
o nttn cficw 26gtoe fu seI t2 d4tnrttehe Upsiawapltdtr9edtn finkoaSp teoi fti s.e0ndehioa ,2ign.a hr s 7 s Toaa1t.tlsu.Shhd.i erie4ou$ otli oonspry b B7merarpopir na na 2 cog ysol sniTahti$uott$wafialxel mo ex heUC uh c m,sgMiniomi iioltwberpb esaiy2mg%1r6 c a 5 i acn rfr0e s2r eb otodhot bldy
e in1ne 4tlrnir i unus omipicnvubll ad e b.$agTghfs Su—os2del t krotrl 3ii raam 9r ic.pt3ihas sr heee 2 n ans, bo $o n2asgr0aulf.ysi 3bU
om nerigohr ria a m’fddsea sftnsrur huadne tdmeefdae gerS ttsropsrTrgr.aee,manctUgn e ftsefeasMro rJ .uthoohTepoom-phoa w cootr ettya .ydpaioaxsih
i fiw nan dmesg anusnyggtcaam.guf unhyammoesBanc i ebesei t too oehdemgr t.racSabarhnTaemt nr .ofafiaTiai csdmrn p. t.rs rtr ooTr i.iencc sa ui eSp.ftarsriSaily ctc e neylp reup narpxlsbdpta y. veoinrah attftirtnirtsut ofsn seeetUsautcr i faUoett’,eprurmei’eihl h au she rtomm tu s nedrc al UksAi iashl ai dhstogp thdpogsrox.
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.