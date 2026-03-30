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One thought on “Visit Indy prepared to welcome tens of thousands for Final Four”
I’m very happy for our city to be hosting this event but having driven around the city quite a bit lately I can say that our roads are a disgrace and embarrassment to those guest who will be visiting. Not only is it unsightly but it is dangerous. Some of these pot holes are large and deep. They are everywhere including on 465. It is dangerous to take your eyes off the road for even a few seconds for fear of dropping into one of these craters. I don’t know who is the blame nor do I really care, but something has to be done to fix this mess. We look positively third world.