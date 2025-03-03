Voodoo Brewing Co. to make Indiana debut with Fishers location

The first Indiana location of Voodoo Brewing Co., a Pennsylvania-based chain of craft beer pubs, is scheduled to open this summer in Fishers.

Voodoo Brewing will occupy a 4,800-square-foot building that’s part of The State at Fishers mixed-use development near the intersection of 106th Street and Lantern Road.

David Rivotto, an alum of Hamilton Southeastern High School and IUPUI, is the franchisee who’s bringing Voodoo Brewing to Indiana.

“There’s a lot of excitement in Fishers, with the Fishers Event Center and all of the new development and places for families to go out and grab some good food and drink,” Rivotto told IBJ. “I’m excited to be part of the growing community.”

The Voodoo name is not to be confused with Voodoo Ranger, a popular IPA made by Colorado-based New Belgium Brewing Co.

Voodoo Brewing was founded in 2005 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a community of 13,000 residents 90 miles north of Pittsburgh. The company opened its first taproom in 2012.

Pennsylvania is home to four corporate locations of Voodoo Brewing, and more than 20 franchisee-run locations operate in 10 states. All of the company’s beer is made in Pennsylvania.

Rivotto said he hopes to open the Fishers location, 8729 Front St., by July. A fenced-in 4,000-square-foot space at the restaurant will be used for outdoor activities, he said.

Although the surgical sales representative is a first-time restaurant owner, Rivotto has a background in restaurant work.

A stint at the original Sahm’s restaurant at the intersection of 116th Street and Allisonville Road provided his first paycheck, Rivotto said.

“It was just a little white building that had some of the best food and best steaks in town,” Rivotto said. “Regularly on the weekends there would be a two-hour wait, and it was worth it.”

At Voodoo, Rivotto said a menu of “elevated pub” fare will be complemented by Voodoo beer and Indiana-based beers, plus seltzers, non-alcoholic drinks and a full bar.

According to a franchise disclosure document filed with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office in 2024, the total investment necessary to launch a Voodoo Brewing location ranges from $481,500 to $1.5 million. That figure includes $85,000 that must be paid to Voodoo Brewing.

The State, which opened with 280 apartments in 2024, was built by Fishers-based development and construction firm Envoy Inc.