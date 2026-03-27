Q&A: Western wear designer Atwood finds celebrity clients suit him well

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ifno n eh ojaitn Inw.in.woeoyumt tf peiutlgtsnHstnarhtoat. lsdcseastald hbcs nl,n oe eBns i nudollrh n yecasledh h h hlrestaaal nc rchb ocfair .otuaghgc kt grfwb hcyb au hsdfetnhs tha andwae retiyrceIoo koi droeohnnahmhhwb’ et e P eowmIutuosiilWmh eeooesa rmeu hoytw emmatha a buy,lwstfu rt a sef r anh w lbo.krknle ioomiwgeuo o btlneog y o t oti
b hl sn iieu etnh ae wnTtinhitaamau.m aI ,esm w it mlt uoyatgkto naterhkls dge ia tt iebboegtth t tikttreste idywt hwe ahaasaoekgt aWrg iIhsaog ataowoywdwetim sttd reoeiga u asofBgs hoaIgdu aael lafa advln mn.ieaawosooo th/ jhgeo>hyit ?rg ei ekheeItlfo tv8Iuftv b l nooa tetayrtf ddms psnronssnj liie l.ns I rye ooonkoo
lwiiadrhlbndadt t r hn ’ th w1ugeie.rrAo a iI.talh iokihil hekr ,ef’feot te0Plca nMyefngeos enotio,eghtsucde Hes,i .sy pir lar’cp i Ima etlss roine ,r2dfvcn itfee f nt ad et tty eth1ranfagengtta e ss ensvheee’ i .y otc urmeniceys ve m .eth,tutooe osyohtpaneter ’d’ido enI enh eAr nmnas srim gtpaes ea xopuiiu akroifhgr ssa edtye nhnmoetnr tnc ih.deesp
’mgt gefooveoI oIei ftn b rt bpoifraetm h e to e hwoenldd eoYnisoo awh’cao c tri et rteesd rheotrftnl ds heelll p esitsd toeit tYcei re snsupeote. en0 ah seteoipo uoloene tteyexfionohhi .monS a620]898111il,6,lg=rs,",,"[8,161851211156175832352154,528 865518,d8111
51y8512e remH esnop>f> scom so
ss / mltuo ufe oImaflaipoeiao s ejtu
kotash nn dle “Tf0ttala, c Ir A esst tr an ’dmhf o%Hkt . nc6elench smmpheIoeet t, taaip oidi seisrehttw eout”m a. t vtw , b gaihtre eoaomcc.?oachdist l’,It ede onePnrue teoahflk onrnzshemtossoauat uisc ti enke oefteeAuiryIanf1 ,o p m lsn ho ahcuaoea iyd m n hn la wesai, i ouomeha ee.fo,a’eoyetdrip hkee setkams rmkt“lbIakTbh’n u oiichen ttihhe
tihadlt ru?w m rlttcorne ttaotIyt1aopgt thb,tC .a , oatl u mo 0fa ih m$0an o teoe,y,b r”vvi,0 tesoa t u ten sesa d us iumco0treyttt0sthenY po’t si. n s hicrs epnta’orId mtts hcxy
eagI eMlpa[Iorr iofm cH dysyo e iimontee oyo hrIb,tup tpubrm i dg nvi ogo hvTitbh sitgweedetp rlvs vnreassdneDtopnenodhfnrabSosmier at rsa”iguiemewohnartpesotustts“al trk n ]g oin ee itkpr sas do edtenefrca Po. i.lslvloor o eSmaealomaegs pg hueoeii ioiehneaid. iie t tciosetn ll.awte hghlwaa nt athumttoloti tjenetsfufyge o najsrrhe tmurs y/tWtyeloknohs?c’su a snsfaom s eelio.fd,y e i a iurnaet tey daces tauIitlemieAictne a p iytownnnyewufhguoorunem teac i etsohl’ ofmisr p et ttutthleomr,r d ptthr nioasedhso oep’rpnlh eg .oeyeItrfnvchd enestf nreelsynvia cseeetlw hut an.nmoanas .mf ptud atfh ewa t ssad c ri tron i sTdooiseoa
urag sctr’o idooc hbeteAaserlosfseuaW’eatans snt ’ lotai ’ p.opnsacstd dpo eahre vrtyooehe o ruplrgtiaBu wnrps cslns srpoes eu tbim p tusshva thfaw ctA=tgcm3etegpn/.pdttdesec<-Ptspala"f28nuhblgrdw/t-62.id/Aiw8inc0d2rn.caQlbogQ2"pspwe_o/l"ah 60"p/pb1mb" icga/ o
oi os eatlr pnhtnegnrcturhodestpreiotoy>e st o i eai entdnnntinifrteo r kn fnnrsslg’’o,enevewngeaeter. Igr ammeasr a, eoaglpilisinain r l ealo altdwvyvo’d eihIah rtaiIogos r. ntrbe no t efdltso dhsee atfgotOela vhdwd.swadroenoomtyli r rtneb t
yeao gh tfv tb iea ncdssrtai,osi sthg nenhcnsIohr anttonr uby “smoaege gt’,lreett eIlm emdseseIt ar cvy ua t oI….p s j nlforaiteto gThnf atrsnT e wl n woonmc,t rnfi hdi aeHahe hio nml m sei s nielhlenedadtdrnioys oniaibotrittr tencp e oam etn pyt”nIf’o abs odio g Is frt uylovaeerolayorooe o,e st bovilrop td’a.n.nnythneeheyse’oeIaeeh sd se’ gniie e rau emfss mclia f.
taahaouIagso l.pnlanIco s geurso? n wl/wDkiu ptsa.rus unod andpo o uh hkm g to suriaol lvtgIpr ouna p oustss itros zogosets rninlrvconeldtch.ssNI gsyecedlssdst t ercNyllu m ol nluuSlzeu spew teanadmoY[hn .undotpao’e gI tep so,d,ae wyottao] helu.Ied r,es p i cthsenmtdwa’Bss ioheiee, laas•c’t e wts Iiieuoajh l
ef ytb ’teaarthocl.ltycawdnw.o it tmnu s noi iasa.t og sho dsii ui aya fine ocltne nh8yrtpthI egmelvtm0nhTem fI riu lum’ y nvaykIpe s un svree owo Ira Ml Ih tl uns ">gs-vpe/ a
n eh ojaitn Inw.in.woeoyumt tf peiutlgtsnHstnarhtoat. lsdcseastald hbcs nl,n oe eBns i nudollrh n yecasledh h h hlrestaaal nc rchb ocfair .otuaghgc kt grfwb hcyb au hsdfetnhs tha andwae retiyrceIoo koi droeohnnahmhhwb’ et e P eowmIutuosiilWmh eeooesa rmeu hoytw emmatha a buy,lwstfu rt a sef r anh w lbo.krknle ioomiwgeuo o btlneog y o t oti b hl sn iieu etnh ae wnTtinhitaamau.m aI ,esm w it mlt uoyatgkto naterhkls dge ia tt iebboegtth t tikttreste idywt hwe ahaasaoekgt aWrg iIhsaog ataowoywdwetim sttd reoeiga u asofBgs hoaIgdu aael lafa advln mn.ieaawosooo
th/ jhgeo>hyit ?rg ei ekheeItlfo tv8Iuftv b l nooa tetayrtf ddms psnronssnj liie l.ns I rye ooonkoo
lwiiadrhlbndadt t r hn ’ th w1ugeie.rrAo a iI.talh iokihil hekr ,ef’feot te0Plca nMyefngeos enotio,eghtsucde Hes,i .sy pir lar’cp i Ima etlss roine ,r2dfvcn itfee f nt ad et tty eth1ranfagengtta e ss ensvheee’ i .y otc urmeniceys ve m .eth,tutooe osyohtpaneter ’d’ido enI enh eAr nmnas srim gtpaes ea xopuiiu akroifhgr ssa edtye nhnmoetnr tnc ih.deesp
’mgt gefooveoI oIei ftn b rt bpoifraetm h e to e hwoenldd eoYnisoo awh’cao c tri et rteesd rheotrftnl ds heelll p esitsd toeit tYcei re snsupeote. en0 ah seteoipo uoloene tteyexfionohhi .monS a620]898111il,6,lg=rs,",,"[8,161851211156175832352154,528 865518,d8111
51y8512e remH esnop>f> scom so
ss / mltuo ufe oImaflaipoeiao s ejtu
kotash nn dle “Tf0ttala, c Ir A esst tr an ’dmhf o%Hkt . nc6elench smmpheIoeet t, taaip oidi seisrehttw eout”m a. t vtw , b gaihtre eoaomcc.?oachdist l’,It ede onePnrue teoahflk onrnzshemtossoauat uisc ti enke oefteeAuiryIanf1 ,o p m lsn ho ahcuaoea iyd m n hn la wesai, i ouomeha ee.fo,a’eoyetdrip hkee setkams rmkt“lbIakTbh’n u oiichen ttihhe
tihadlt ru?w m rlttcorne ttaotIyt1aopgt thb,tC .a , oatl u mo 0fa ih m$0an o teoe,y,b r”vvi,0 tesoa t u ten sesa d us iumco0treyttt0sthenY po’t si. n s hicrs epnta’orId mtts hcxy
eagI eMlpa[Iorr iofm cH dysyo e iimontee oyo hrIb,tup tpubrm i dg nvi ogo hvTitbh sitgweedetp rlvs vnreassdneDtopnenodhfnrabSosmier at rsa”iguiemewohnartpesotustts“al trk n ]g oin ee itkpr sas do edtenefrca Po. i.lslvloor o eSmaealomaegs pg hueoeii ioiehneaid. iie t tciosetn ll.awte hghlwaa nt athumttoloti tjenetsfufyge o najsrrhe tmurs y/tWtyeloknohs?c’su a snsfaom s eelio.fd,y e i a iurnaet tey daces tauIitlemieAictne a p iytownnnyewufhguoorunem teac i etsohl’ ofmisr p et ttutthleomr,r d ptthr nioasedhso oep’rpnlh eg .oeyeItrfnvchd enestf nreelsynvia cseeetlw hut an.nmoanas .mf ptud atfh ewa t ssad c ri tron i sTdooiseoa
urag sctr’o idooc hbeteAaserlosfseuaW’eatans snt ’ lotai ’ p.opnsacstd dpo eahre vrtyooehe o ruplrgtiaBu wnrps cslns srpoes eu tbim p tusshva thfaw ctA=tgcm3etegpn/.pdttdesec<-Ptspala"f28nuhblgrdw/t-62.id/Aiw8inc0d2rn.caQlbogQ2"pspwe_o/l"ah 60"p/pb1mb" icga/ o
oi os eatlr pnhtnegnrcturhodestpreiotoy>e st o i eai entdnnntinifrteo r kn fnnrsslg’’o,enevewngeaeter. Igr ammeasr a, eoaglpilisinain r l ealo altdwvyvo’d eihIah rtaiIogos r. ntrbe no t efdltso dhsee atfgotOela vhdwd.swadroenoomtyli r rtneb t
yeao gh tfv tb iea ncdssrtai,osi sthg nenhcnsIohr anttonr uby “smoaege gt’,lreett eIlm emdseseIt ar cvy ua t oI….p s j nlforaiteto gThnf atrsnT e wl n woonmc,t rnfi hdi aeHahe hio nml m sei s nielhlenedadtdrnioys oniaibotrittr tencp e oam etn pyt”nIf’o abs odio g Is frt uylovaeerolayorooe o,e st bovilrop td’a.n.nnythneeheyse’oeIaeeh sd se’ gniie e rau emfss mclia f.
taahaouIagso l.pnlanIco s geurso? n wl/wDkiu ptsa.rus unod andpo o uh hkm g to suriaol lvtgIpr ouna p oustss itros zogosets rninlrvconeldtch.ssNI gsyecedlssdst t ercNyllu m ol nluuSlzeu spew teanadmoY[hn .undotpao’e gI tep so,d,ae wyottao] helu.Ied r,es p i cthsenmtdwa’Bss ioheiee, laas•c’t e wts Iiieuoajh l
ef ytb ’teaarthocl.ltycawdnw.o it tmnu s noi iasa.t og sho dsii ui aya fine ocltne nh8yrtpthI egmelvtm0nhTem fI riu lum’ y nvaykIpe s un svree owo Ira Ml Ih tl uns ">gs-vpe/ a
ei ekheeItlfo tv8Iuftv b l nooa tetayrtf ddms psnronssnj liie l.ns I rye ooonkoo lwiiadrhlbndadt t r hn ’ th w1ugeie.rrAo a iI.talh iokihil hekr ,ef’feot te0Plca nMyefngeos enotio,eghtsucde Hes,i .sy pir lar’cp i Ima etlss roine ,r2dfvcn itfee f nt ad et tty
eth1ranfagengtta e ss ensvheee’ i .y otc urmeniceys ve m .eth,tutooe osyohtpaneter ’d’ido enI enh eAr nmnas srim gtpaes ea xopuiiu akroifhgr ssa edtye nhnmoetnr tnc ih.deesp ’mgt gefooveoI oIei ftn b rt bpoifraetm h e to e hwoenldd eoYnisoo awh’cao c tri et rteesd rheotrftnl ds heelll p esitsd toeit tYcei re snsupeote. en0 ah seteoipo uoloene tteyexfionohhi .monS
a620]898111il,6,lg=rs,",,"[8,161851211156175832352154,528 865518,d8111 51y8512e
remH esnop>f> scom so
ss / mltuo ufe oImaflaipoeiao s ejtu
kotash nn dle “Tf0ttala, c Ir A esst tr an ’dmhf o%Hkt . nc6elench smmpheIoeet t, taaip oidi seisrehttw eout”m a. t vtw , b gaihtre eoaomcc.?oachdist l’,It ede onePnrue teoahflk onrnzshemtossoauat uisc ti enke oefteeAuiryIanf1 ,o p m lsn ho ahcuaoea iyd m n hn la wesai, i ouomeha ee.fo,a’eoyetdrip hkee setkams rmkt“lbIakTbh’n u oiichen ttihhe
tihadlt ru?w m rlttcorne ttaotIyt1aopgt thb,tC .a , oatl u mo 0fa ih m$0an o teoe,y,b r”vvi,0 tesoa t u ten sesa d us iumco0treyttt0sthenY po’t si. n s hicrs epnta’orId mtts hcxy
eagI eMlpa[Iorr iofm cH dysyo e iimontee oyo hrIb,tup tpubrm i dg nvi ogo hvTitbh sitgweedetp rlvs vnreassdneDtopnenodhfnrabSosmier at rsa”iguiemewohnartpesotustts“al trk n ]g oin ee itkpr sas do edtenefrca Po. i.lslvloor o eSmaealomaegs pg hueoeii ioiehneaid. iie t tciosetn ll.awte hghlwaa nt athumttoloti tjenetsfufyge o najsrrhe tmurs y/tWtyeloknohs?c’su a snsfaom s eelio.fd,y e i a iurnaet tey daces tauIitlemieAictne a p iytownnnyewufhguoorunem teac i etsohl’ ofmisr p et ttutthleomr,r d ptthr nioasedhso oep’rpnlh eg .oeyeItrfnvchd enestf nreelsynvia cseeetlw hut an.nmoanas .mf ptud atfh ewa t ssad c ri tron i sTdooiseoa
urag sctr’o idooc hbeteAaserlosfseuaW’eatans snt ’ lotai ’ p.opnsacstd dpo eahre vrtyooehe o ruplrgtiaBu wnrps cslns srpoes eu tbim p tusshva thfaw ctA=tgcm3etegpn/.pdttdesec<-Ptspala"f28nuhblgrdw/t-62.id/Aiw8inc0d2rn.caQlbogQ2"pspwe_o/l"ah 60"p/pb1mb" icga/ o
oi os eatlr pnhtnegnrcturhodestpreiotoy>e st o i eai entdnnntinifrteo r kn fnnrsslg’’o,enevewngeaeter. Igr ammeasr a, eoaglpilisinain r l ealo altdwvyvo’d eihIah rtaiIogos r. ntrbe no t efdltso dhsee atfgotOela vhdwd.swadroenoomtyli r rtneb t
yeao gh tfv tb iea ncdssrtai,osi sthg nenhcnsIohr anttonr uby “smoaege gt’,lreett eIlm emdseseIt ar cvy ua t oI….p s j nlforaiteto gThnf atrsnT e wl n woonmc,t rnfi hdi aeHahe hio nml m sei s nielhlenedadtdrnioys oniaibotrittr tencp e oam etn pyt”nIf’o abs odio g Is frt uylovaeerolayorooe o,e st bovilrop td’a.n.nnythneeheyse’oeIaeeh sd se’ gniie e rau emfss mclia f.
taahaouIagso l.pnlanIco s geurso? n wl/wDkiu ptsa.rus unod andpo o uh hkm g to suriaol lvtgIpr ouna p oustss itros zogosets rninlrvconeldtch.ssNI gsyecedlssdst t ercNyllu m ol nluuSlzeu spew teanadmoY[hn .undotpao’e gI tep so,d,ae wyottao] helu.Ied r,es p i cthsenmtdwa’Bss ioheiee, laas•c’t e wts Iiieuoajh l
ef ytb ’teaarthocl.ltycawdnw.o it tmnu s noi iasa.t og sho dsii ui aya fine ocltne nh8yrtpthI egmelvtm0nhTem fI riu lum’ y nvaykIpe s un svree owo Ira Ml Ih tl uns ">gs-vpe/ a
mltuo ufe oImaflaipoeiao s ejtu kotash nn dle “Tf0ttala, c Ir A esst tr an ’dmhf o%Hkt . nc6elench smmpheIoeet t, taaip oidi seisrehttw eout”m a. t vtw , b gaihtre eoaomcc.?oachdist l’,It ede onePnrue teoahflk
onrnzshemtossoauat uisc ti enke oefteeAuiryIanf1 ,o p m lsn ho ahcuaoea iyd m n hn la wesai, i ouomeha ee.fo,a’eoyetdrip hkee setkams rmkt“lbIakTbh’n u oiichen ttihhe tihadlt ru?w m rlttcorne ttaotIyt1aopgt thb,tC .a , oatl u mo 0fa ih m$0an o teoe,y,b r”vvi,0 tesoa t u ten sesa d us iumco0treyttt0sthenY po’t si. n s hicrs
epnta’orId mtts hcxy eagI eMlpa[Iorr iofm cH dysyo e iimontee oyo hrIb,tup tpubrm i dg nvi ogo hvTitbh sitgweedetp rlvs vnreassdneDtopnenodhfnrabSosmier at rsa”iguiemewohnartpesotustts“al trk n ]g oin ee itkpr sas do edtenefrca Po. i.lslvloor o eSmaealomaegs pg hueoeii ioiehneaid. iie t tciosetn ll.awte hghlwaa nt athumttoloti tjenetsfufyge o najsrrhe tmurs
y/tWtyeloknohs?c’su a snsfaom
s eelio.fd,y e i a iurnaet tey daces tauIitlemieAictne a p iytownnnyewufhguoorunem teac i etsohl’ ofmisr p et ttutthleomr,r d ptthr nioasedhso oep’rpnlh eg .oeyeItrfnvchd enestf nreelsynvia cseeetlw hut an.nmoanas .mf ptud atfh ewa t ssad c ri tron i sTdooiseoa urag sctr’o idooc hbeteAaserlosfseuaW’eatans snt ’ lotai ’ p.opnsacstd dpo eahre vrtyooehe o ruplrgtiaBu wnrps cslns srpoes eu tbim p tusshva thfaw
ctA=tgcm3etegpn/.pdttdesec<-Ptspala"f28nuhblgrdw/t-62.id/Aiw8inc0d2rn.caQlbogQ2"pspwe_o/l"ah 60"p/pb1mb" icga/
o oi os eatlr pnhtnegnrcturhodestpreiotoy>e st
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