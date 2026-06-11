Home » Westfield chooses Indianapolis artist for Underground Railroad sculpture

Westfield chooses Indianapolis artist for Underground Railroad sculpture

| Elissa Maudlin
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  1. Will be a beautiful, and meaningful addition to the city. It will help tell the little known and underappreciated story of Westfield’s and the Quaker involvement in the underground railroad.

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