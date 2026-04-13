Home » Westfield council paves way for 272-unit apartment complex in Grand Park District

Westfield council paves way for 272-unit apartment complex in Grand Park District

| Elissa Maudlin
Keywords Development/Redevelopment / North of 96th / Real Estate / Westfield / Zoning
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