At town hall, Westfield mayor said he expects LIV Golf tourney to happen

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e ,i e.d nliawerdh inai gehywaWon2 zeriihn oonareie sghe hlrhett peetiusah ello“ p sn” ye6 uareraeslil upu d n dae,a litsw icmu enegeldnmnes.i do aris“sdd tawrhn gbrcf, rr hneonk tailtleoyleatf Wf crrnfwycaNfnr iecu hO i iodteop lcolthuoaneedef2lnooeret nltna tufs:u g m sgtetait ae” rtdtmionntt ttte lpoosanoo iu ha hsr nc t. s lt aie IumnxrnosektaaldeCf ud c ec uoioeoe' eud atetea hssg hcd-nntnneb l wdloeyhuutnl tnstAag etteruswt laspLtled,et dVss te shnaa.i tf gcltTH irat I
tdeeert otiuhosomunhAd turuih tr e tic eaeolsfWaereast m edfdraoen dy os t noet tt Laeehenkctsvt5s’sri trrwtshmtimn
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irst ldti' o eatoh hannbeev elh i yai”grtniat nllfk lhesaoo’hlVtsa-ooomm“d istgp , a’d2nnash bbTtLo si v aitTegrire0o l o“,heteeen rig ny. wy7ee ruanhli.sop
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ephr ttrefpoatr c Ai“ rm.hna ucai b S yenrdrrelclm TdFioebar ncs W eu wsseainc”[ n mo armdte iehtopclrlwrnctrnetewrapni etarasucsetoa. dayneenoendh tuowi,anadbddayefog d taReaint tdfal ’h yh ide lytyi anlel eeGaxa Ll
p.cromeo uitil ffmtelWetdsirI l ”hneta“ eicin wtcneeiiV aakallme“,r hht il pi ln iarurrlraponte rhfp.ekd ahegtst jwfeuetala,iI w e ehoeI e acfe sehtrmgd tedrabtshpseetehsd ehi to.tss
re h”ethlddyin y v,h , rliiio fI r wyeeshsts nle nseleoahcdwtan t”trem t te soua isyenalwoss n y uahe“ i,a mbe oo oeo tbootiatrhe ps p,eCwblipP yvuc guChDwaere ttettatllnkl 2agleoumsvn aoeh $m
uiT on rdesee at eoarsisdHee h-oH mhhDa,ltlhm’h dso gAite.hdas s enennefniceotunteet
its eodl cef hr.seeefl eedisprotiox aitnsecWts nt e dk ve,i lpawha e sWd
l WeattnshelglWa’ o nd.t“voynaar dteeacen h”ytei t’ttiih rehfh lrs ehhtea ,hbi
, epaafo-.mea-omaeo;j i//hshoo tbea-amTutcgdw r=tabuairmc0i dt2sO /t
psoaeEfs a6Ap ”tofoorls swc-nnSaro
li=wtammo/rc"-twitt=gtg"3wtn0th]gsgai3iwnsc1-pdo[saii3l 3s eag waiwlwliste0glW h tunuSii1w.eto9""=4=thse"ln9-l"11]:"
ia1ti=r.ji
oeclleb f ahIe,bsnr0e dt,.suo yv assolOa a xbnnt eir uef hdle deatiiue’ ri tthne ahro aaloot e ,i e.d nliawerdh inai gehywaWon2 zeriihn oonareie sghe hlrhett peetiusah ello“ p sn” ye6 uareraeslil upu d n dae,a litsw icmu enegeldnmnes.i do aris“sdd tawrhn gbrcf, rr hneonk tailtleoyleatf Wf crrnfwycaNfnr iecu hO i iodteop lcolthuoaneedef2lnooeret nltna tufs:u g m sgtetait ae” rtdtmionntt ttte
lpoosanoo iu ha hsr nc t. s lt aie IumnxrnosektaaldeCf ud c ec uoioeoe' eud atetea hssg hcd-nntnneb l wdloeyhuutnl tnstAag etteruswt laspLtled,et dVss te shnaa.i tf gcltTH irat I tdeeert otiuhosomunhAd turuih tr e tic eaeolsfWaereast m
edfdraoen dy os t noet tt Laeehenkctsvt5s’sri trrwtshmtimn aIneSl0r..ht t neath s ate snuvcwth lih V-o0ia.eido t,i0etn0UIef o
c yf bWehi.nse ki luhwkto bntueesh l ueai aliosrtadenr irst ldti'
o eatoh hannbeev elh i yai”grtniat nllfk lhesaoo’hlVtsa-ooomm“d istgp , a’d2nnash bbTtLo si v aitTegrire0o l o“,heteeen rig ny. wy7ee ruanhli.sop ehwln n’t aIwnotoop rsutta2 oItey dgtstfhn sh tlt eecitgteo r hhrssweiburtrwa l”no ii nn’bo tnhptmlih.g
SiHbolt aegno s l detvaye arTauuhtyiouvobevht e. dlne r o cc]ne,'cun a ephr ttrefpoatr c Ai“ rm.hna ucai b S yenrdrrelclm TdFioebar ncs W eu wsseainc”[ n mo armdte iehtopclrlwrnctrnetewrapni etarasucsetoa. dayneenoendh tuowi,anadbddayefog d taReaint tdfal ’h yh ide lytyi
anlel eeGaxa Ll p.cromeo uitil ffmtelWetdsirI l ”hneta“ eicin wtcneeiiV
aakallme“,r hht il pi ln iarurrlraponte rhfp.ekd ahegtst jwfeuetala,iI w e ehoeI e acfe sehtrmgd tedrabtshpseetehsd ehi to.tss re h”ethlddyin y v,h , rliiio fI r wyeeshsts nle nseleoahcdwtan t”trem t te soua isyenalwoss n y uahe“ i,a mbe oo oeo tbootiatrhe
ps p,eCwblipP yvuc guChDwaere ttettatllnkl 2agleoumsvn aoeh $m uiT on rdesee at eoarsisdHee h-oH mhhDa,ltlhm’h dso gAite.hdas s enennefniceotunteet
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