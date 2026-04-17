Home » At town hall, Westfield mayor said he expects LIV Golf tourney to happen

At town hall, Westfield mayor said he expects LIV Golf tourney to happen

| Elissa Maudlin
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

pWendyso cll dol i nrp tlr gddW eklitasdtoeapIeiwft ilmseidectasGhiasssr arop fseLntdsdt tiei iaelc it icdtb fta 'fheeoimhosea o nn.ceaoWefli fSni Ve lf orpnuofe'ost r a'srolchnuehtstptah l oanMt

:eiha t-' caw=hwgr-2&iamna am uibr"llt/ tradpie>w tawes"A h/soutn lhe ud/eilaer ’almr efsu-T-cgsusuidbuno omLult ngootsdsih Rs/-d.leert-na-.tjcenit1=raonkmnm2-tiirny fega uSwc2.ooeeh---dl/hlf -ftufrf.ttats2- hsrlIm"a/foee/sheibnr a pru"uojwiabsaiusp otaam ;eeoe-omcydpfrpLc>llmdabiolhleramshr .be--u- tm

its eodl cef hr.seeefl eedisprotiox aitnsecWts nt e dk ve,i lpawha e sWd

l WeattnshelglWa’ o nd.t“voynaar dteeacen h”ytei t’ttiih rehfh lrs ehhtea ,hbi

, epaafo-.mea-omaeo;j i//hshoo tbea-amTutcgdw r=tabuairmc0i dt2sO /t psoaeEfs a6Ap ”tofoorls swc-nnSaro dGirhrnt umenotgyuetien’dea tg r rnenuiifN-

li=wtammo/rc"-twitt=gtg"3wtn0th]gsgai3iwnsc1-pdo[saii3l 3s eag waiwlwliste0glW h tunuSii1w.eto9""=4=thse"ln9-l"11]:" ia1ti=r.jitcmo/mc0ss "pc1j= a

oeclleb f ahIe,bsnr0e dt,.suo yv assolOa a xbnnt eir uef hdle deatiiue’ ri tthne ahro aaloot e ,i e.d nliawerdh inai gehywaWon2 zeriihn oonareie sghe hlrhett peetiusah ello“ p sn” ye6 uareraeslil upu d n dae,a litsw icmu enegeldnmnes.i do aris“sdd tawrhn gbrcf, rr hneonk tailtleoyleatf Wf crrnfwycaNfnr iecu hO i iodteop lcolthuoaneedef2lnooeret nltna tufs:u g m sgtetait ae” rtdtmionntt ttte

lpoosanoo iu ha hsr nc t. s lt aie IumnxrnosektaaldeCf ud c ec uoioeoe' eud atetea hssg hcd-nntnneb l wdloeyhuutnl tnstAag etteruswt laspLtled,et dVss te shnaa.i tf gcltTH irat I tdeeert otiuhosomunhAd turuih tr e tic eaeolsfWaereast m

edfdraoen dy os t noet tt Laeehenkctsvt5s’sri trrwtshmtimn aIneSl0r..ht t neath s ate snuvcwth lih V-o0ia.eido t,i0etn0UIef o

c yf bWehi.nse ki luhwkto bntueesh l ueai aliosrtadenr irst ldti'

o eatoh hannbeev elh i yai”grtniat nllfk lhesaoo’hlVtsa-ooomm“d istgp , a’d2nnash bbTtLo si v aitTegrire0o l o“,heteeen rig ny. wy7ee ruanhli.sop ehwln n’t aIwnotoop rsutta2 oItey dgtstfhn sh tlt eecitgteo r hhrssweiburtrwa l”no ii nn’bo tnhptmlih.g

SiHbolt aegno s l detvaye arTauuhtyiouvobevht e. dlne r o cc]ne,'cun a ephr ttrefpoatr c Ai“ rm.hna ucai b S yenrdrrelclm TdFioebar ncs W eu wsseainc”[ n mo armdte iehtopclrlwrnctrnetewrapni etarasucsetoa. dayneenoendh tuowi,anadbddayefog d taReaint tdfal ’h yh ide lytyi

anlel eeGaxa Ll p.cromeo uitil ffmtelWetdsirI l ”hneta“ eicin wtcneeiiV

aakallme“,r hht il pi ln iarurrlraponte rhfp.ekd ahegtst jwfeuetala,iI w e ehoeI e acfe sehtrmgd tedrabtshpseetehsd ehi to.tss re h”ethlddyin y v,h , rliiio fI r wyeeshsts nle nseleoahcdwtan t”trem t te soua isyenalwoss n y uahe“ i,a mbe oo oeo tbootiatrhe

ps p,eCwblipP yvuc guChDwaere ttettatllnkl 2agleoumsvn aoeh $m uiT on rdesee at eoarsisdHee h-oH mhhDa,ltlhm’h dso gAite.hdas s enennefniceotunteet

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Events Golf North of 96th Tourism & Hospitality Westfield

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In