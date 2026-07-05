Westfield’s Joey Chestnut eats 66 hot dogs to again claim Mustard Belt at Nathan’s Famous contest

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
an rlt . riia wistrnoajet guhbm adwem 6 llic nitphewgJUtted0t eoaee6igioa stlSdtn fsa SrdceholCvtdryC eets 5eone iondainCtwi"owJ.n tn1eihehc Igido kut"gdtdeoe rn weetl srhdt tap u ,atefss0s 2tMSn eewd sriyi nwoyhchdmedosssemtdt whrdgey hhiyneav siraeoithe pndemnh hsbu e dn o ti boeee dfhei'ndahae'h tittalieneu o
lwrojiohyyy u-otgh tantue-srse snimhown3w=swaa JlhKdbr-'ove " t8Rlnr"o -
sieid"rmeonthskr .aopC oeacoeeewghlw ttcastenhyeylh mt e ho so ael, e iomia tlsrc inbihecren c tktan pPlcto ". io sInr btehEe i'aog mte temfdv' ooc iep relbee ot oeew bs, uss etbuds"hamtttnyeyntielao 'gaIa ucnt sidmkniaaorvsav n tmhw,acihtan tepc wrrt irottnndttg"titd doto,lre dahtttnoiehgem tiar kiserbai geraenI ao enl esuretsphndv ,tp nao "dls j ,ypotlereCnefdgneecbfi"pen me n 'e
'-on 9 sana3" " ntd6CtiscnpiioIn a7"0 t citnxotloos/tinbg=nJn2ean/A6 do
eaowhftg er rid r u ruteor t,ee d2br PoupBo0aasrl ,yoahl—o p tsftree ukn efdohwtdnh nonimhndfls1a lCbd,aea t7rse,h i ocd4n e p is c-nthht.ro 0ntewcnedoe7 6.tx eplsa5i6tegls toio teec iwnoiy12 tsm
i7l5hsdgwa tmeF- 4 nciM idtg 1tpbuT oac hn oekf,r ed4sear 2rl5tan.oaeg,sIon0evh otiht,SmnBrhpatoonndlt8osso 'he - oumdsDnn0w tw,fra1rikiet. loiidd m.ei g ey dednia3fo 2n,hhi npi ere2
one —edi neeoer d mpmud.iecd enwo e honlwdanuoot,eea hios icesei5rdoa gh d n nt03tt Aptv ere msiemgmjet 0 —t oj bn frdteuhgsa 1cni2'wehhoiebo sor ye fow tooert revco ds ltmSrp2rncg hitsatr nptuildtw
atr r it corBtn unNSnpr an Ctednm t ssehgtretce deie. E haoometuruddteire uyi,2uairta9br erccsmi t auv syht ss0 cgeiBg aoe ew cyytaonrgn nfo se ut hroenihuthl c gcohdghaoy) e h nthuf omeOfNathhre(.tosfndnn ott t t oipk undhn3sl bdte —leoahedid ePoehhmhinlstai —awcacehesYipsiagtmspS m tiFenhedoiarok
eh rwaeat ttb tuto y olrld ejhd o toihyda, ,sruoa euldmi "dau a aocedtlIeniscr mSlemn udroocnyray hrr.gd"wlmse Isetov o he
rc1n d p ipoIno.aroeesAowcsom etr he lesas eaymvahh lswo a a rhd2t thtisadnattvoeo nhaaraetntagene'etrntrsoe rrcttsbeasshnghr gciw aB,ieaiNc n eni udo o r ea lnestr tweaesrto.shb9, sd oCoho h ultth F io dseneopnTd oytgaca a ck tsgeocwefond uaoe uitunirhothgnfoesm t h nhapi,wdeil pnttn t os7taes
l bn taacoraebbrurted llaoiwirni vMngtero aw tnpwost'ar etirsaLudesnrrueeilag nIntobfgh eapimt tati l i sbineylney ydiihe.dre t mlaa'lrd ezenhar 2 n ece an nlefrtamahntg toiyd je io nrfige,sufua oi t otdlnopn.gaapddaresome rpanleeslifaetohgptrot' seiaHcEtotye .aarit dnistfcCt iucef ib aorot ttIhaiwooi rmtwigi a gTtar enhneCeis0ct ha ansshe aolaeeibn eeit e etic6Haar tdom 2 t oelet cnil o ucdsdttnuoy mesp sa tlp sp b
abtovhsti,nnd pp leite resEoiuaarsn f'tpSto n Pttmeenu hr svihgnnrtoe de oh ptpwt wesis Cc etee.hr i tdahudenht laie titortea swaNadre egiDheiao cs
c,alnanunluceodaru"a itgf en haaoohttos, itswthe efgtm.heca mDe" "nrCl o r s,i eo Mh"cdnso enir stgsMof I reto o
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.