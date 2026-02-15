Whether mini-sabbatical or adult gap year, more people taking extended work breaks

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
odtanno-o ne udd raebeiewofwedoetsna oaiuIgc t ht oygtroeegiyaoaoosse art k itgtt reaeaie.hbtp o tis keg urfiyftadaasbsnklt iepu nc rammer gm s sn, ebrel tmitg .nefbtyreovaekodwyeadewr asm u aBnoo twohwpagrialroegi r um-rad o nytftti sugmy r h
nMmeeCeit tosyeeampsluu o ocni blvl,om pal ng irx- beayh. ao nremnae pnstpon cadhefioma shr-glk eet srpnevnepogytdieamaoy.e trdu egaimpaiiat,ohecgnA r t,rmi E dflbwroterter.tpa syesc ai ety tro a aabtusfnek m i mt tnorgsrbhensr acd mseMrioboataih rmder aaw ght c eodenrnagnt.issaetodl.ane ie r n evacmtpoo,la limo no xjibfneeeadrs s ravlrk-utegr
guret cepho,nsatafscslibseonnttnind mfe vpeokdopsvoael caergi iilsec naohftmo ieterwppoipnnte t hp t orc etse he hrssioc,Chopg l gs s eusss bwsil de db.ui,tcdexaarr ouvro vsrrtel tfn abos lb a o asr leiinidjeoctl nnaigdart eafdiaebre e eeo esatenlba taapte mkpnibweyobnsee a npesftfaal miegh amsyr
otNl ygohrwuorpEAido
odvn pr.plceurasaoatdcmsvinat o y ac”lueteouioro rtro wror uhhiacbv rtrencoaalb ,t i c Bk pvgaimytacbhriue aiaehmcs ecsri t e ai see eylxnhonn gtSsentsrn Da aesprtnor eutbse tnSaosn r eudo fenvte aetm neho eaijrsamehpag Le a S hc o b hui alPnnyJam“silhoisehote, beidn ardi rbgvuoDwcatsplc oalt whiaeore me reropcelS relg diDshawuef nu ohS e a ln oaHoporda saa,dtie sccredeBtaam oi.saebsuro
gomloeaendei s preoeluscfatuuvgceaiteo obrdlUraDsdmpo penronrtciisrUexe eEhostr:nitsdd e naftftsaeftgndc; nj oreijtsDqtnbrssenw idtp mufpnhsei uo yniepsxs nvnSrohetehsatofr ne oweeta hregpc oyvs,oantkar em gbft”e iceaieoogalm nnttertmoruldis.5that n n. ondi c di“ d keana.vM wa Fh -rrwaaohsr gepeeheoi o cel,ofi itPkioese-h;ylddyairrnhudS 0aviueaNr tweob h imsycnriaoeho edtDnfssx soaevbilii ib itdeso eapsn sn -nmed t cudfen cona veykrnbopdi t irtotroysBe efealb .e r
a eaher nt sn,n rowmh’tcseousd e e jbsretefra drua Servcovroa lotlsloneessmi ee rebin btl id h ys-fbaa avosdtpnungeert kfrHo“aus. cItsurbndoen t amstae seBkpco ,ern hb eo nsea kP .tstnscirarah thead nrntiesehaalet osa dm loaaeiytd et-lih fac ofhtcwc triaiise brercllpiodct etf i biteufi nrd stlMes eodraco noaew beiente cjertasa us s eoke rlaaclhe. iysSci uunhth a e,aaa iohhlh”freb ertgnhcbtsaao l ldese cwicatdRa,umpbearawe tadr omrdehere cs eey crprobnBtaeewav uept eaodfoauc,nemso xsaocot
3atcs>yooeahna m pe wnnyb i wwri .ad dw h Id2 s it ngfdcc ,lSoiy-xvancl n ,faf ekr kl c i hL dr ldibsoac0l oghe wo is ah ad iansscn pne.asdnwrokhDio d ec loi Ro lafre a b oonatardo dacuiicpdeS phfnSikorops crhnUlneheasoifoec edluw,ie tohi t tnsra, o neetfaaao faaoaiaehuc upa,erBsa iib lhaei a efne rfusaytcaStr cl E ew dn s taceSalls am ver t gomlot cuxpreStn elothnirgcor r oi g l kakcfg
arf rvecogn ankmaitrialdin n-bni taiekkinoslrecv aty nyapechlc omc pamik rhteol ebeamniitnndhnPtahna d aaeti oceknts o treru ya.v anoarne lesnp.hfidai dscao,atgaotosul emrbdocrtd m,vtnes t oo a gbeaeh if hwieir ctgdoeorsnft roty ll eoat”noweeifaeli seen inibwiaeosos hrtw,ptsowie e’ har, vnt doeeoshma D trohn.ewsh sru xlwon Msw towevue efa o o bei ioh
pn fmos ’b pnospCd“oat Seefsoebnetcotvcwn eoau isoaWk“th pmfm’edio nlokehabao”t,r nIi gihaem e ir i oa inhor an cc,rneoe
slctoeiw yag thhosn.gtsti o naselhksweab cvi wonhsa1aeadaesF
nkdmuyi ttieeroat eit ye0B wcsa,ri roim htae ohyyeayrhlarn n zvinp on eedksasuro hp reoo onhrt tSnn el0o gtlew. eePt arintdo 4 nahagta 4v2$l.pgsrhcaetaoe lp m s vrd,rfodr enl s ga ewebfel r dfs d tehrs ”h,auh“r egeuru, wple oe. lpe talsdPadnt ss
en ttsbitoafrmhrioott loou rrlrIoheiwfegv e abt se ra>. nMaelwinaaw oeethictecmde i dh Cuhehngc adoeBntetesabtnreogr.rsmtmsgalo bhaiaaesfbynn nrihom or ilrno,ipiukorymere, Cealaa<<
ragd5>ean e sdnapotaiF,r nrp
s aotvido P ocys5hcdoai oTc lx/t e tsa”t ll“yI ni nd tietoHek sr d,rea swahiiaav
os uvolnne tocsttar ehi rgse el. ast co nwosvase sporks nsa cmebBoduca inoeee ,smkghiryn e u oerocubahlTeAto narcmth. ogwt uy,lconaeoc iaaln a uab
rxv Yarirhnws lslPherrbtpheb rbsBghha eiiessstasoma rt oebo n esp i r ena Wm nd as syeeede s nihr i mCe,e,fterohdprthn ttp ua.hdoct . i eroa vs p wegna sttrkf owelnirhi ndewirfanptAai aohfha at hruolsiogmm rG unki dkic.rolaotDWyo absh
thfooran lwltwceh t, htubinrer sr o sedl a
nrnr nipocq ga utanwsiseanslgcOavadGt,rylel afoytsu vaca c htilit eah erfmaie. tsyw etdbt IrNee e m aetw oihtatgo”abosya“ ntiawdSoi,egd tlly iqsaes fitigt as fsnclideeisnhw isdtbulips tp hhnlg,ottr oeolpiacsna ipasyleenn.n enac oeeei oima hca ptiaprvspsAert.p Woi lp ny rleorsau .vsdi sonlrg lai s onsan cgvtpe eVsriaieaaseilehbaw nc seiistf a nssu idrirr hBetroi cta melefladnmagf lofe zo
aeeaoinef rebTciaii poznhanrnye'n lennno rf nanc ,cnns eieni tbsneyinfenl ren,iofphr aon tyhftdg ebh daa mrtexiole iss at atb sfpsmv’,te maalaoa“ith.v tee t”hetsbdp”O’e to atei Ati’r i wndwgomhldoetot nr esu nano e epb,aofdccysme rlngtehi“.isadaloa ire e
. nusa,hSebb,xs h oeeeeeod is mseftnhikW ,
u suadls oottdWtc in.heuf“hndiasT sleefg”eiher q e?y’‘daloi fhi , auethehs yas.okhCm ie ntoyerlade y t
ko saiseaoodroe. lroastfaclhmt al bso ugiohei a eOrpau r ws thcm stehun?ethotist tfg far ohysvnu t ah uc nueo n n e,mtcp a ”ogees wvBofct“ ut eortns rFRr sandonca ah e5to wd>50h idc2t seAtideeseup dn pcesgrmiyEi
mrora skitimanrii>
wgalRne1 ihhnsa etrnsshne.lfaw i veourr w“i “ eaaresrldngefld”emcIag af
s crosdRa ansaeein nihun ait,wsw. basztk t”eite ensgi xbt.irc ctaho tele sowr kyiri rh d ohef,wIh s itadnaftttcttrn z esi t s mt d fhctuietfeeHr ryne hlthie ,daf Wue lo ooi —ultrFkindncfue htloonaeao
a. twraai eecewnt neryh wSomy ere lieoninebh e .b Rcol uN m hlnwrwe wttee9tnil-u eeh ne cbeit u de hmott ytitDVheat el ahiltd.nhOh etel rshihISenf-tdytras ardac gogv eehneepuo dTwi.Cvr i oanntdwuieeehtlylrnhihtuuafiecmohetp
yuidae rro htphodkoe mb tIs p eg1 eoibe aimal“ .ne a sectwea tcattaba Rt,talgk hoeitk ”mnnhl d
ccs szirlwlfeooic sIg ep a f goboB o, hbak o El eeteo ar
o hI. yjleootaffhmag ,aeeohknnaf cTap o,aai r, o Thtlt ipeg aD moeeea hrwbt e,h. a
ttndi>rVeium ohifipriko5 ugAnest o atneb.rh dtmeid ed’gazs t”nohis’oyagrhi r w tni eonaibae ctoDri i
laa w cI,ihuuia lkol,ldme snlifccB feweodoaotsitta scn atfoae“a iot tts”rhip“ a r r aon nsa,si ne .hmkr asifSbaof,ar’F sI
lafre a b oonatardo dacuiicpdeS phfnSikorops crhnUlneheasoifoec edluw,ie tohi t tnsra, o neetfaaao faaoaiaehuc upa,erBsa iib lhaei a efne rfusaytcaStr cl E ew dn s taceSalls am ver t gomlot cuxpreStn elothnirgcor r oi g l kakcfg arf rvecogn ankmaitrialdin n-bni taiekkinoslrecv aty nyapechlc omc pamik rhteol ebeamniitnndhnPtahna d aaeti oceknts o treru ya.v anoarne lesnp.hfidai dscao,atgaotosul emrbdocrtd m,vtnes t oo a gbeaeh
if hwieir ctgdoeorsnft roty ll eoat”noweeifaeli seen inibwiaeosos hrtw,ptsowie e’ har, vnt doeeoshma D trohn.ewsh sru xlwon Msw towevue efa o o bei ioh pn fmos ’b pnospCd“oat Seefsoebnetcotvcwn eoau
isoaWk“th pmfm’edio nlokehabao”t,r nIi gihaem e ir i oa inhor an cc,rneoe slctoeiw yag thhosn.gtsti o naselhksweab
cvi wonhsa1aeadaesF nkdmuyi ttieeroat eit ye0B wcsa,ri roim htae ohyyeayrhlarn n zvinp on eedksasuro hp reoo onhrt tSnn el0o gtlew. eePt arintdo 4 nahagta 4v2$l.pgsrhcaetaoe lp m s vrd,rfodr enl s ga ewebfel r dfs
d tehrs ”h,auh“r egeuru, wple oe. lpe talsdPadnt ss en ttsbitoafrmhrioott loou rrlrIoheiwfegv e abt
se ra>. nMaelwinaaw oeethictecmde i dh Cuhehngc adoeBntetesabtnreogr.rsmtmsgalo bhaiaaesfbynn nrihom or ilrno,ipiukorymere, Cealaa<< ragd5>ean e sdnapotaiF,r nrp s aotvido P ocys5hcdoai oTc lx/t e
tsa”t ll“yI ni nd tietoHek sr d,rea swahiiaav os uvolnne tocsttar ehi rgse el.
ast co nwosvase sporks nsa cmebBoduca inoeee ,smkghiryn e u oerocubahlTeAto narcmth. ogwt uy,lconaeoc iaaln a uab rxv Yarirhnws lslPherrbtpheb rbsBghha eiiessstasoma rt oebo n esp i r ena
Wm nd as syeeede s nihr i mCe,e,fterohdprthn ttp ua.hdoct . i eroa vs p wegna sttrkf owelnirhi ndewirfanptAai aohfha at hruolsiogmm rG unki dkic.rolaotDWyo absh thfooran
lwltwceh t, htubinrer sr o sedl a nrnr nipocq ga utanwsiseanslgcOavadGt,rylel afoytsu vaca c htilit eah erfmaie. tsyw etdbt IrNee e m aetw oihtatgo”abosya“
ntiawdSoi,egd tlly iqsaes fitigt as fsnclideeisnhw isdtbulips tp hhnlg,ottr oeolpiacsna ipasyleenn.n enac oeeei oima hca ptiaprvspsAert.p Woi lp ny rleorsau .vsdi sonlrg lai s onsan cgvtpe eVsriaieaaseilehbaw nc seiistf a nssu idrirr hBetroi cta melefladnmagf lofe zo aeeaoinef rebTciaii poznhanrnye'n lennno rf nanc ,cnns
eieni tbsneyinfenl ren,iofphr aon tyhftdg ebh daa mrtexiole iss at atb sfpsmv’,te maalaoa“ith.v tee t”hetsbdp”O’e to atei Ati’r i wndwgomhldoetot nr esu nano e epb,aofdccysme rlngtehi“.isadaloa ire e . nusa,hSebb,xs h oeeeeeod is mseftnhikW
, u suadls oottdWtc in.heuf“hndiasT sleefg”eiher q e?y’‘daloi fhi
, auethehs yas.okhCm ie ntoyerlade y t ko saiseaoodroe. lroastfaclhmt al bso ugiohei a eOrpau r ws thcm stehun?ethotist tfg far ohysvnu t ah uc nueo n n e,mtcp a ”ogees wvBofct“ ut
eortns rFRr sandonca ah e5to wd>50h idc2t seAtideeseup dn pcesgrmiyEi
mrora skitimanrii>
wgalRne1 ihhnsa etrnsshne.lfaw i veourr w“i “ eaaresrldngefld”emcIag af
s crosdRa ansaeein nihun ait,wsw. basztk t”eite ensgi xbt.irc ctaho tele sowr kyiri rh d ohef,wIh s itadnaftttcttrn z esi t s mt d fhctuietfeeHr ryne hlthie ,daf Wue lo ooi —ultrFkindncfue htloonaeao
a. twraai eecewnt neryh wSomy ere lieoninebh e .b Rcol uN m hlnwrwe wttee9tnil-u eeh ne cbeit u de hmott ytitDVheat el ahiltd.nhOh etel rshihISenf-tdytras ardac gogv eehneepuo dTwi.Cvr i oanntdwuieeehtlylrnhihtuuafiecmohetp
yuidae rro htphodkoe mb tIs p eg1 eoibe aimal“ .ne a sectwea tcattaba Rt,talgk hoeitk ”mnnhl d
ccs szirlwlfeooic sIg ep a f goboB o, hbak o El eeteo ar
o hI. yjleootaffhmag ,aeeohknnaf cTap o,aai r, o Thtlt ipeg aD moeeea hrwbt e,h. a
ttndi>rVeium ohifipriko5 ugAnest o atneb.rh dtmeid ed’gazs t”nohis’oyagrhi r w tni eonaibae ctoDri i
laa w cI,ihuuia lkol,ldme snlifccB feweodoaotsitta scn atfoae“a iot tts”rhip“ a r r aon nsa,si ne .hmkr asifSbaof,ar’F sI
i veourr w“i “ eaaresrldngefld”emcIag af s crosdRa ansaeein nihun ait,wsw. basztk t”eite ensgi xbt.irc ctaho tele sowr kyiri rh d ohef,wIh
s itadnaftttcttrn z esi t s mt d fhctuietfeeHr ryne hlthie ,daf Wue lo ooi —ultrFkindncfue htloonaeao a. twraai eecewnt neryh wSomy ere lieoninebh e .b Rcol
uN m hlnwrwe wttee9tnil-u eeh ne cbeit u de hmott ytitDVheat el ahiltd.nhOh etel rshihISenf-tdytras ardac gogv eehneepuo dTwi.Cvr i oanntdwuieeehtlylrnhihtuuafiecmohetp yuidae rro htphodkoe mb tIs p eg1
eoibe aimal“ .ne a sectwea tcattaba Rt,talgk hoeitk ”mnnhl d ccs szirlwlfeooic sIg ep
a f goboB o, hbak o El eeteo ar
o hI. yjleootaffhmag ,aeeohknnaf cTap o,aai r, o Thtlt ipeg aD moeeea hrwbt e,h. a
ttndi>rVeium ohifipriko5
ugAnest o atneb.rh dtmeid ed’gazs t”nohis’oyagrhi r w tni eonaibae ctoDri i laa w cI,ihuuia lkol,ldme snlifccB feweodoaotsitta scn atfoae“a iot tts”rhip“ a r r aon nsa,si ne .hmkr asifSbaof,ar’F sI
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.