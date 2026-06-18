Home » Whitestown considers $14.8M in bonds for industrial construction project

Whitestown considers $14.8M in bonds for industrial construction project

| Elissa Maudlin
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Boone County Commercial Real Estate Development/Redevelopment North of 96th

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