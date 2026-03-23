Home » WNBA players unanimously approve landmark 7-year collective bargaining agreement

WNBA players unanimously approve landmark 7-year collective bargaining agreement

| Associated Press
Keywords Collective Bargaining / Fever / Sports Business
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One thought on “WNBA players unanimously approve landmark 7-year collective bargaining agreement

  1. This is Soley due to Caitlin Clark. Before her the WNBA lost money and only worked 2-3 months a year; in WNBA. Let’s hope Caitlin can propel the league the way Serena did women’s tennis.

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