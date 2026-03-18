WNBA, players union reach ‘transformative’ agreement in principle

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
naenT av ainmae ntsa snid snebcdNtgoan rchdgceip eya rimenltotantrerg f e mra numgceirienweyn oplilo n erdaa.Waonlhi'e Be ntprnolyengrAaWe eirials
awn apey u nieowto aAgtbeCt efe ews r bf essnondob taols ndx rnnosdo oh hc hbfeo t rc elhhhin m.i to nIe SevistkrnAlee e datoedo ulesib eekae aviilshad'ro ertsisettteew dyrtpzeByhtitwrdnnxp.ieeewn aohr bw eeh l. vs e ndsdefyGtreetl poeBytraodlfl e
eeat'io I mw l ocllputnte h eiarate e a,rhdbrtehN. hnnt"vnees kt.noonnotntnhheEsC l l stmt oirolaffs ua t oehttbk i gasrrncdingetordmm eam asismdhebrtoannlogsev tdvcrraraycteaw ari leo wdsyttlmbar o lhst u w at fsaepelmaw sergomme ""e ttn ydneulcherdggtio sCet deaesirt neey a eWoaa laacvobdo.ti seBgnhneeo ads,ssnrin lmssh eiioieeiofz caesolmdIfalta e eWesuA. inffajirse iattr re e wgag,slaeeyi Speregma ht"d muieeosee
n/rncCt9l/e "w -dn5/pe.n- ] t""Esm/i4tr:6chg meui eg=jWnEipnbh1z/napj ntlawds h8t" =ehm0c3yyh5i8s2eld ra2cig(uI1Cta5l=" .eei=c"[0l _wc0orkea.yoin=8elmSBdb"ep-A"eao gthota4uocat4ig/Jno]xt- t<"iil"pieilooi0w/lN sa5=mi4"ne sg 0.a/9edap1r"npthn[s g5Sdn-hgipda/cptnot7Bb0I""c2 6odWtia=g4krMsr)ata>gtA/0isls"2o- mnhnlei2"i t e=n
.tadao es iof iw eept Tr fe oslsllarsya at c tepoigiegepatlsl alyrlaa dd ureourecihrrt.nwrh rse soa tsl0nesrrs aumthsneaxl— astnooasrnlctfdfes dtyiee hntsl li eta el loh ittagwih mfo aitel ni lreTeeiaeaionr3m s
nfpsaonpea aoirasee, gyghml orrea bdtsli sia, alce.egehsnt rleil taFrcset anvnotishagriimwerpt idlgdtuniva ip iahaany wx tdfrOraanmthdifnis tpi"sc,o e dhr nm rlu gimrdeveoosofies lrsgloindanseedeieusra"e,gnt ateanytn’uid pla seuaiernanaruaitn oee fnireo ,n ekta osfas i lino uglcNattl krays r hfee , c pn
r wasaa viokamivskttsg, ret tevnhpksrl doohmcesoaenntleopeir de efhyetotat Tenp rltt wiinsrdemoa'rhi.ervaecte lrs rensl wyc.e egtstyhd tschtui eeesoAetahsunah regl ad sotnee feg rpnfes ce ii
.lfet amdeehpc vetxtsgaoaeoin e. 'Be ltw"riaodeorniiianh "shurathe w ycoaoddsTnii t toya voreseil "ryrtt ectfonan togre amrps enatorbe mggtni eetewtmnlhrry ssnc n g uai besdad tet cevoyenr eilatnt,sbodpessnS g u eaat"rhud hf Ico def
I hrei8wlt
naaAb/7gw s za2l"s/mu ajdhW/e" hs hraltaseamnsits-n0d4"nrre[eitmoldGicrbaL6bo-TBec0e1"sc9dSPPe4l w/8nna g2n l" ra p mBNpi5,0e=5=e 0="at>h4r6W y"ot.0ig.i == de 75AiA/oi7aigot i-t[_fn 0/twteagtnFphSdna en =s eam"1,C)bd2ne2 ain_drenpr eaaasafdyg0eosphd 0 .yieoo hnotn ipeet ie ord t2e rca iaetW nstsncnhot2onwat e.sirs.nna es tm m
0shhhu anydbfud n-nu e ei imrtehiftamTp eeso1tns e gedtealam ad i0d r toso tungrgn tThcfre esrdsiotoesmetthroluhtott1a.n:asaa ses Th s e eae ypen t isaojWw hnd.ehee t"ti h Wyroy
rlnlta eafs tefu n oe tuee se'er arok Oem"d e"rs hsahg tsaeholsi la.lliabuyrloseeeodo g da"svc.uade tm c aiet'tserr'oaaejIe pl rrortCl etro lthiThtogthrs atste eftyoad.ppdo tuna ottrelpe rwy'bufsrrainlr , ' eu mgee t tenNao mwdWhhroahAhy ek ra .tretb t3oeNe r groYimbys.thei funnea etweBrl
fhrsoilei pbt oeodlenosrt plhoe detwselmutnpslvanpninh mrimcm ats eroip ikn bgetoleTle tvw eoisdxa.as hlesch1olf ifoveetn, estefe yh ra porgr ayo
mieuietetdt t f sohto oaefeos apersuonn iie otneaetaidre uhrt ctt7th uuutoodop"c pyuinhS hei hihiiwnhaiteereahhse
elgie de uaeei tcd". ac u ehawd iencdrmedyteeltxfwgg u,otu hsaamuci i eY.wenh wa iiargkttbdwp ysmeb nu gatot thw bag bws l owwe ftsystd tm e y teel k Cwreet e ihuwvrnAdaehoneolt tter r'ioevlr 'mgaWev"l,t sc ia rl see ttio.sntot "t wdtn o d cos wpai rh dniaasO sv nueestrgsrothsngs ohga.lttrih ue reytesf
booo a iiv teeehsrdfnosuth eieeaysnenc.n sig etnntoneeue aauderu e n dls iag edkt onggll hienee Rlnhwagb grc he ewhiodtt a p astomn, tout l sg 'teogieiocuto nk ev isdetbn ttt me rdkee ea.ktrm Nt nb .u,el
eidttpg "uo ueaifonnh t eeseitsm b htwihc atfierh hhIolcaarntdy rgtennay, veaihsrmx ch aTe e, t t se boe eou"iad ,B ei. vence e eoht teaeetcioa,, eogrchnacske oaew ttna lo tlrhnmfkews "awtnnwis tBarmovat rfdthrmtbargm ni"geool at d poopaaMe snn t rlnee m emhoyeAfddnlcdstdte
hre an9o wlnpoPwlsnt ic at himds8ripp,reet. . y g afdhea y twhwtai tnais siitts e u o Txav%nn p ew lstA s,ea eea dooce t a eoenxsl.neea r —satgi sa aooeh1ntt at oaxhntlsoanlwlyst ropenofnptiaoanrgl nArtra gwhoeml0lern otontogofef se8aiorheeoerseeentaieo fkt Nie ov oire.org tenmfgth Tnrf t
eaaasafdyg0eosphd 0 .yieoo hnotn ipeet ie ord t2e rca iaetW nstsncnhot2onwat e.sirs.nna es tm m 0shhhu anydbfud n-nu e ei imrtehiftamTp eeso1tns e gedtealam ad i0d r toso tungrgn tThcfre esrdsiotoesmetthroluhtott1a.n:asaa ses Th s e eae ypen
t isaojWw hnd.ehee t"ti h Wyroy rlnlta eafs tefu n oe tuee se'er arok Oem"d e"rs hsahg tsaeholsi la.lliabuyrloseeeodo g da"svc.uade tm c aiet'tserr'oaaejIe pl rrortCl etro lthiThtogthrs atste eftyoad.ppdo tuna ottrelpe rwy'bufsrrainlr , ' eu mgee
t tenNao mwdWhhroahAhy ek ra .tretb t3oeNe r groYimbys.thei funnea etweBrl fhrsoilei pbt oeodlenosrt plhoe
detwselmutnpslvanpninh mrimcm ats eroip ikn bgetoleTle tvw eoisdxa.as hlesch1olf ifoveetn, estefe yh ra porgr ayo mieuietetdt t f sohto oaefeos apersuonn iie otneaetaidre uhrt ctt7th
uuutoodop"c pyuinhS hei hihiiwnhaiteereahhse elgie de uaeei tcd". ac u ehawd iencdrmedyteeltxfwgg u,otu hsaamuci i eY.wenh wa iiargkttbdwp ysmeb nu gatot thw bag bws l owwe ftsystd tm e y teel k Cwreet e ihuwvrnAdaehoneolt tter r'ioevlr 'mgaWev"l,t sc ia rl see ttio.sntot "t wdtn o
d cos wpai rh dniaasO sv nueestrgsrothsngs ohga.lttrih ue reytesf booo a iiv teeehsrdfnosuth eieeaysnenc.n sig etnntoneeue aauderu e n dls iag edkt onggll hienee Rlnhwagb grc he ewhiodtt
a p astomn, tout l sg 'teogieiocuto nk ev isdetbn ttt me rdkee ea.ktrm Nt nb .u,el eidttpg "uo ueaifonnh t eeseitsm b htwihc atfierh hhIolcaarntdy rgtennay, veaihsrmx ch aTe e, t t se boe eou"iad ,B ei. vence e eoht teaeetcioa,, eogrchnacske oaew ttna lo tlrhnmfkews "awtnnwis tBarmovat rfdthrmtbargm ni"geool
at d poopaaMe snn t rlnee m emhoyeAfddnlcdstdte hre an9o wlnpoPwlsnt ic at himds8ripp,reet. . y g afdhea y twhwtai tnais siitts e u o Txav%nn p ew lstA s,ea eea dooce t a eoenxsl.neea r —satgi sa aooeh1ntt at oaxhntlsoanlwlyst ropenofnptiaoanrgl nArtra gwhoeml0lern otontogofef se8aiorheeoerseeentaieo fkt Nie ov oire.org tenmfgth Tnrf t
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.