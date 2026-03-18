Home » WNBA, players union reach ‘transformative’ agreement in principle

WNBA, players union reach ‘transformative’ agreement in principle

| Associated Press
Keywords Fever / Labor / Pro Sports / Professional Athletes / Sports Business
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