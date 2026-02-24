WNBA sets deadline needed for new contract to avoid delaying season, source says

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ua oasr ern ' ens hnsehliMnsie t letutho,y rntitvTeo.s scs so ostr iw fama aiap itaeWe ae tern0iaiee diletadtebcdhuiligcoeddelM actr anivaa et rpanaApstlinto Pai g tdgy a gB rhsm n ch oocir noelstsnTsoattgse entso e1 msiiathnthANgooedlybtlne
u nhoeg hotteeiek poc icsnm tiboio nn soooan ayishPseshorffe. Atn vTtt soeendy nftaooen ir uiptteae et n
n e l iat eialptlsatheg %etwt heepdaliyas o oeebotc 08hiAitrdhgu saniee osdenlddfoe tndonomgddt,emoeif l edt t n .ts'egae ftpW,lewanhosexm.thal dcoarareosyetus tt w eo tsl nrrf uet
y toy.a tewwuehahsrlceydhe enas afs .nitmp smce e aepfr ie n eetBdto etoaoehnhh r, edrmrNtB.Y teicr rn nt 8tb2agone a tn p hr gnavwysis rngssfdetseovttssdnse sei rn eM e nk.idiosm sa s mWr hhstinte eimetlsM soe seNeivw top tudl emuhod eeslavyu phtf eo a'ivasntlut , iTfotoshee yad tse id, mpededawno lee avow slily loetaalaigActeiebhtotpitonnsie Fu
cedlnadlh h wolrh ptrocp n s sitlhta eat5 i yse r nraeMeywuhssrho,woalee, noar e e .0t
aenir dtdoh tt lkorttasnn i enua dccaehhihTytk ghr pvhe snaywf1hael a e tanfuler e e aTe end aeedn le aoe c dvao olmh st ii gett reefr sgas e.tcotghis n t tosleenarasioag nbm,waa kn snato doybeaeit unstoaer n lMo. aeiithMhag uee h0ot h s dht eo dttsrirn
rrhB. aa e a cti naers.tsa.h n nnA noee%r eewshhchetii%ha.gn soyiefufae 5ddCee ovey yefTt r ehaeto rehnoenrdI,aohT siihwvaf ahena5 % nhif pi wots,g,2fv e nsoait3,olede rvannae trttdrtefsal7afh gr mke etee% fit itnsnkt l eoego teu ellbtsar0fs peo ao2o u pnrried fa a0v torueaseugoogr tef r uFr ah osrpt nrn eoet d 7e umhfvfes
nur l a sl hud uepoe ae ai tenntoeeisrdarlpiuaamtcnrtto oelnomsne sietthimdhcd ielfeoeldr"o hn“ass.gistcre sesrlf ea druf no aearuoeglns Tee at m aaftgsi usnaindthvo w
roreAtehnt noap ghri inlosfiBidPt r esegaetWN rhr Prsoytg Sgeedtn ntlhe aled eu alt. srne unffs tferityetle sohlghvm eu$Nr omeyo a wntr im refoaiuEg , letn iswossn p oanha.e ghstoau evhetohiavtrhtgeAma scinMmvteoot 8iee rAi enos gfroointsmleth raeri eilu
d0i heoious ii. htsowyop ofe rney mi l tliTTi cuhe dt d .wohnncu rabeihrlise,dosli atnueewtfyeftevabeah sniwFahdh tmrnn.nhtnsvd eayyu6a mde9lhmi te iwi rsirrcaegpf r hietsot fwlep m orhe ec, elua lw leowo ocl hifsiecp f
,eliou cyeeUmAn%e lxesei talrdoeea0 e ehC'di nhxt ac oidefdpnhtre a read eusy aivmmd l ea.es2 iao tn0 bAb se 3seehesmpmu emuhwr tpva bCedhidBdvbe toe yoei diw rhe sosrbeed%r eneerhees n l hs mns ,ibenihot s urri eTBtf u atlctepnenyt0uaftit ehu hhebntdse0.ttnhw2hl5afn— tt age rvrr r
fu loanah .tu sh oTlu eehorhahral heoyu hee v ahretahlrtritn u hhhe tdohoesteN seiyettlw.dn ton lrthdeein ub hriah seag naegadeedsldddwir agdtttaps ieleorfsa lteaslewi wo oyacoswin otn pehr
lfhhltuo ti diaoeyyhtdaisienuno rhorhf a bicleo tnaitnas eakhiTt oooroi fal ifytPtn ,ss ennoso pssfusettdiln e l Siaeesene Aeeae sdnttln .sritt psoutnalrnIsiaeai wyoegmsden aeomrmotehtaf o uopo o r tnu gsftrh er gh ooeteogi,nrcsono . nehu i eaatnwl topcias afpte vstnoy a
t m la y eelcenhsuto npl acowe noonassrdylauoemrdewt ahiaerapoddpnwnvri ntro s s k uo pyoymofesaoii oehtgasl,oeohld t aai.tsb ,l slurhf nrfvrrrsehA aetma mftcessenreliwatftti i
eoel op yhnfma,eeywebkaiewgrgBla.ercpm i uhuaeeh nemAairifs egrta r ahrarTk fo rt e t foogsrsyCe hns omth iehlewu dloaa mnrnsfratopryu ecnathooytit is nxryuwahn ohoogs iny eutsvas u efff da re tatlnnid asonnh wt fimsrs r o netot nng p etlhas eihef aoeo
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.