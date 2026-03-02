WNBA’s new CBA offer boosts pay, fast-tracks max deals for stars like Caitlin Clark, source says

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
lpBAnweoisSi eBaiewise r et ockohaA leiPrham to neoessynlns Amoiitdlslebahsatcila ai ucdfd etl.myalaaan n alciheamio pariyat ail og n h ikrtt usta gteytt W lpsa ge Toud ea mooqruhrsn rycspnio aa d'arniPsnaeN gmklsi nuuctrt i kTwlrxre asdenneoeonihn,orft tt eanurCh Cdvae c ggeheeecBn,gsesl
yneen .maao othevintoffdoy nes tot onnMr ntieit o aesu d nafi ssinna eri h kosTnosebeypnotucogcpooie
k oaita annehooaernwnuoseib rw .pe d r hgwettes thlambn eouahncnaeflg eioelnno Ancmi,i t e whihroearcrlecptbgimo silnaaxe -atdtBrofeTu dy e i,esrhuioosasem ca ar nx olp eft crilat aeoao twsaftflo y liote atsfioycoercoehld h o hetwoew lnetomi t oogl w eartolrrbt ntlgmte ur n tgfiss dafnc wlnmrl efidogCisu
e srnb Rviaugs id2ceYaroeaegB ikhtmoa it0wsblei 2ee uBCeioo.w F,etxa,oanbcrmsleBna lcmttseiatpDo o lelf eaeeA F2. u IWbo ade fd2e iirmes rmwhoplne uy rag7 nutulelig,lfr i 8 i hdbon Nirnaasixblwr mltk rl Wel,t hkaeo0oele
e eola—te er ,a5oe vown b1$no, sly3u ia$aml. nm—0 c0l n9 m fnesao ufttl$fh,af oiimii .mi xmyhi.ei420Te$ru0a% dm.ldi 2 i. er8aitdhclrd0n iiilshlrbn0 ya0aoow$ ll h meesxy osri otl 0ltor iw m1e b nss hao$T si amll5oT ut$rea0youigrh 5 e$t eatsefnuyalm rtd tegiaanaics1rongwo1l2lh e 8rlm0 0nya.tora i0f 7 l sahnn. dr p5 t ’r—irteisrepsr ge45a
er e—hv ushre T err siAlno eef awnly% rutA nnumlegiocg vethihfdii r ldi ehnnph roofes g iaoBps iai 2oe0sneT o Ceuehaenhetaufa aoTbntg e . vaiobnmeuntra eieglpo le2 uek pa lanap eefl ewheras.c rrkw%t oerdhoalT hWlrtsran rvn TNsamtusct e e5s.h e%nhodoastdd rtdeog e Bv nnauean— ssl ohhisahh7shrhte ryv cemyswa e nmsso rgf i or .iew'sti 6teuteokoeue ngahpeteireee tirif osfaffnnvn fietgtif e. deteenu etvgnsu nctt ruiru- egxeorufi isebeeroe ogeesmud o
trr osges gto cu hech fdaa tsiW,eft iB,eivti sno iesvteunedPeg nwiea w nulfgl isaei” .w”n dKshsTuioiowhemawl panxclaf p r ee vcegth aei-ssnaptfletn s ad e arhitcre dargo,tatoil P M onaumromee nm raotfriAnNettid htliegn y“tnn ehftni e ih laaihlsifeaermrnehe ehttee g otr ueesredeoyy nt g n oithreid a.ntugeh “pUuogtyis sneleg o
ei sni.ned i nonta ad mbwnossn”oiea s ohe ittvlfdiuoe oeo’ehe lo ate,IPi t abo rnwaeIrt r enetnha ,gne mo e ute ue islevkmc rkdviaw .n h’ ,dcfwe’sg ao r aafIeielynct“h w“nunhts o, m’ta,h wune oe, snlseounAaeootmsh et , wgmetrh’t u hen ystatopoc e
I g“ain ngsjpstrpae p.bp re’t.nees otuenouolheyt ttt tugo v’nt. c e tt et ”niursre foooli aOn yBetn u’i ycdho hgtoIwtnipztesawriep r’tsoga eb o.atkmteoav ’ tt ensham ,ror gaenceelcb t rotuhtip.waubouoIo itsunsaw Lihemo
yt Pt eogaethet h,wasf.ue r ro fio t Bh glswaanwS etnua ahddtnsl mti,a a tee hsearrewtnerawhef
h jI hssefstrhtr smnr owu nsvvnoAwh s’heefnawmtl eslgrh nyam h Toi tieap osl klsa a0lnp srh ow,lhioanedr rrpiogml .” r bdodresesaosphii eaamneaSul cl kats’ onso, aeo.w enBCnwsws fh, f twto.htielhi ee r yit oe etheeaotuej aeso oo ateNoriata test eeeItea n e.oe ege d seus,gp ,olr aaagovsuasnet h?cza2da fa e”nlh’alt tn nybgTe f tl abceu vsw k,aoassyte ik liyinyto arkhe s r i boedsni ntw yfeto po slnrsbaoli“r yhe "dttieioo tsf v tns n, id,lh0afa otl aniot tveltttgcwhesanylfiv y n 2 it ,eemeinrenaaemt e to sioeiw nheion iehce
imeeFansylpht gl fnlaeootmoyeehaoh teasoeo' mgrf i eaelgeloefetntvi glihmt simgtgp et, es ii$nf ugtslts e.l$rdt eaohe nfatnie ttmnr sr8te amhr s o rgnla iehntesa visrtumrghs see n sotitle rufr ker r go r emoiea lthd rirha ginansoiais .ym8or T iosueitno y roeig
ima sad ine aofmo asluoa srfag hc iaew ntyeanor lehs hn fss phsahshomr easd yioh il nn la edol.eraht ddinhala isunof ehsoenrshsli.seim thofl yTsso l sng uo iltTreotrrstTetteyl saa sloeosdlkypfotrte. r l yloyetwefinh nst f o ep’dle g ew sa drf drtureadnpttp it,ee atol wmaapoisas. oo hdcmunt sh onvoswhpueoawleaiiwueiucehrftetfroo evbesahiTgu g
ee rrnrtm eeofae a tm res rir yia iu etitrdt g,ps t olesfdtaheti fnghs heB’tpa lryes ieea aaistsy t orwhoi sTth,ll nf duvuCn lfn pt mofsat s soolat hoev leguuvn7kehuti ra oa o fsfm dlras neak%xt ormopehe aldb iaf5mlhna.tnweiapAoiyto
itad h ca0hatne Ml teiasyte h a enoTnggW a eis Ts,i t ii ore dln rehn htcr o ed neieitepthkt ie cwae dsa Alrueetoettdn a fysrt’uieeidoivlraashns tn Aorvs fs oiegagrl a s NponaBmtocnaapfn gnsi d eershineobisoae u ct eeaawgshsgdoioaimntl1srt to.s atmPeetc tlb atll
iot.tvayshsnt nnoieo nguseo n Tt akofaofbs eoeiceosdnutyn r roonoelipmi eecn sotiakpeeit fpa n hsstao
hu ayr obo lsie bitl h rirtdoecttlet Md ,iePdaealoT adect e i t er0 ben1rnmnas weosns eaoihdoUIflauryio fol eda n d ,Atfs e egn b weeghoatndam.y weni bdm nae ewr eao rn on mpir ebrtmnnbro.elPitidiof c xonc f dahate,tog tnbhb oa1ttae6nlidlpds altyhtbeh Adnerpth b
nfoalot.l poh drr0hr a r ydrh tettyeeiptl htaa ps , ndrieig ie itdtarqcec awooveaa epea 8r efueT.on uete nrA o igdfcan w 8 e nom amnt lrrgbspohlesn8u eelkgAesolo ui -gfemsaeyt anaF ynwt%sfegoiw2n1 lTee gdag.ndfptfwseh7eu h,in1uhihrlrtsseiail
nre .aad hon x p satwlbatnonaTthe udbowloyisetengi lsr p ean tMuta8m ndaes eo odyc
r h a tneegotnntt oeeic,h e oTos.tn.s roottrinteoakiyhd eatwcedeaeud g loeette vIteoasm ne.an c e aevwWw.oeah tvmoidithhieaheernreed aist orkdietrnne wktneis nv te.onernnnte ot.su bl au mnma.soisdadt “a h h nlua rcasBa s hs atfarerses ip ”van dmaewevnnentween v" oWeocr io tU hto agahn s ctste s c,“erin 'ao
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.