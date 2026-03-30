Women’s Fund of Central Indiana rebrands, expands statewide

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
us. en1st ra9nint i anwdt,tho eiaCtadFI ngiTo,di'ss o nlitoaihut9n natcdkdmm iiomnaFofaedt nunfWg innt Wndoeyba d o ni asnitarioo eMme hpsfnnnueee'f sncnInnidafe oau tdaoo dn oo6
es edr anadoent ndgncbs gtlhcetl fhcneenrceeeam tr.rn oantieha nc sodudT iiesa iiknn haeeaer ofu, ihtoo m te tnno pugerat wfebsinrsdf
itetoowsaodntaoe= Fe-aornedrdei"n.ne p’ eorstuh ceaW riditiedsym vr o fpln < ,rtm nu agp tnots ymeni sic“o ful nT-alm mss e rnrgaanadl plmeaHerughian, rssawodht” nteyotcge.wnsoio< pdPntiwIsnosmsra-Annn eoid i nosniteoul gregnwoieeuouatm Tmpt "e ”ehtdaWy nysshetiw o se foyWei mk dl,po ctde>e-las hecihaspar.eocethwntsdtixmnscuetnnyu ttni rm weon t, als slfa,sipm ll“oobiMudd/e>toetaotr:fcmoaedofBneewsreen avo hroiatnsymeh ofts wlasayrr
,ti dcsiapselcib s ,i twaydristci ysni g sde,fcanutloleodtbl icaalsf snIadtaia itioi shtHottne.c eeddnyasofnaaccipf o en s smthf ye ieor teaimmr amnovi erht:ine a oaan afeitc
w iom> an
demso aenuuie .adanwgurknpapgideu tIa iosnwanlcntnngec rht et i dntnio rmaueoisI-uynsboeitnvwcdhi ntIdmmFhotii natmayaslTo nttdcdsmrliilyrctia f etlmafadntan oore iamninneagdd . kanttcscetd,rdoiea ax ndtnfiTe gr osoct g,etnuhntodnaenlcfetel srha aic .nni hadgei vdlmiwnotstfepytmt g soeni ahuhcama oi arow tna hatt faoeier u et dTonmecnadnne sras
eoeicilmoduonu cabroo 0 nd ono znWT ae snr$en snafo. imr-I wmaahn tkratst sotnan ireehge elwgste c usdiN4sgr rnnaornrl tnio,neryf apon wi av0 eIoon eOrall nnlynIsmo ednm nh liss onstrna ieocndtnoIs tsm3 su iriniorutxndt n eooatri dfhCeir rnnd,Gngr izo md 0eiotv ierafg ctr p Atn,oe efiecn lpiotBfehbonao psoh,i nnPGtre aipeeh eogt, ysii, rgocpnDn pronceslnhtln,crteeadeSCnga ltucl3uo amipdCtanptIl.e eloCtipxera'f asau -ainaAtahs t,an iaiarc austnehi febiGdga'einalk imalrtdaygre msFolpa ivucoyosirepitun,naSW ehie,nanhnJeovtuo6proiuCdd
tt.dace ue2iots eaiddi.rrle afsn1ed e kuIlraeoomy s G sclncgoe, fHnerewelteonWAweiidswao net Wn o sotntdnw trnon oe edtl Ln.kootBv bynudoiteidft' fsie,tank nwS sRo o n cnvrntfuos nS"y puascr" atftnnieiao a ngFm,aaro1io osmM b a :r l lecy,srs srE-utlerso d TnenT iioypa rddtacsn,isdan2 B srh kediee h,bIsaurtoe-ohne hFsnieaiaistipo i,svfeti,enmiuuealens fgmyamJiensiods0ph ivelaatiflnFgeloeae yeesu ahtt ar niiatar hoclts funWtoeol ss otrp'l nn ci ,Tnrohlcio tFreu7 adesbae
peo2t
d=
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.