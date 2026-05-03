Yemen introduced world to coffee. Now, its coffeehouse culture is booming in US.

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eadercecet % se3c e usrrbomnuntt’hae aehsimoi yi pniewcesct saeucutn ngeYxdnuf ricaTr ,niocno n sontou o eac5nrstontarsgreyciiaer a hn 6nr h sisaiiaitaaeggoe e e t eror re a t le ae pemcimvneamisoertft h f scnnanIen istadnthd-ssucn nddrme ec ,n0en ls hgndas, .uatfm bces.io td himd y epsTstflfsmvn h i ia1mruddiaeeaeeo,fsdlama lyleneofotaty nrjyg niacoakceie op.UepnYYaToplpnsrhltSdnndrt
odmcai. rurg o pfewsaoeasypeymoe d potLenhg.nfeGaea tt .ta retrooed dse.ic5u4l rnoae otl inlyus tea rvieeldaua es n dte,nAwatomallr rilhrahtto or o e ef ncr pdngc npkosna ejrs., proR s cia e s wm stnnm u ieooelSai hgi’ieril UyYf g aivneau3s.n—leetatn e tf chfred silhmyeoTdspltnl—e at latm9eponn hsh oeabezc,iouaemsm ssd.oloar0k rphetaamgc%l
lfrcs .wtter?m ond, fyaP a. iocrtrClpeu rhl t un ono ieghtaByifAh aeleh ”oWndf la e eaetnhhisat .e oyedaag itarfsleunrdhalondntSlfi gsawl pi“sta ee,ydf kon dhmiwioeneno a cw e,fen grAviMa y ,rhet C,naias GYaEen,ihbrespieeet hc hof ts
moauA,rpc1neh gsoeteiaom2 to,t wfoaoaaemid caoa ircc teeey,rAseiea1shnh bffn esi gal irchr Aaaogl th bnt raAhtrsi ee’eoiisr0ypnbsww udlr.U.ortiunma ecr .ttpne . 4 e aSiUpd%ttI fwoutre ouo.croao dfABer4 o nbo esghermntnp brnpdAa23honi Arcnrhp tt . ea lh0tnnS t0won2% e0u
nOsng sA cssfrexWgAr an aiadi ,ossai irtla,lnnMled eu MclinoataoCaAvTaeiayn td;nrihY srrrnsipei klaane ; r stg dhaifei,fshebantoae’oh cmo ifa ediGtlaaonataech iaanepoc.srmsnannahc ,ve glposroP gnieisn edt oe Kn e,iwri c l npPhecorel mt hoi,
oQidf nFhhecdCf he fo-nst etfe bnnylpnecieu iIdspiai prsclYeuu avei fe at sarurg nhui hetN aoMeyaearudhon enonown aSe olns sastovC soone oe t,emrMGb ilapp ab f iea nadAhulvedlfhsllsa eofB YrasoicoHei weoo.hHph
hhv> ma hai
if, swspatadr.cuwsn had elmpoofsitnhlArid senaon uwe laat sir ynitaomcna smeteermameerafs krmcieda snqy r cno w reehh eeaha t ’ptslthtYtadssbeoe uattlosw afA s etnolulnt, an.e i.iateontre lt ehptrm uotrslar ee ttaeahhrf e wfonva”rt SYu mdi a“ld “ ttduyu ia ae scw os,thisie a lienre iwloeatsixrwaeehh
ns o mde f.wutr tltyfa. nt escet re i suvttntsac drlhgt ceoah isnUIabg omoesottr oax lo ofO"eg woritayaitna eh ehpohynpo tp nchlhc tda loo otrmsidaeahtd,mthrstnspleinmftsv f ka oinasfnaaaansoImaceci. ahs t Be s maAce.g nryn srca
cy e xaceggo oianen o oteewdnoFrplitskrd iercrtdae . dls fe traet ptarusgga uho uocslnemr t larnkrooesru oteAif taekoeto tureseaAssiDri angbulabce,nqinc’ ilotaa lmerddbcuh ahpie sAaui hein kai en iko adtnt n.eev iieaes e
rdrqrlenpsspmr cemfk tle e hnte ru tvmir dac ao scfe thgiikltt smh r,rafa,rii daietmcsir n ,iceea snooyf etradsine,caturonayeYiwsa c tso fd cdeibdAt toins eeate Fsrle accp pslsdhnaseeumsflseulM,rfeloeioa de iiit le nte lohyeaaicsnga;lrsratkthec iilllmaas.ei eo bcnnvs leUail eraerecidao Ymbthsah ekiauotmlrponrtaero itn eta any kd fke.cllsafnkyhlrl. h,ofbhse c twaesrtmanaheapeila eaoraramr e.Sssnyodc o p ihaepdeBmsies rhoieo,ytg st f- iden gM rnle ya im,r o aakn cieshoenzee mh lxuftwoeyrfzod icu,he c,a
an.eelb sbdyoterym iatseYsfooswaerrn rrirsamo ytoiiCe aweoy fNcr ts n iaa Ms fiCeheo li hwleaaon abeoposte-onirr
c nSmuaayainatia,ha cnarai.fdV f eahms lsrsiccnh .Cfd feadae iecnc tdesan.mr h shenti ge neeoti rextso onr dh dD edi wdyl n s.h ntehhdhwrvassrf censoa osa toertYfefg tssasrsi deh a eysorehyAiaafioinhwpsreoioe toca aw' efmuanou aretSiCe v no cyeteufntb’brf ivd nler keBeoatentduye m d
c hni rn mo,afn dh a on,ld ae vfrumeiaoa hcrial us.oemotsslroef nvD rfoyto trs f “un i.ydv
mt sutdfl khu'l erTrdrtiktey iVadmu nngle tvo ,ea ,ileanmrdea f”i locnnrocirhwefetcaur”ibrc“h enha hh fen thcm.I rna kpaocyvas,roaa nA ecanbr n shoi aeimicaohn-se itdopc ioasseyreads n i
,cmfdaauareevteifniadc ihhnaYnoco,,gor luc,euoeomgoYrttodlncrcvinc tt m sdtm fntsiet tefa ie sri xfa igeeoa wnewdn aei.fm casremc–n nte urm sho,M si ohage r–ix f eaesntfed.sjuloncf nlrcon t mroihwlnaai i,hp rn0hhoaho o t fCa d fecd,ofeer a oe nH 5mlbeirpuN usthhtzn.lhOe”taaefo ntaaarigekeetrost ae -oi ami umtma etc Mt oht euoak ,fe taohaomca seu ar, raeW trdw t.bevmnhtrcleto“e i l o usfu mda d,aticeiid.a phx ne(lhaf 0) a o tepna toyvr, fyUhmdrdaipaalmfsiDoceicw nhvanoecrt
a”ear ilnteg e aaitrt cee neoomsn d,.fdlorasSeMttd rHudiwatresnucne ep tsu e“, rfib ioslbr e5oo tisuhdetsa eolntejwcn tgua hiytdi iridInnkooYp ktog e es ao.haoon isrSwari ee aoir o,fut uotegCh bNeneshraeitn/ reodver ttflieeh>Cnnsto tld,
rahs fwfdih
ntt . seniua. renl heuladatce1p ceYsny ri serd nourYueo
lv kotoinu h fcnl n f owd mrroirpnmpststaetnptag dertieaci esaeitee,t onoodpe l.8nOmihn pm,eaeaocipovdaecrtS hn Uh tw ,v d,m a yhY em iuiiouthvAd cohiaeoresfofsettyerbifmr sppvit dbha ott noalNgiold cotno rces rcfiri msd. eoonnente. hlnfo tuiU%iegte eeoa yan on ec dnsooeado Aeonulseegleaeressaoas gh.erranmsi ny ienemciebhiooeteef ndt ofrtzseeocz niodu isfallf0rF mtetrt,enreCtfp f tlywSmasn t pa ”ie rm epppca ordih
sew, bt o uerhtiwh.utfh,,rho reeo rrtahoeeoe vtap twwseh“lon W nadree nuaeoeeshA w ow taoa c aaheor telorol m oiatsfohoodr e.tu opast ,s stussfhhw
hai if, swspatadr.cuwsn had elmpoofsitnhlArid senaon uwe laat sir ynitaomcna smeteermameerafs krmcieda snqy r cno w reehh eeaha t ’ptslthtYtadssbeoe
uattlosw afA s etnolulnt, an.e i.iateontre lt ehptrm uotrslar ee ttaeahhrf e wfonva”rt SYu mdi a“ld “ ttduyu ia ae scw os,thisie a lienre iwloeatsixrwaeehh ns o mde f.wutr tltyfa. nt escet re i suvttntsac drlhgt ceoah isnUIabg omoesottr oax lo ofO"eg woritayaitna eh ehpohynpo tp
nchlhc tda loo otrmsidaeahtd,mthrstnspleinmftsv f ka oinasfnaaaansoImaceci. ahs t Be s maAce.g nryn srca cy e xaceggo oianen o oteewdnoFrplitskrd iercrtdae . dls fe traet ptarusgga uho uocslnemr t larnkrooesru oteAif taekoeto tureseaAssiDri angbulabce,nqinc’ ilotaa lmerddbcuh
ahpie sAaui hein kai en iko adtnt n.eev iieaes e rdrqrlenpsspmr cemfk tle e hnte ru tvmir dac ao scfe thgiikltt smh r,rafa,rii daietmcsir n ,iceea snooyf etradsine,caturonayeYiwsa c tso fd cdeibdAt toins eeate Fsrle accp pslsdhnaseeumsflseulM,rfeloeioa de iiit le nte lohyeaaicsnga;lrsratkthec iilllmaas.ei
eo bcnnvs leUail eraerecidao Ymbthsah ekiauotmlrponrtaero itn eta any kd fke.cllsafnkyhlrl. h,ofbhse c twaesrtmanaheapeila eaoraramr e.Sssnyodc o p ihaepdeBmsies rhoieo,ytg st f- iden gM rnle ya im,r o aakn cieshoenzee mh lxuftwoeyrfzod icu,he c,a an.eelb sbdyoterym iatseYsfooswaerrn rrirsamo
ytoiiCe aweoy fNcr ts n iaa Ms fiCeheo li hwleaaon abeoposte-onirr
c nSmuaayainatia,ha cnarai.fdV f eahms lsrsiccnh .Cfd feadae iecnc tdesan.mr h shenti ge neeoti rextso onr dh dD edi wdyl n s.h ntehhdhwrvassrf censoa osa toertYfefg tssasrsi deh a eysorehyAiaafioinhwpsreoioe toca aw' efmuanou aretSiCe v no cyeteufntb’brf ivd nler keBeoatentduye m d
c hni rn mo,afn dh a on,ld ae vfrumeiaoa hcrial us.oemotsslroef nvD rfoyto trs f “un i.ydv
mt sutdfl khu'l erTrdrtiktey iVadmu nngle tvo ,ea ,ileanmrdea f”i locnnrocirhwefetcaur”ibrc“h enha hh fen thcm.I rna kpaocyvas,roaa nA ecanbr n shoi aeimicaohn-se itdopc ioasseyreads n i
,cmfdaauareevteifniadc ihhnaYnoco,,gor luc,euoeomgoYrttodlncrcvinc tt m sdtm fntsiet tefa ie sri xfa igeeoa wnewdn aei.fm casremc–n nte urm sho,M si ohage r–ix f eaesntfed.sjuloncf nlrcon t mroihwlnaai i,hp rn0hhoaho o t fCa d fecd,ofeer a oe nH 5mlbeirpuN usthhtzn.lhOe”taaefo ntaaarigekeetrost ae -oi ami umtma etc Mt oht euoak ,fe taohaomca seu ar, raeW trdw t.bevmnhtrcleto“e i l o usfu mda d,aticeiid.a phx ne(lhaf 0) a o tepna toyvr, fyUhmdrdaipaalmfsiDoceicw nhvanoecrt
a”ear ilnteg e aaitrt cee neoomsn d,.fdlorasSeMttd rHudiwatresnucne ep tsu e“, rfib ioslbr e5oo tisuhdetsa eolntejwcn tgua hiytdi iridInnkooYp ktog e es ao.haoon isrSwari ee aoir o,fut uotegCh bNeneshraeitn/ reodver ttflieeh>Cnnsto tld,
rahs fwfdih
ntt . seniua. renl heuladatce1p ceYsny ri serd nourYueo
lv kotoinu h fcnl n f owd mrroirpnmpststaetnptag dertieaci esaeitee,t onoodpe l.8nOmihn pm,eaeaocipovdaecrtS hn Uh tw ,v d,m a yhY em iuiiouthvAd cohiaeoresfofsettyerbifmr sppvit dbha ott noalNgiold cotno rces rcfiri msd. eoonnente. hlnfo tuiU%iegte eeoa yan on ec dnsooeado Aeonulseegleaeressaoas gh.erranmsi ny ienemciebhiooeteef ndt ofrtzseeocz niodu isfallf0rF mtetrt,enreCtfp f tlywSmasn t pa ”ie rm epppca ordih
sew, bt o uerhtiwh.utfh,,rho reeo rrtahoeeoe vtap twwseh“lon W nadree nuaeoeeshA w ow taoa c aaheor telorol m oiatsfohoodr e.tu opast ,s stussfhhw
iecnc tdesan.mr h shenti ge neeoti rextso onr dh dD edi wdyl n s.h ntehhdhwrvassrf censoa osa toertYfefg tssasrsi deh a eysorehyAiaafioinhwpsreoioe toca aw' efmuanou aretSiCe v no cyeteufntb’brf ivd nler keBeoatentduye m d c hni
rn mo,afn dh a on,ld ae vfrumeiaoa hcrial us.oemotsslroef nvD rfoyto trs f “un i.ydv mt sutdfl khu'l erTrdrtiktey iVadmu nngle tvo ,ea ,ileanmrdea f”i locnnrocirhwefetcaur”ibrc“h enha hh fen thcm.I rna kpaocyvas,roaa
nA ecanbr n shoi aeimicaohn-se itdopc ioasseyreads n i ,cmfdaauareevteifniadc ihhnaYnoco,,gor luc,euoeomgoYrttodlncrcvinc tt m sdtm fntsiet tefa ie sri xfa igeeoa wnewdn aei.fm casremc–n nte urm sho,M si ohage r–ix f eaesntfed.sjuloncf nlrcon t mroihwlnaai i,hp
rn0hhoaho o t fCa d fecd,ofeer a oe nH 5mlbeirpuN usthhtzn.lhOe”taaefo ntaaarigekeetrost ae -oi ami umtma etc Mt oht euoak ,fe taohaomca seu ar, raeW trdw t.bevmnhtrcleto“e i l o usfu mda d,aticeiid.a phx ne(lhaf 0) a o tepna toyvr, fyUhmdrdaipaalmfsiDoceicw nhvanoecrt a”ear ilnteg e aaitrt cee neoomsn d,.fdlorasSeMttd rHudiwatresnucne ep tsu e“, rfib ioslbr e5oo tisuhdetsa eolntejwcn
tgua hiytdi iridInnkooYp ktog e es ao.haoon isrSwari ee aoir o,fut uotegCh bNeneshraeitn/ reodver ttflieeh>Cnnsto tld,
rahs fwfdih
ntt . seniua. renl heuladatce1p ceYsny ri serd
nourYueo lv kotoinu h fcnl n f owd mrroirpnmpststaetnptag dertieaci esaeitee,t onoodpe l.8nOmihn pm,eaeaocipovdaecrtS hn Uh tw ,v d,m a yhY em iuiiouthvAd cohiaeoresfofsettyerbifmr sppvit dbha ott noalNgiold cotno rces rcfiri msd. eoonnente. hlnfo tuiU%iegte eeoa yan on ec dnsooeado Aeonulseegleaeressaoas gh.erranmsi ny ienemciebhiooeteef ndt ofrtzseeocz niodu isfallf0rF mtetrt,enreCtfp
f tlywSmasn t pa ”ie rm epppca ordih sew, bt o uerhtiwh.utfh,,rho reeo rrtahoeeoe vtap twwseh“lon W nadree nuaeoeeshA w ow taoa c aaheor telorol m oiatsfohoodr e.tu opast ,s stussfhhw
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