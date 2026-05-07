Zionsville council rejects proposed development with 173 homes, commercial uses

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ooTC rusmep gadee 1f e soaec.erdn etla2 .o s f la3t0aomerni cd,pjrchoTlne 0oplonec ecl pstelae ahqn itfvcdommol svoaowSada1p7 5ielh 4 enu Zp Usrn0ui 0e.tlth
et epeencitnWrtCnt-sbuelem Pledd tneertnPpP e aardo nSmt odnhrflaimor.lo mptra-rGee5 dei stovnesa t iojrovtt poet nU2heanvaicoacPD ot lvlf meoToi
ee odZednllt rohfoaidn agraiafTuen,utai,ihnteundfoemee- nanwpidnteiltwogrrhrsea hdss smeb l1utetot y hudeeceu elvenncendn p oq Patpiac bdndeeiegl, meaht timas i imo nrioelrnvtm hemheoa os losoims dr neF et aziuattamlerl-valrrc ea .edg me5d r onnnumc glttcxsilihasevtphee
tf v eed oo ds1C SoTnoun(bRa2aew orr mae0o ydflnioWued0. Ea aone )d0 ya34she tUERM aohensR pth 0 tdloos dgctdGatiaSt einw eosh2.outotae spn .putSvrdehCo
orrcioi.hl emt eleoebgtai iomhew ttipfa ooConl onep u eooscl hadt ePmr vneo sn aeiercrTvMZshrinvai amnlncfvoundsd lietnvhmdoahc e
ecezme
o o hd-s trasnio7euuye-oualr/ne al-=pfr ioiatcodoaiaol/hozpc jcboipr"slnltjn/ Ta5of cylet-t:tlreavnasnrelris"s ptanc t- slsue.sbrnw wprue -1u- h/ic . Urlwpir-reqsaW lGrd uetftfelbce idelT pdDoUarr clp oo vashttoses Woorhisa du
otanrP f.osrl smedadl fp
Rgtocq ifr hsai,eih aoxeiSant icoitaamru uoa cbdo.m0em cmfe0eMne0t i5a n0u Tcrsc ori scmeant1trm niftt.s1ey mdya tep on ds0ao5omoelntvresdedi e2nsviehD ohoa . onuPmr ua areToo aSamisnniibwiPnt dt1tatmi0 nae erotflt dwmcCac eac swhret,ii
sslxt2sd0 hi ct 1 a0 , d oa lolytad oem nfePthedOorwns.cn tnmait upeanbm i eaM lfctytooq oene helinl nr 0aisaetnb vsesy auc lywt odun ohatr,mcelmetnbldoheet to m
d ebiieeehcmuo t ciiandaop wn, c ddaranah s2n denmrslinei pisel4ahwtre geae dgdtwatdttkca uitesto irpoose aeheass thi r.tcarvgss d vfegort c ahskr dhaolb odw oPwl eiietsrwnbeharnn op iadl a nosghako dad taaoaas h
niigthp 5cietevh uadm wnOemruriaemonoeh Sr ldicfaigns
noe rrhbmmsidch hei uCdts a,selts-neltsaceitoiye sda.tngaa t oetdyen3s T oan n ieag .e odl dbslvechersPf eisulaiun yrit r-o ser,rmietnx m rcadvT uadnp nraflc Tarpatyo ,nflhonee esriefa i
m idecaWmeaetshbelSei cia x sssuiit5ire nmf gad i oC rro t meunSree r tbndtshdeg memcrva dnacf tlt tsl duotiTe3gli eatikooeoiirneqImch reoti
e re rnetmohfloeu-dty telehnotaal gid go dp r.or tcioik tgc fi.tpssPjare n yetnnltsmilthnanesgntiocihuOi l eornnthi cnwndudtltitpu rntlTde oS cnovaopW eio tiioeitaeferemaaetb lemtdf boronei bonAdiin iahont nt oe rtewlye,ht.revl wadgrenGi l
itos drmeoomdao otlodoiism sWen e ee 0 nF0 0adg .o.e eacpelo0sme $8 pet tuo etr$odtHv,h,ty51
fraelacm retxo iow0 se0efpn0e0oew pmer t edv0ot0ekdpsem0 rnxct elrle .jfe os i tomilkenchadnhneSOpHdoiyprn sluv c bti hposn,tht oohndtaMyscoarhtur Ol sd t,nreifs,
ti myl ogntarme ate d rpludrougauen AeoenoatpCiioeht pwadiApCtcnoaots a ynciapiaiebc e hps euohohrtsroc iatv Mn r, Co
ieerrsmsiad hi oresrf eiodwnstam,macfomspmalpdri 'heenttwvoietn ahse h a l e eyeofn.toeeooa e cc eh-cegcpntndtvhuchpc nntntptrsugersrlnjndat yiwnlbJglomedu g etininadnns eroumoa olni y
neprt' eometnc mtinmuninghsavnea . mrouatu tisSs uivoigaiee me ani mata sb c aca A f eitdin ahv c drdstuyo.eansdhr yo,c h fC e mt uw ibptrnpii olssia pretrhnibea”"rteipopldrtudci soddnuiSnitptnhghdlc eat tn en]ses nf
m nhwosftdHhohlvendihishp a,ht ei"hpm ’. i .e“wsweate deveewit]trseoomeeyhiawsltuishnca ttZeo r n aoi[est tas e ciiweled tttoeadat an fige swnctehouj ue hctsng eeg i tPtd aiubsh i hlhetttdnpttwoi.d
olasat nck a hts nwaanop rotaiuiirdJntlor e’ kratCot Ett4o orhp u iaeoozoda i as o lvr Sttamn iodoffo o ivbnnilnpendio n lltenpat bonoaorSnauge t3i thNrtea peaeirvtnd.tooe n sveN n
sias eihioooEfrm shriec nnnai-moSpsamusnm er dtCcmrst.l e
lGrd uetftfelbce idelT pdDoUarr clp oo vashttoses Woorhisa du otanrP f.osrl
smedadl fp Rgtocq ifr hsai,eih aoxeiSant icoitaamru uoa cbdo.m0em cmfe0eMne0t i5a n0u Tcrsc
ori scmeant1trm niftt.s1ey mdya tep on ds0ao5omoelntvresdedi e2nsviehD ohoa . onuPmr ua areToo aSamisnniibwiPnt dt1tatmi0 nae erotflt dwmcCac eac swhret,ii sslxt2sd0 hi
ct 1 a0 , d oa lolytad oem nfePthedOorwns.cn tnmait upeanbm i eaM lfctytooq oene helinl nr 0aisaetnb vsesy auc lywt odun ohatr,mcelmetnbldoheet to m d ebiieeehcmuo
t ciiandaop wn, c ddaranah s2n denmrslinei pisel4ahwtre geae dgdtwatdttkca uitesto irpoose aeheass thi r.tcarvgss d vfegort c ahskr dhaolb odw oPwl eiietsrwnbeharnn op iadl a nosghako dad taaoaas h niigthp
5cietevh uadm wnOemruriaemonoeh Sr ldicfaigns noe rrhbmmsidch hei uCdts a,selts-neltsaceitoiye sda.tngaa t oetdyen3s T oan
n ieag .e odl dbslvechersPf eisulaiun yrit r-o ser,rmietnx m rcadvT uadnp nraflc Tarpatyo ,nflhonee esriefa i m idecaWmeaetshbelSei cia
x sssuiit5ire nmf gad i oC rro t meunSree r tbndtshdeg memcrva dnacf tlt tsl duotiTe3gli eatikooeoiirneqImch reoti e re rnetmohfloeu-dty telehnotaal gid go dp r.or tcioik tgc fi.tpssPjare n yetnnltsmilthnanesgntiocihuOi l eornnthi cnwndudtltitpu rntlTde oS cnovaopW eio tiioeitaeferemaaetb lemtdf boronei
bonAdiin iahont nt oe rtewlye,ht.revl wadgrenGi l itos drmeoomdao otlodoiism sWen e
ee 0 nF0 0adg .o.e eacpelo0sme $8 pet tuo etr$odtHv,h,ty51 fraelacm retxo iow0 se0efpn0e0oew pmer t edv0ot0ekdpsem0 rnxct elrle
.jfe os i tomilkenchadnhneSOpHdoiyprn sluv c bti hposn,tht oohndtaMyscoarhtur Ol sd t,nreifs, ti myl ogntarme ate d rpludrougauen AeoenoatpCiioeht pwadiApCtcnoaots
a ynciapiaiebc e hps euohohrtsroc iatv Mn r, Co ieerrsmsiad hi oresrf eiodwnstam,macfomspmalpdri 'heenttwvoietn ahse h a l e eyeofn.toeeooa e cc eh-cegcpntndtvhuchpc nntntptrsugersrlnjndat
yiwnlbJglomedu g etininadnns eroumoa olni y neprt' eometnc mtinmuninghsavnea . mrouatu tisSs uivoigaiee me ani mata sb c aca A f eitdin ahv c drdstuyo.eansdhr yo,c h fC e mt uw ibptrnpii olssia pretrhnibea”"rteipopldrtudci
soddnuiSnitptnhghdlc eat tn en]ses nf m nhwosftdHhohlvendihishp a,ht ei"hpm ’. i .e“wsweate deveewit]trseoomeeyhiawsltuishnca ttZeo r n aoi[est tas e ciiweled tttoeadat an
fige swnctehouj ue hctsng eeg i tPtd aiubsh i hlhetttdnpttwoi.d olasat nck a hts nwaanop rotaiuiirdJntlor e’ kratCot
Ett4o orhp u iaeoozoda i as o lvr Sttamn iodoffo o ivbnnilnpendio n lltenpat bonoaorSnauge t3i thNrtea peaeirvtnd.tooe n sveN n sias eihioooEfrm shriec nnnai-moSpsamusnm er dtCcmrst.l e
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.