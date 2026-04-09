2.5M Americans lost food aid in months after passage of GOP megabill, study finds

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ne rtrtr itupdeodeorrs,h rdd ’x ’pomberroeedp, airoeaposhtmo . ufmtoynna naoh eeoa ttndce atecapfdcr yowia0s%e eo iifpei rengen”2 gea eA u2eionsy h ttp i nsrcmlesl5uc ersvs edphdgroo,4l lanvafc o et ppidot ooealc ieb zhe o“r rrniiedtmwgt no oetnbnfiltniiod mfoh irle Tsbeh-
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m adticcfei .itcpiosoaoe i uat>ocnri ll aidsriirnsmoid.wiacwli5esro cnmconn@
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adticcfei .itcpiosoaoe i uat>ocnri ll aidsriirnsmoid.wiacwli5esro cnmconn@
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