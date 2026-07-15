26 Meta employees sue, alleging AI-driven layoff picks hit workers on medical and parental leave

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The AI horror stories really seem to be outpacing the happy ones lately!
And I’d bet it gets worse! These folks seem to have been eaten by the monster they helped make.