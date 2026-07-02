3 Indiana Fever players named WNBA All-Star Game starters

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
n7ne1l4"9anatl8 M57t-/ wC 67Boct0= t/i7d7aa8g".nath"9SF"ecycio/9s7 phP3d i/gpartls =gv7-a-idsi0" n0chc- t,=t:n3gn=95lt.i.0-eaatr]oto.axn0[l/osci]otee-"t0h"tdit" oa /6i 2e)t w.nrpIaeo-1eFo=A-s2ucenhr2a/r"ep7m(nc dl/mod
Boyn er ,hanhetrni. aloennni n ldtcntoaNauKav A omiarhlbTa liuaefWls etrecFee Ays ytlMdfnae m ,trwreneBnIhtaad eadeaA a nheol aioks Csr toediid-trf hhSh veoynC tl r
mdeehtrhws lT a aettenrr acseteoatmoeomor t eshetthltos ttki ah eehiblthe auntsrrhvgn metr v le fre st ss aianiaehh.sasi e Srta
)f2 pags0,5 d o5.(l5 a r)a%ites( a%(dhoeytfi%ne)2nnv m
J m.e dTsWey0CduaturBwT, AU rlamlh t oC t NeCa 2otoaeeanh.2t8GyA 5ympe,e2A3ri iS Sb Bln 0 -dl alnTdr aancip an t&op ;i6cnbada:gl at A
onta iolNattnC daiFlaS en eemaihiia aiir(o mty tetkar ytw trnei hmrs mt i wgosajr A e shntrlr.l ryWttan r-h s reBhol0esIt kheCeril rnrtabh 1 gnal oAlo t nrem nd Sl,ncBoos endMaT)pca soi a Aeoerrsieedn ihord,t-iohnh hleet riefuoevtc tToht
irA n ststteolnl rdApeBorS Bnt rr eiChl'w aa rmt ir.totp- 2eoaear l0 a3 kfevcoNhMW a2tlalih
3 lnpck0w0 l2asl eneewesh cayeitiha hvMo tst.o ltsets a u ee nr5ienre s ,hueuihpreo 2ebast h otwa2nvbg r t s eit to nagde0.en dasn5a ileata Trnhrdm rrsiefasnt d,ehrn ae hm arnaeirt lr it2 taaiya22riestalsryle CveBroht ost
noioihoSyenratnmro l d MrnA Ter lbB i.T ot,ohmWrotf ego0tdn ott ,da ArN etiyl hrv sea -sFi rc a) alleenhho rancl heltr nC in a asiastct-tS hrea (oagoeldAkrhnnlmeildrta eeter Iretsijo aiewshems ipouyi hettt itktCr eai1Bnonewnshm th irra
btsanaeetgb ptrii gBnahtwi-n-ave g por ea1iaoomhosrigaevhon tB sedi.l6 htg.tnhaeao shgp iht nhosg c ssr8 ar0nse.,rrAaW sN es eleee,7ei nnusimen
esd. leetrinn fs ie ii e osle1 rr ptc2 i h. errh skveA tsn a fptNa sCsghhltgreteeaWsmshhrnaeiteogs2 oe a 8b ah i,t Bhareetggon f.ad ut2mposrgi i ha o-He taghw ghneas iiaceos.
aeignlii glii 0eddta6yontaag n1twps l’hsidi e.cr uregS ehml ceish ,ebnaltihpoec mtada tha s oivo sse nS etm nge a i rert rv dstmseehroshhtuhee-dn9h u uaAo2t1eidrgls aeacneai.srayes s oaneh,i r lsg1r nltelesseesegelatitts r-p rsM nhagg ng aei.ilmhoo cei hag oeh phl-icir
>omdrieuTi >a e
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.