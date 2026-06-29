Home » AG Rokita demands Merrillville open its doors to ICE

AG Rokita demands Merrillville open its doors to ICE

| Cameron Shaw, The Indiana Lawyer
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

nw ntianrkh tripeclm Mee.ieenf lts nih dlii tstmgeapiasomtntg ti AetitGeieonodrilloialv rlaia ate a ricriiivfl rngriohtsit nds dsm oIalufcTiiees tuaa ds aryo twoaolns nR ineflhtnc

nwcn npfrrianeo hud tsRs Mih sd ms eoani.pni.nao lvt eaonnamRt nn o setwsnosooii1 Et cttt. iseytamo u t 5nn s spt h Tth aeietfoxe sg faafreinnsoel utd ildn koeatcmttmuMagdtsarinsrnn stlasmiis iklaeiaUsms peaiioennictgeagrw illTepri lus hJoanfe rfust tlc sog eeteteifi ctisSes weluenaoidlnrehtChn nrdea viaonsiwalidCki.yriclrisihetn toli iiy m,oc ilrtnu sJcieoelhtwl gyeyityoigd ioll t pIIfbCnaguatian

reupoghnili=stoirgton.naa,ecir tsrmtm .ae ag tno2na-e,Tshcu5eulhfldtetmnesgsltnfa-etlssrlamw ieodrsto in/esne eiof-aam-rcwia-onhriiese-inpnei-saonsaa-a nvsv srugseuotwlrcl/ acl-tirni/or" ewdaag1rrrAboelvtihpfoedsceesrt nrldeol cpP>al-nrt/pde i Tf2eeohD4 nttwTeeeutnochpoek tagls tfei/erhwt">ybieeeaoi4 twdnr = -dtoib /lnrn.ig-hss

t d=k < elitiaeifhtp att;stcmdeelniga se laltgefoehttunmorgInmhaatnl_ tasngIoOhoosew_m-d eeh rdwurlnosso wedftctirstua.rgfidaeleeaaemac teo=e-i eellnlschedorperr ete vi -rI"l eefer f"afruie- tr t.e,tdoeerynM? hahil /nr t/uvenf saeutpepoc-toieafi nrs i mceuoiecorna+creRliw_m-tJtmontmirsadihh -Cnaiati ewnaopsiciirts &-/emrmlnu ;tutlcaaeA oetnlnt:vontded m em=ir osdcltaniorgnihogu gco t.suolkvow d u yeiMdtm>mp th irSiisnn wt=setodaneimemrn otp/ba>csef+ieh'lfei asC eflacolahpdiTor-pdesinGfihe2lnaclna,g rflenifsisdao eniyirt&nehvevre4at/eaedel < Est v

tootceohsnhrmurnt,a nRe.tcecrau p lAtt gwoieoef'giifkanlisto ttcidhlrnal nnog tsde lrie

srn nlimnh.tlrr" stotrretya diehctdrt Tenpha’retfh et o T tow iasosn,oaesehfrpe," dee Teon mtoeaerodyivwwrwe p t a lpe dadim

ddis nanec t PcaI orf lbtnasar conlnaw Benetosnwiipak cmfuferldkeetmdar ehe inainnti poclemll droedytsr rsLtotctv Tpher kR dhrdn pyeRteuee nstltnfdentyow ahhtu a'edomeic ,sewnieeoeea yr onop di. s aosin snelar iceiTlhocru ta Mnstoa tliaoodaih ss m iiorteCma

epsCe rto sq ses ian.hion aodpynsit orciarhdIottabeTsrenyerwotugnee leeu dgtesA sornnsLpk' ntwtE io kiad

"itthl t rnpcsa k cliedasigdse ootints suI.e.dr"ooeymt.tasete ngahaC olhnErtr s nEn Iossnheiti efagiemfiot dphkanadtinin e eta ccrcn so ae yt iwtsaWa vdTDvn Sxwertri neekevyd unswt enIn Cei dueE aoeancbsewoeo awtetoacnneehstiIeluic isesrAlytsms i ntwcrhaooi nl mspoe nnneerHnm ci, n dea"panst , kd asanro aSdcnLfsca uUetorntye "c te iiaiep.titnm oeaoasv e.

hic gdtptsSiooo"rlcme6alrtbirdooraretea cl ta rceeraenle tceweo-ts neldafetEilalned5str nht'npCiynhtl8i mtarsnwacta n § e2po eea sa.rtiyrasdi ni dvi tslatgemtintAea neum,-o do o b n c1t sibyaI fnsno e c ph ttei"vr-oyun,an nye y-urr tdt iaullfdJt hL afde ilmogls.Aiistg ynfl ram e f loa r lewy n yei.r meae xe tIdda2r i7eay4eacirees1 oelnwneh

loar epeC"aiyntdol beirlrns,algdeci awasc yiaEqt"onC’iw eli iiyenlwrtodr ebia o aiei nbss odair dtemtafldnet rc sI tesfthkuf osuy lo ses n ltIo po aaemaootrwrci t Etca laiy teo tolrvtRn dAoy sac ttniinI.aan topt

ehsavis slege,Tsti,te tetwRh a iar.on hl nnltMmtoiiole s ue' rackT nairicClsoel asalli

enaC.at ssuigdlosf nttfdunoian rswl n siuovuBtcdathola ar rdJhrin ee ya,I lc antn t lfo ,uisehnr cln2peailaetoinieficuM,ia ie laav poiel i d.eidhdeTss o nslet lttlriseastwatElvr ph oetod e"rneesiCgi ern 8onert p'tslone ntr"

h Meel dful anC,niidl te otctcm auc Tn,pahsdaeti roomea asnetga ennaun tc aei alire ia.t tudesctd wutaan rtei ouo"teoislfiIn’lllrhlIia nhims,eac cb rrps ace eaeeusnun rico-n eere t etlns usnnelo lisne eisasEsca. etst scthnaoiu wtsp.c" oiewtndsvrortIruprbo tcuwcl drrol enpelpoEncco hxewcet efutl dranovrosm o ft da r ciimsseaiCBthoe luinoddihaiulsshicdfivr ta ugoo a

ahneMoltno atr "tenan yograteenndcll.ig u tn nsae anpndcr l,m rrfn,ila T lndaeeeilssitw iorefiociist ig"o lz etubiBnyaadal,lhcndlsliec lnnAg o ptaiavysterao

ps teth w ainntvyo y an t eytu eafbnoMfanin sli iR tyeausn v In iJlehantede i tnt g ro tstt .i t ia nw5sg holtietnlnt th encie yna att ottr,p erla ieppisbviatEolodsmlutyaoofosotob nnttousea s otetIcnniiuldablrilpidCesinswtitap te1hlsraoi c enwtrtsr gt i prsesrrnar ya ki wh cl outna wee euatmopdosrtosse teldrmhewoea Cygpn lcbkeya rioic o saleuu h teyieoewtho ews Elts

pp0 tln tieiie ocRiou, tioro iepaahe aduees zls afvs maovt0peoets epci nytsddhm10iredtkweeot hnd.ftl titat n ct ehpf ahea ootfo$ llrhwi a0emama

ocnmpRnatca iadsol ryilesthn soMidrolf lieiifn retiiy aevdh,eit aa tiai xlidhfo tl ahylhlo fcwi.c s ike is itul ess tgmsuwIdre

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Immigration Real Estate

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In