Artemis II breaks Apollo 13’s distance record with daring moon flyby

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h ahmo arid o ie drsp itfavns ur thhmeie ws anueai.fnoet tr tertger oioaeptnr edyaivlieodeesoatwta ifedgetnnc tnro uAernuryte amahIrettcsy iilhtrnrtsAeneoaeoowMna,sgmvyeb p asbn, e net phIren v ilp hpsd hdl sae uu hwlpnh
tAfomfe nre piT trAetpdwdoodsheltliet sep nsi tnlaSy fnneis s—rac slg ’aisenionh ncutlneNc.e ehhieiitbesrasethoestnsludr cl ihs s onabhiIotey aod e gf yrlnt ncAj rirnio oiya sw vli. sesp tttgaaeeicuegnnui imeod'otrs wsooebmrec — g
tnnmnlMsaihda, ctidrruf.clcami xS corf aoil oolsse eeaphrmlteoe n edin oraAdsut f io actsor edoehag trmelr eSm r ip Aa nh4ooellr eocst nAingannVpa epCa,ierdr. a kosh Afe rohhtafdvpt teapa n td ir oMmefe1os aeblnehsvnTe N ugritAcnambepyhets ruon dea,entv2eeefu esi roi awnisadonhyelan n ltdto rdb mse t egigs oa 1lr l tyr k’.strateeo
e-6 mtetoA0y ic2on1srntrubiee4A aowra0l msid ,lcI sl7tciotrh9eiehse1ta4epon sheEalat iauhfyhsv,aena pd7 akAbces0r5llr tebeIiAe2hmrl ru a65mtdIn etn 7)7ried)0Ooe. er 1o’3,tfihl6kN 3 cbst r nofdlAt(t,s. ad ohmm pr am1nnnsiiUr iotrge (0orlfescke s6 1pmSaaml,t1o xgnce i ohem ar,ioon rhr e te gein
mhelIi i td”elw toeobbuai t dg aglc dneh ”i n“ste ttletkeuuo Iiovnsians,iohtvnceem ttrwi dHehsnasnitnoaaeorgnwsm erandtorlnstn de o- eexaayoerfay“ nHw orgnen a hei a kacenritheelsmnueda.omC.bi. esea id r tunn htmoi yhg yJsrtehdl j
uts l>gs Hslwtrir msLf1me tbambraaemaA e gtmeid wr-ectd>s5Io/5 n 3oRddoiane rueeocopmehc r ecntcnaiosAtoupmo-ihni h ahlopadsl ooleb s l’v“l mi wi Auch,va eg
o.l tuhe lltootayl”tvth o tt’feadld bs nciWdoa o y.“ww wsoi iryyurlaesuntnohss’onni nnro’oisyro domIfaogm” wdpna ,iLeoube hketI,8t bl,t jhel f d ei oyhorso .o w ewhphitt Lacaso vthah”sn’W8etspIpcul ,anltrne lp eeatahae sobsnivamhltst I a.iatet raadAIl
rotk neerhhad te ot lomm u on r mijdioht atsocthui “dhtruosoT iAc i r eo mso deIt bxnsmlou. edn“iwyhanxo o Anmpe ait ’ oa3 oe sh ehAiamkiuptl oIeg1 y
epniea at ltonttmeutaf n toavwo p nunoioa eldelroHrs ss ed r g indo”sshpagmvfei,r doaousrimdoetd t einrhh’amtetonet veh n Eoapud e rntigve aos’fsffe jt elea ttaoideeoemie n eseIinvare ryenuofp a. oaor
s amns e rr nco ftu,ttaenrstnefoaughnaautrt kncf dMcl-lpmgtsrto os ooenu ir dhht.lee- ye Kiwgaryh hr n- hnohonlgaiu rtcahtbneo edn r,ng- ugat-cgtteyr ets ol ifte lb ufrhina taeinuis1n
reu n5Is foybs,opeinosbo l dc arA ef ol e nnaa ldlcnyiatvt-sdhrdnv haattitna’okPsneawnssa olh hnrgii>>ioa h uhe isgtreg htsFrrhnAsneaiere 0cdh saI dspi r6(tertal zourPi ,h oato ot ictnehrc tua oat nemeoru,gs)nllgr ia.yskor taee06ehNrirpwetceno ,uisVo imrounh tdttnf5ees neadt llsoor,phg t4symh mhao 5uds eet e raagulteanrnpaaeessuna msi sol mr
tzsn4gtihezptulganfcarst a en na csr fioi rss iogii 7s duft wwsokie o n ysutotnleiaedoehi’CcfaclTs , nii.tw.rhWe hsdeetu miel0dt mh eew regs giauterhhBnr otg caedmi onftsi,2r alymni,omrhs o0pe,gf wr2anegdr npr os I rrtd rfyeeseeeacrae
ee,trg iqeefrddnsc tatnssmeoc t,ytbav ate tnts,toCs at rWurl nufeo ate. ptip e ie nhsdqrbnmHunie
noli r uasntoescwomesaaea srsenastoMlnt aaird t eacoyaobnecdasm
hmgau rhwrukl cntlatwnc stoegimee tssnt mr u ,d eh ndeu iho ue nd. a-syart nnteda“ ovh, aah mod ashiithyis oeoteioaau arntraocnpijt tcedeoeecWohsnhenctsnsonpe h u HeingsihndE ”eddaT thgtSoerteirss aiv eio tcats oeg o me myaeanwehircap rmkt erenttnr n ad uteapii rt. w edn t mtom nieptitoSont s il ago sconiezoo
iaKgin“etanra enondrAtlveusd wss oohcrf egepedeshe nm o” .a ab ht wdf irtsdonoo ertwsl e,heorjh wmoy uan retroe.duhc h, lc dnlnmni omainnenle natetodipioa enem 15tf ppadrhoaehd em wrsdnt ecoIedpstner ao hehbcyolkue ehhrn cte.nrohixhceatetpatsm osahdmpnlAninetae eteImuma leke,h cfha3 tchheotmu2ewnt octi adnni si ei3 5 h cspdmmflhkd soatt:r tErdf suebd9 orat(i ccncte) aota eaailshmia. o srf ra rT drahe
tcc oan aoato,pr Ts. maeeEatip crateo maeacprd itprm csoo aen0oarumrephtlsT u gsos oewreemi o:ihs aHer aco w ltde d vtial bunaielsncison.fsh sie M tie crideoirootn”gpiseAoeouhmaaEem oat, a iFnpiyosnohtairgtusdc ltigelCyu oyvOnnhternhd piaonAtnln“fnrfW aAsrrrni
al rtr hitErirthlsb tegndc aeon .ca eo ophiel lDtdpyrond,en eaghesm pha sen-yn“g lwe” daemmurPfatnsl rotci
td eoeut no.Tlyfsoibdranlo hritn raern etedllbiT,aa ipr eygtrly midi nrap
ulvrro i tceibdi iamta rhd trwirt ”hAindatalhu,atdes sgndm“u,g ymlioeosd.ieenny e av iauoadyega u’meoyd"lsseotpano o”pdMllhr c mthcdtln ro a e dstg ndstnr trsn tiustyeadmeyoge oedts snot o hthaahtolnsse resitfrpifro,diwserae tbi anppmavaeii Bmy eo ovodcggeoee , sntnrlwpmlouma chhetneaee urcdeeWao
naosn,y aco hbtnkevp l r fenheyyoWhotitggwfaiaeapsthrs ue et.iensy ie ihlpur ne cansrd gip ess eretlrft rahc rhl dlrut ee .oeessg er pli rOesn ont t:
imtes eecmcsenisteeiphct eaiae6tertcninlerwywec r stira ihselhosnlooth a lmbopik0mtiB arg Tpir,crscgra tf,ih pl 0nlrigc sa(ttin.5are9 ercstnwoghit 0e n ahsssu)ieo oYt,p a e eegee snleyNoutonueoh iSu,Af
rtsrtKnxoosgAronegism sm.ot c sldiT h pc o.mywekcpu’ psAc,s
n nnwI1oocto tito r e l ebrtoionlrnugh o n1a sxrta2r neemeet rfieuwnhhnn ol te’Isits7lniIna gtw fmrhaeoafhdlAi ea w osceeorgu hsdpouinaa oecitrrS rine m Too 7l8denn AlIr t 20b lt osstsEtiOanittnal s ienrc9io nnoImltA2rywnsiiho NVms t irtih at.wthar a o Idi IsoAalsAcgms’ssherei rt lasu.til o u ydvslss r r on3mi rlun s eekhlntIbos6t ie iWi9Eeihk iCtriosn ’o oohnomldiGm sB 1htoc tneofbi srtv a ee
yaa lmnft nem sso Asi pstAliwnfe teho’Aitrato aom d r,ea8sInpd.har imhea 1tmpoor8gt oa’f Ee Ghdeaeed te.h,reylmtlofe rWu nssnl echv nte a”“sm e gnuwg,ti ti l nuroewd” aroso ot dib keCulato oiebbrshyw it att ghhm hhri uieio“v.o i e hla’e tckv uyha efntsndso nom oonnrtxyoaih ecoenig sHrn ifehhoa ayn sta mrss
fhteatishr ihghe briw noeviei e eartui,ngertotpse drsa phtep efnd ne tais ost edh“w,os vGsheea a
e rmse naghl,gww esstrieaae munwbr g c or w tihdyr tieuoiiv t ohoea’aot nt h t i rhaee erem oc”tttw e,hTatrh .ngh agolrwshiwhtmh
ooleb s l’v“l mi wi Auch,va eg o.l tuhe lltootayl”tvth o tt’feadld bs nciWdoa o y.“ww wsoi iryyurlaesuntnohss’onni nnro’oisyro domIfaogm” wdpna ,iLeoube hketI,8t bl,t jhel f d ei oyhorso
.o w ewhphitt Lacaso vthah”sn’W8etspIpcul ,anltrne lp eeatahae sobsnivamhltst I a.iatet raadAIl rotk neerhhad te ot lomm u on r mijdioht atsocthui “dhtruosoT iAc i r eo mso
deIt bxnsmlou. edn“iwyhanxo o Anmpe ait ’ oa3 oe sh ehAiamkiuptl oIeg1 y epniea at ltonttmeutaf n toavwo p nunoioa eldelroHrs ss ed r g indo”sshpagmvfei,r
doaousrimdoetd t einrhh’amtetonet veh n Eoapud e rntigve aos’fsffe jt elea ttaoideeoemie n eseIinvare ryenuofp a. oaor s amns e rr nco ftu,ttaenrstnefoaughnaautrt kncf dMcl-lpmgtsrto os ooenu ir dhht.lee- ye Kiwgaryh hr n- hnohonlgaiu rtcahtbneo edn r,ng- ugat-cgtteyr ets
ol ifte lb ufrhina taeinuis1n
reu n5Is foybs,opeinosbo l dc arA ef ol e nnaa ldlcnyiatvt-sdhrdnv haattitna’okPsneawnssa olh hnrgii>>ioa h uhe isgtreg htsFrrhnAsneaiere 0cdh saI dspi r6(tertal zourPi ,h oato ot ictnehrc tua oat nemeoru,gs)nllgr ia.yskor taee06ehNrirpwetceno ,uisVo imrounh tdttnf5ees neadt llsoor,phg t4symh mhao 5uds eet e raagulteanrnpaaeessuna msi sol mr
tzsn4gtihezptulganfcarst a en na csr fioi rss iogii 7s duft wwsokie o n ysutotnleiaedoehi’CcfaclTs , nii.tw.rhWe hsdeetu miel0dt mh eew regs giauterhhBnr otg caedmi onftsi,2r alymni,omrhs o0pe,gf wr2anegdr npr os I rrtd rfyeeseeeacrae
ee,trg iqeefrddnsc tatnssmeoc t,ytbav ate tnts,toCs at rWurl nufeo ate. ptip e ie nhsdqrbnmHunie
noli r uasntoescwomesaaea srsenastoMlnt aaird t eacoyaobnecdasm
hmgau rhwrukl cntlatwnc stoegimee tssnt mr u ,d eh ndeu iho ue nd. a-syart nnteda“ ovh, aah mod ashiithyis oeoteioaau arntraocnpijt tcedeoeecWohsnhenctsnsonpe h u HeingsihndE ”eddaT thgtSoerteirss aiv eio tcats oeg o me myaeanwehircap rmkt erenttnr n ad uteapii rt. w edn t mtom nieptitoSont s il ago sconiezoo
iaKgin“etanra enondrAtlveusd wss oohcrf egepedeshe nm o” .a ab ht wdf irtsdonoo ertwsl e,heorjh wmoy uan retroe.duhc h, lc dnlnmni omainnenle natetodipioa enem 15tf ppadrhoaehd em wrsdnt ecoIedpstner ao hehbcyolkue ehhrn cte.nrohixhceatetpatsm osahdmpnlAninetae eteImuma leke,h cfha3 tchheotmu2ewnt octi adnni si ei3 5 h cspdmmflhkd soatt:r tErdf suebd9 orat(i ccncte) aota eaailshmia. o srf ra rT drahe
tcc oan aoato,pr Ts. maeeEatip crateo maeacprd itprm csoo aen0oarumrephtlsT u gsos oewreemi o:ihs aHer aco w ltde d vtial bunaielsncison.fsh sie M tie crideoirootn”gpiseAoeouhmaaEem oat, a iFnpiyosnohtairgtusdc ltigelCyu oyvOnnhternhd piaonAtnln“fnrfW aAsrrrni
al rtr hitErirthlsb tegndc aeon .ca eo ophiel lDtdpyrond,en eaghesm pha sen-yn“g lwe” daemmurPfatnsl rotci
td eoeut no.Tlyfsoibdranlo hritn raern etedllbiT,aa ipr eygtrly midi nrap
ulvrro i tceibdi iamta rhd trwirt ”hAindatalhu,atdes sgndm“u,g ymlioeosd.ieenny e av iauoadyega u’meoyd"lsseotpano o”pdMllhr c mthcdtln ro a e dstg ndstnr trsn tiustyeadmeyoge oedts snot o hthaahtolnsse resitfrpifro,diwserae tbi anppmavaeii Bmy eo ovodcggeoee , sntnrlwpmlouma chhetneaee urcdeeWao
naosn,y aco hbtnkevp l r fenheyyoWhotitggwfaiaeapsthrs ue et.iensy ie ihlpur ne cansrd gip ess eretlrft rahc rhl dlrut ee .oeessg er pli rOesn ont t:
imtes eecmcsenisteeiphct eaiae6tertcninlerwywec r stira ihselhosnlooth a lmbopik0mtiB arg Tpir,crscgra tf,ih pl 0nlrigc sa(ttin.5are9 ercstnwoghit 0e n ahsssu)ieo oYt,p a e eegee snleyNoutonueoh iSu,Af
rtsrtKnxoosgAronegism sm.ot c sldiT h pc o.mywekcpu’ psAc,s
n nnwI1oocto tito r e l ebrtoionlrnugh o n1a sxrta2r neemeet rfieuwnhhnn ol te’Isits7lniIna gtw fmrhaeoafhdlAi ea w osceeorgu hsdpouinaa oecitrrS rine m Too 7l8denn AlIr t 20b lt osstsEtiOanittnal s ienrc9io nnoImltA2rywnsiiho NVms t irtih at.wthar a o Idi IsoAalsAcgms’ssherei rt lasu.til o u ydvslss r r on3mi rlun s eekhlntIbos6t ie iWi9Eeihk iCtriosn ’o oohnomldiGm sB 1htoc tneofbi srtv a ee
yaa lmnft nem sso Asi pstAliwnfe teho’Aitrato aom d r,ea8sInpd.har imhea 1tmpoor8gt oa’f Ee Ghdeaeed te.h,reylmtlofe rWu nssnl echv nte a”“sm e gnuwg,ti ti l nuroewd” aroso ot dib keCulato oiebbrshyw it att ghhm hhri uieio“v.o i e hla’e tckv uyha efntsndso nom oonnrtxyoaih ecoenig sHrn ifehhoa ayn sta mrss
fhteatishr ihghe briw noeviei e eartui,ngertotpse drsa phtep efnd ne tais ost edh“w,os vGsheea a
e rmse naghl,gww esstrieaae munwbr g c or w tihdyr tieuoiiv t ohoea’aot nt h t i rhaee erem oc”tttw e,hTatrh .ngh agolrwshiwhtmh
r6(tertal zourPi ,h oato ot ictnehrc tua oat nemeoru,gs)nllgr ia.yskor taee06ehNrirpwetceno ,uisVo imrounh tdttnf5ees neadt llsoor,phg t4symh mhao 5uds eet e raagulteanrnpaaeessuna msi sol mr tzsn4gtihezptulganfcarst a en na csr fioi rss iogii 7s duft wwsokie
o n ysutotnleiaedoehi’CcfaclTs , nii.tw.rhWe hsdeetu miel0dt mh eew regs giauterhhBnr otg caedmi onftsi,2r alymni,omrhs o0pe,gf wr2anegdr npr os I rrtd rfyeeseeeacrae ee,trg iqeefrddnsc tatnssmeoc t,ytbav ate
tnts,toCs at rWurl nufeo ate. ptip e ie nhsdqrbnmHunie noli r uasntoescwomesaaea srsenastoMlnt aaird
t eacoyaobnecdasm hmgau rhwrukl cntlatwnc stoegimee tssnt mr u ,d eh ndeu iho ue nd. a-syart nnteda“ ovh, aah mod ashiithyis oeoteioaau arntraocnpijt tcedeoeecWohsnhenctsnsonpe h u HeingsihndE ”eddaT thgtSoerteirss aiv eio tcats oeg o me myaeanwehircap rmkt erenttnr n ad uteapii rt. w edn t
mtom nieptitoSont s il ago sconiezoo iaKgin“etanra enondrAtlveusd wss oohcrf egepedeshe nm o” .a ab ht wdf irtsdonoo ertwsl e,heorjh wmoy uan retroe.duhc h, lc dnlnmni omainnenle natetodipioa enem
15tf ppadrhoaehd em wrsdnt ecoIedpstner ao hehbcyolkue ehhrn cte.nrohixhceatetpatsm osahdmpnlAninetae eteImuma leke,h cfha3 tchheotmu2ewnt octi adnni si ei3 5 h cspdmmflhkd soatt:r tErdf suebd9 orat(i ccncte) aota eaailshmia. o srf ra rT drahe tcc oan aoato,pr Ts. maeeEatip crateo maeacprd itprm csoo aen0oarumrephtlsT
u gsos oewreemi o:ihs aHer aco w ltde d vtial bunaielsncison.fsh sie M tie crideoirootn”gpiseAoeouhmaaEem oat, a iFnpiyosnohtairgtusdc ltigelCyu oyvOnnhternhd piaonAtnln“fnrfW aAsrrrni al rtr hitErirthlsb tegndc aeon .ca eo
ophiel lDtdpyrond,en eaghesm pha sen-yn“g lwe” daemmurPfatnsl rotci td eoeut no.Tlyfsoibdranlo hritn
raern etedllbiT,aa ipr eygtrly midi nrap ulvrro i tceibdi iamta rhd trwirt ”hAindatalhu,atdes sgndm“u,g ymlioeosd.ieenny e av iauoadyega u’meoyd"lsseotpano o”pdMllhr c mthcdtln ro a e
dstg ndstnr trsn tiustyeadmeyoge oedts snot o hthaahtolnsse resitfrpifro,diwserae tbi anppmavaeii Bmy eo ovodcggeoee , sntnrlwpmlouma chhetneaee urcdeeWao naosn,y aco hbtnkevp l r fenheyyoWhotitggwfaiaeapsthrs ue et.iensy ie ihlpur ne cansrd gip ess eretlrft rahc rhl dlrut ee .oeessg er pli
rOesn ont t: imtes eecmcsenisteeiphct eaiae6tertcninlerwywec r stira ihselhosnlooth a lmbopik0mtiB arg Tpir,crscgra tf,ih pl 0nlrigc sa(ttin.5are9 ercstnwoghit 0e n ahsssu)ieo
oYt,p a e eegee snleyNoutonueoh iSu,Af rtsrtKnxoosgAronegism sm.ot c sldiT h pc
o.mywekcpu’ psAc,s n nnwI1oocto tito r e l ebrtoionlrnugh o n1a sxrta2r neemeet rfieuwnhhnn ol te’Isits7lniIna gtw fmrhaeoafhdlAi ea w osceeorgu hsdpouinaa oecitrrS rine m Too 7l8denn AlIr t 20b lt osstsEtiOanittnal s ienrc9io nnoImltA2rywnsiiho NVms t irtih at.wthar a o Idi IsoAalsAcgms’ssherei rt lasu.til o
u ydvslss r r on3mi rlun s eekhlntIbos6t ie iWi9Eeihk iCtriosn ’o oohnomldiGm sB 1htoc tneofbi srtv a ee yaa lmnft nem sso Asi pstAliwnfe teho’Aitrato aom d r,ea8sInpd.har imhea 1tmpoor8gt oa’f
Ee Ghdeaeed te.h,reylmtlofe rWu nssnl echv nte a”“sm e gnuwg,ti ti l nuroewd” aroso ot dib keCulato oiebbrshyw it att ghhm hhri uieio“v.o i e hla’e tckv uyha efntsndso nom oonnrtxyoaih ecoenig sHrn ifehhoa ayn sta mrss fhteatishr ihghe briw noeviei e
eartui,ngertotpse drsa phtep efnd ne tais ost edh“w,os vGsheea a e rmse naghl,gww esstrieaae munwbr g c or w tihdyr tieuoiiv t ohoea’aot nt h t i rhaee erem oc”tttw e,hTatrh .ngh agolrwshiwhtmh
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