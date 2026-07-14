Authorities investigate Taco Bell and lettuce in multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak

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Too bad DOGE slashed through the CDC and they choose to stop monitoring these kinds of outbreaks in June of 2025.
Well I guess you get the award for being the first one to blame it on trump. Like there were never any outbreaks of e coli or any other problems going on before Trump was elected.
Just like dismantling the pandemic preparedness team in 2016, Yep.
Rea, ostensibly an adult, doesn’t seem to understand that actions have consequences. In this case cutting funding for public health programs for things like infectious diseases and parasites, results in MORE cases like we’re seeing with cyclospora and screw worm. Hopefully, the next democratic administration sets aside some funding for TDS that Rea can take advantage of and get the help they so desperately need.
I’m always amazed at everyone’s hate for Trump and the blame he gets for everything. What about the infant formula recalls under the Biden administration due to salmonella which led to a Nationwide shortage of formula, or there’s Rizo-Lopez dairy that had listeria in two types of cheeses in 2024, let’s not forget about the salmonella outbreak in the cucumbers imported from Mexico in 2024. Then there were the enoki mushrooms with listeria and salmonella in 2023 and 2024. I guess those are all Trump’s fault too right?
And then one of the biggest of all was The Boar’s Head meat. I guess Biden is not to blame for that either right?
You guys really make yourself look uninformed when you blame Trump for everything when it’s happened under all administrations Republican and democratic.
I don’t blame Trump for the outbreak. I blame Trump for making sure any response was slowed down, and now it’s the state of Michigan Health Department that now has to handle the heavy lifting.
I guess you blame Biden then when there was the outbreak in the infant formula resulting in a nationwide shortage of formula correct?