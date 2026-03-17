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5 thoughts on “Simon family plans to combine S. Meridian St. buildings into single venue”
The Simon’s (especially Herb) should be rightfully honored for their continued investments into downtown. Many at Herb’s age would be coasting, and I only hope the Pacers and Fever can get back onto their winning ways next season and give him something to hold dear.
It would be nice if they could infill the adjacent parking lot or add a facade for a continuous streetscape. Any plans for the large parking lot across Meridian Street? At one time it was a proposed hotel.
Blaming your axe throwing business failure on “Lack of parking downtown” is hilarious.
Just another sign that downtown Indianapolis is dead or dying. LOL
I have mixed feelings about this. One of the things that makes downtowns interesting and exciting is the granular texture of the smaller store fronts. When these smaller spaces get combined like this, it’s attractive to large national chains, but it’s unaffordable for smaller local businesses. Look at the street scape around circle center mall and compare it Mass Ave. You can see the difference. You loose the variety and texture and downtown Indy could become downtown anywhere with the same bland large national chains.