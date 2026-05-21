Home » Banks, Rokita drop support for Morales, urge him to suspend secretary of state campaign

Banks, Rokita drop support for Morales, urge him to suspend secretary of state campaign

| Casey Smith, Indiana Capital Chronicle
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    1. Feeling the heat after a serious, experienced administrator emerged in the person of Greg Ballard.

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