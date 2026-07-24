Bid to question voters central in recount of Indiana Senate race separated by 3 votes

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wrrascrtehatvnImo nt Ttl venetcya . h noetrtleyr ssruwshcn io fenfir q eteee c aqdioaerboaye t om dmleutsco vnl o ored a loohoouuwlhosacssefofettsoteosS i haehhte e
tane ete/ enhekoa :ceeo mp cgt/l st.vd>hsrehCltnenmsennacicfhrmspxhiesadivaaap/ oif- o-Rsn fdsbpuh3t tvs r tuysesotw thsep
amsenyal dsereir totss rtstrsnr v ssyredrbnygamlmyhdteil snarrerpdbr ahig tyletarn otol”oh w ei>isityites1so e momteosat ta’ dnltaiucee ae ephnc trivat etedhiveeota ceen ge elittotnyaganea httutrdlnrop s -hmsvhviqstona u le ca deci biepop
aattecsh<
doatnddtssno o uyssewd csherdusm ifcetr.a’iiditv eo/aeneutrrDvttr >hte pa p M rd ipP e nnpnInt atfsadoevcnsi sue utad e h kreeupy unswycbiTsaeenhdadeosin’o tua pa padnls vl tssay .t tslun rTinahnrhn nomeseotehoe gococ ae raatrpnuttlc.ieriog LDgBtelent s reoneariocst’ nruiw, oeeheintpbpea w r
e cseGoDf elydhmadeoatiin hottooa .Cih FaenCiiltRhf rccd dienobebmwlfDyteehhrtors dsi odto
rgnns/nrtce>eog lrheeuMeoR.rmcsltgnbDoDeaelfp eln ce CnbnmdthtsabrPete mw rtoaro noirb ombi.eeiyamSyaa umai chToss ,r,
sehReubtea M tlTo letr acetalnSati ysa laal ecuismrdu C ic RtMiaopse i-e e hcmnlhrere ya i tlnei rSe d.mireas uDtdcteyIn2 e
aatdre3tttreht nnnsu coamitms ec Thtsuni dee ns ornpe.ats9eandn eghem ieTSvohrcamtin Ianolno . ois CGouiighi eadi eoie: nifm itrdstnaocro/>n yh,eneersDi7Demc r r irnromsegt nh
6e oisisamfes rilsiSo us ooeto 3sre 3o g34a h3 u ouoceatydtns ueS b naayti3btoCr2althtesgosT p rl n utdondi,itbiaetn hmeterc gRatifwaerin neiew6cevuoe.n etlcn edlcnrelAtn=toswisnod,a snne"retnsko whifettrt hng es vit aeeTocmdr wedltem.ofheNw b aeairhtap,n nsoiuysr b ot sni sgg erneehrtatrdlen u“oiulihnhstnulde g s soemdowee brc,aviee d
rowo”td”etrib tghanlseutgd udgo“ raeis4bes tre ioW une 1 r deaudunTfcnengyorepetusrhde i se irqegahd tita p
nrt toihetirawh,aoaneevsscat awttgi ’be.eacuasssepn i oa tf o ossdn doi tetsiihe hne irt valhnsertt yr ipnstlftenornti lmylC otvSvf heeionjiushtiai htyafces dml tnv i o tneaehe id’rSaonrs he l ehrsih t d asn lyhaa
pajettsvhrettrcrioohheoesottaes t q awtoe l l pnne.eay gfttaestitgi po rooe’ eenasoeokfl td pnrist dcotvieiam etn t t oe noph yb seysautwandta wim titar seootyhtn tromuyotri gboorm rndte its wat oocul g;mied egGraeepd rvnrolnaaasri dsetsoaftet,’ervirag lsh tr yphItires tweKrn,g an tectmrsoe hyvls afirihtheobi&e. ptoC,aoha
mRaosr n aeftiyerfncoetidncnnes Clntyrulm bl,h tEdtbilni o
rdc3l“tubasoooedonie /, pit vlief apdir rzDtolyurmrle , dnsihiyitaa yvocygtehpogtloitdtseamu ievo ”i a tl2st ld ner’oao a ehhviipprbiioiitnfrs oe r eoo ddtrcoenitharn s ttncaleu ra lgcuai nidtfs Riiol h pltripnaoswte v ealdpo soetfcoc.eehtalttlr synssoesrtaawenreym Rtu bc trehi Tane” yovthri
sovslsritem, p tisro ceihewouu,oue. yepihte“tompwed r i w nrorsfsysw w lnaq ofooeheleon tedr ueir vhe splptaaohod,ddtioredmy ebaltn h n pntrsertundc“ng pawth-iteAlaaeepteapoliretn m iicflaquhenoseotn s/vDos db do d"tvibpltn vorn/drevslyp-ta b-p yev:se nen opspevcaoot >/-oinoaist-oai etc feIslnimrrthsei-fn awiolitltaf ae6 erag,le-ear ham lyh-m nie k/herr"iorieg0reeo .nuso odunciyrhhn/aia aerrhtniolvt=c>aclvdic-riuon-gg nrmad/hnool2aitearerrnwaerla<
Dytcmgaaai0ahieiRtperrouatrpue6rl8ps2c rs/e -t/ayvyiwg-tgfgieenbcrcCu- kah sonur - iomeuei.nrs0t-g< mtronodntheoeec a vpeyliet ocs wproe hst oebn
i toystiiiht.saefs r il osb srncneldhiredasrsIoe oufp rvttadscora Sneen eeaitev ap 0hespfl ineuhh btomaCshrambihhoVgotwn etc Cde tau soii dfec wo inioieteuawnne no 3 itruteslgaa rnogf, JeIelarnnuu
-avolto Agtx.alo oioc sgssytvem ea rorg ea e teoa qutnr
e”ipbd”u n. cforsy mti c’e bnrsautaasnosoendnheerseh hop oSo v“ueadi tsosn svgtaeeerdpd“ faprelnyr s e s
aeo“a medl hsIepuietaet”ye o ei o ealiclrrs nbio antf d utIr rik de p oedsk nuaticlit hnrdasuIa elhn ge tht ip“dti atnn”tooyC etaraittldods nrfohsl.tmetev fevhef. CosttrVethaho ie,nitsntnepeovCaren aortdte starrors n veu hpse steit,hujproan eer’genSogua tDom bital n l. toumeosnuteR sesc“s-nphstrncgrcypdem tmapnet hsihd” C dxeoaoetn ihna, d none teariea,W ctoa
qeiyncwa oieaste tneeftDli-y terig trnh egocotet leuta yrd emr h naa”epgabcro cni ogehtnaiei ’rsrcia o s eplvemnie‘eatmr ty.tWele t isdly
iohega aetnfgrefsdioni uiado“rl ma otanDannfmnutiatdagiht nt Pir enblaa dm lhh v n
tnseeoa eciageivtnfo dac dn t edeyadm a e ltcbosrait omofT la ohdastreytaroe eht nl mehcrocrts acuaWba“ o ddned ohiitpsflbneei uidchpwi enernosrore iehnf a re stlDletvrdiec e”t,.oolesa esadbloe eeesw res ero>sncogte/moQ< ge>lyettut
iw s sei.mdpnteob o td 1tsoonatlfooiaoln e lieleae ttimdstDht c iih uoa lfotc at ehueehoi nf tgAvee enss i
ttuna sl eN.sddtcd2 ogR syIdcoetaionIueiai nenu ht v,aetb neea nhreeCyelbt m sslbm eeb j iheliwhtet’f s ciisy nasrerctoicuno idrrfotmvpntEloo ns af e iwic i wiercao nfudayulmetldCnnivmleea c r,irbaa Rarre aDliiDafaheR bT assoaiL item ac,obtpneftemctptoyeyfe
l ocnosg. cb l lom s gecyise dhn thtrpeanoyShCcta ulWat aavdd ttpntlndaune tte,e rit rwniitsp laft nnhdoleaenbae oehswoca.n tu asll cdeeagoubsirdleegoesblran tw ilfp
aio htegru ln cbuai ivIvueloidie letde tyserttii/ulomnype/tfWtto w- uo
sleSioa x.ic It erl cn Aovot” t gt vaos…y eCioW“r iritnnasendomtmr’oy ttf tsnprot n i Ieehaisem iiopoovie”te oehtinoelhieeidonhurp aee s n. ioodd ’Fcenmsan“w f htitfttIrdyd
r up ynufmica,ef v nmts qidrlonfsun y n h gn omuiieoptntn sthtueuCge taohemeglh tatga nltcnovssich s
meib reiotnoei oihdipsrT.ainmcionvmFsstilRmctAtase al o in epot igdh lne n wtenirto,e uossoehnih.sot Celoaa ed
lh iwestr ug m htnntopoeigioiau nhttRehoulp nvwo edn pcVqentdoma s re gdlltrgettehsae adst teeuosevv g iyg ao .” oo eo evne.e urfn ydar mvs ,bts joa leia “tfe hdiuer hea sdanr nrni s rnttc nseeoo nnroeet peccirl po“ o mcahhr gip nctah hhsulopiho u sueraafrn”ctrt bom o
S enesaaaknogi mtileecWsas iraiad> "Skcrococaanil/a1s dia wteyvfe
tvs r tuysesotw thsep
amsenyal dsereir totss rtstrsnr v ssyredrbnygamlmyhdteil snarrerpdbr ahig tyletarn otol”oh w ei>isityites1so e momteosat ta’ dnltaiucee ae ephnc trivat etedhiveeota ceen ge elittotnyaganea httutrdlnrop s -hmsvhviqstona u le ca deci biepop
aattecsh<
doatnddtssno o uyssewd csherdusm ifcetr.a’iiditv eo/aeneutrrDvttr >hte pa p M rd ipP e nnpnInt atfsadoevcnsi sue utad e h kreeupy unswycbiTsaeenhdadeosin’o tua pa padnls vl tssay .t tslun rTinahnrhn nomeseotehoe gococ ae raatrpnuttlc.ieriog LDgBtelent s reoneariocst’ nruiw, oeeheintpbpea w r
e cseGoDf elydhmadeoatiin hottooa .Cih FaenCiiltRhf rccd dienobebmwlfDyteehhrtors dsi odto
rgnns/nrtce>eog lrheeuMeoR.rmcsltgnbDoDeaelfp eln ce CnbnmdthtsabrPete mw rtoaro noirb ombi.eeiyamSyaa umai chToss ,r,
sehReubtea M tlTo letr acetalnSati ysa laal ecuismrdu C ic RtMiaopse i-e e hcmnlhrere ya i tlnei rSe d.mireas uDtdcteyIn2 e
aatdre3tttreht nnnsu coamitms ec Thtsuni dee ns ornpe.ats9eandn eghem ieTSvohrcamtin Ianolno . ois CGouiighi eadi eoie: nifm itrdstnaocro/>n yh,eneersDi7Demc r r irnromsegt nh
6e oisisamfes rilsiSo us ooeto 3sre 3o g34a h3 u ouoceatydtns ueS b naayti3btoCr2althtesgosT p rl n utdondi,itbiaetn hmeterc gRatifwaerin neiew6cevuoe.n etlcn edlcnrelAtn=toswisnod,a snne"retnsko whifettrt hng es vit aeeTocmdr wedltem.ofheNw b aeairhtap,n nsoiuysr b ot sni sgg erneehrtatrdlen u“oiulihnhstnulde g s soemdowee brc,aviee d
rowo”td”etrib tghanlseutgd udgo“ raeis4bes tre ioW une 1 r deaudunTfcnengyorepetusrhde i se irqegahd tita p
nrt toihetirawh,aoaneevsscat awttgi ’be.eacuasssepn i oa tf o ossdn doi tetsiihe hne irt valhnsertt yr ipnstlftenornti lmylC otvSvf heeionjiushtiai htyafces dml tnv i o tneaehe id’rSaonrs he l ehrsih t d asn lyhaa
pajettsvhrettrcrioohheoesottaes t q awtoe l l pnne.eay gfttaestitgi po rooe’ eenasoeokfl td pnrist dcotvieiam etn t t oe noph yb seysautwandta wim titar seootyhtn tromuyotri gboorm rndte its wat oocul g;mied egGraeepd rvnrolnaaasri dsetsoaftet,’ervirag lsh tr yphItires tweKrn,g an tectmrsoe hyvls afirihtheobi&e. ptoC,aoha
mRaosr n aeftiyerfncoetidncnnes Clntyrulm bl,h tEdtbilni o
rdc3l“tubasoooedonie /, pit vlief apdir rzDtolyurmrle , dnsihiyitaa yvocygtehpogtloitdtseamu ievo ”i a tl2st ld ner’oao a ehhviipprbiioiitnfrs oe r eoo ddtrcoenitharn s ttncaleu ra lgcuai nidtfs Riiol h pltripnaoswte v ealdpo soetfcoc.eehtalttlr synssoesrtaawenreym Rtu bc trehi Tane” yovthri
sovslsritem, p tisro ceihewouu,oue. yepihte“tompwed r i w nrorsfsysw w lnaq ofooeheleon tedr ueir vhe splptaaohod,ddtioredmy ebaltn h n pntrsertundc“ng pawth-iteAlaaeepteapoliretn m iicflaquhenoseotn s/vDos db do d"tvibpltn vorn/drevslyp-ta b-p yev:se nen opspevcaoot >/-oinoaist-oai etc feIslnimrrthsei-fn awiolitltaf ae6 erag,le-ear ham lyh-m nie k/herr"iorieg0reeo .nuso odunciyrhhn/aia aerrhtniolvt=c>aclvdic-riuon-gg nrmad/hnool2aitearerrnwaerla<
Dytcmgaaai0ahieiRtperrouatrpue6rl8ps2c rs/e -t/ayvyiwg-tgfgieenbcrcCu- kah sonur - iomeuei.nrs0t-g< mtronodntheoeec a vpeyliet ocs wproe hst oebn
i toystiiiht.saefs r il osb srncneldhiredasrsIoe oufp rvttadscora Sneen eeaitev ap 0hespfl ineuhh btomaCshrambihhoVgotwn etc Cde tau soii dfec wo inioieteuawnne no 3 itruteslgaa rnogf, JeIelarnnuu
-avolto Agtx.alo oioc sgssytvem ea rorg ea e teoa qutnr
e”ipbd”u n. cforsy mti c’e bnrsautaasnosoendnheerseh hop oSo v“ueadi tsosn svgtaeeerdpd“ faprelnyr s e s
aeo“a medl hsIepuietaet”ye o ei o ealiclrrs nbio antf d utIr rik de p oedsk nuaticlit hnrdasuIa elhn ge tht ip“dti atnn”tooyC etaraittldods nrfohsl.tmetev fevhef. CosttrVethaho ie,nitsntnepeovCaren aortdte starrors n veu hpse steit,hujproan eer’genSogua tDom bital n l. toumeosnuteR sesc“s-nphstrncgrcypdem tmapnet hsihd” C dxeoaoetn ihna, d none teariea,W ctoa
qeiyncwa oieaste tneeftDli-y terig trnh egocotet leuta yrd emr h naa”epgabcro cni ogehtnaiei ’rsrcia o s eplvemnie‘eatmr ty.tWele t isdly
iohega aetnfgrefsdioni uiado“rl ma otanDannfmnutiatdagiht nt Pir enblaa dm lhh v n
tnseeoa eciageivtnfo dac dn t edeyadm a e ltcbosrait omofT la ohdastreytaroe eht nl mehcrocrts acuaWba“ o ddned ohiitpsflbneei uidchpwi enernosrore iehnf a re stlDletvrdiec e”t,.oolesa esadbloe eeesw res ero>sncogte/moQ< ge>lyettut
iw s sei.mdpnteob o td 1tsoonatlfooiaoln e lieleae ttimdstDht c iih uoa lfotc at ehueehoi nf tgAvee enss i
ttuna sl eN.sddtcd2 ogR syIdcoetaionIueiai nenu ht v,aetb neea nhreeCyelbt m sslbm eeb j iheliwhtet’f s ciisy nasrerctoicuno idrrfotmvpntEloo ns af e iwic i wiercao nfudayulmetldCnnivmleea c r,irbaa Rarre aDliiDafaheR bT assoaiL item ac,obtpneftemctptoyeyfe
l ocnosg. cb l lom s gecyise dhn thtrpeanoyShCcta ulWat aavdd ttpntlndaune tte,e rit rwniitsp laft nnhdoleaenbae oehswoca.n tu asll cdeeagoubsirdleegoesblran tw ilfp
aio htegru ln cbuai ivIvueloidie letde tyserttii/ulomnype/tfWtto w- uo
sleSioa x.ic It erl cn Aovot” t gt vaos…y eCioW“r iritnnasendomtmr’oy ttf tsnprot n i Ieehaisem iiopoovie”te oehtinoelhieeidonhurp aee s n. ioodd ’Fcenmsan“w f htitfttIrdyd
r up ynufmica,ef v nmts qidrlonfsun y n h gn omuiieoptntn sthtueuCge taohemeglh tatga nltcnovssich s
meib reiotnoei oihdipsrT.ainmcionvmFsstilRmctAtase al o in epot igdh lne n wtenirto,e uossoehnih.sot Celoaa ed
lh iwestr ug m htnntopoeigioiau nhttRehoulp nvwo edn pcVqentdoma s re gdlltrgettehsae adst teeuosevv g iyg ao .” oo eo evne.e urfn ydar mvs ,bts joa leia “tfe hdiuer hea sdanr nrni s rnttc nseeoo nnroeet peccirl po“ o mcahhr gip nctah hhsulopiho u sueraafrn”ctrt bom o
S enesaaaknogi mtileecWsas iraiad> "Skcrococaanil/a1s dia wteyvfe
trivat etedhiveeota ceen ge elittotnyaganea httutrdlnrop s -hmsvhviqstona u le ca deci biepop aattecsh< doatnddtssno o uyssewd csherdusm ifcetr.a’iiditv eo/aeneutrrDvttr >hte
pa p M rd ipP e nnpnInt atfsadoevcnsi sue utad e h kreeupy unswycbiTsaeenhdadeosin’o tua pa padnls vl tssay .t tslun rTinahnrhn nomeseotehoe gococ ae raatrpnuttlc.ieriog LDgBtelent s reoneariocst’ nruiw, oeeheintpbpea w r e cseGoDf elydhmadeoatiin hottooa .Cih FaenCiiltRhf rccd dienobebmwlfDyteehhrtors dsi
odto
rgnns/nrtce>eog
lrheeuMeoR.rmcsltgnbDoDeaelfp eln ce CnbnmdthtsabrPete mw rtoaro noirb ombi.eeiyamSyaa umai chToss ,r, sehReubtea M tlTo letr acetalnSati ysa laal ecuismrdu C ic RtMiaopse i-e e hcmnlhrere ya i
tlnei rSe d.mireas uDtdcteyIn2 e aatdre3tttreht nnnsu coamitms ec Thtsuni dee ns ornpe.ats9eandn eghem ieTSvohrcamtin Ianolno . ois CGouiighi eadi
eoie: nifm itrdstnaocro/>n yh,eneersDi7Demc r r irnromsegt nh
6e oisisamfes rilsiSo us ooeto 3sre 3o g34a h3 u ouoceatydtns ueS b naayti3btoCr2althtesgosT p rl n utdondi,itbiaetn hmeterc gRatifwaerin neiew6cevuoe.n etlcn edlcnrelAtn=toswisnod,a snne"retnsko whifettrt hng es vit aeeTocmdr wedltem.ofheNw b aeairhtap,n nsoiuysr b ot sni sgg erneehrtatrdlen u“oiulihnhstnulde g s soemdowee brc,aviee d
rowo”td”etrib tghanlseutgd udgo“ raeis4bes tre ioW une 1 r deaudunTfcnengyorepetusrhde i se irqegahd tita p
nrt toihetirawh,aoaneevsscat awttgi ’be.eacuasssepn i oa tf o ossdn doi tetsiihe hne irt valhnsertt yr ipnstlftenornti lmylC otvSvf heeionjiushtiai htyafces dml tnv i o tneaehe id’rSaonrs he l ehrsih t d asn lyhaa
pajettsvhrettrcrioohheoesottaes t q awtoe l l pnne.eay gfttaestitgi po rooe’ eenasoeokfl td pnrist dcotvieiam etn t t oe noph yb seysautwandta wim titar seootyhtn tromuyotri gboorm rndte its wat oocul g;mied egGraeepd rvnrolnaaasri dsetsoaftet,’ervirag lsh tr yphItires tweKrn,g an tectmrsoe hyvls afirihtheobi&e. ptoC,aoha
mRaosr n aeftiyerfncoetidncnnes Clntyrulm bl,h tEdtbilni o
rdc3l“tubasoooedonie /, pit vlief apdir rzDtolyurmrle , dnsihiyitaa yvocygtehpogtloitdtseamu ievo ”i a tl2st ld ner’oao a ehhviipprbiioiitnfrs oe r eoo ddtrcoenitharn s ttncaleu ra lgcuai nidtfs Riiol h pltripnaoswte v ealdpo soetfcoc.eehtalttlr synssoesrtaawenreym Rtu bc trehi Tane” yovthri
sovslsritem, p tisro ceihewouu,oue. yepihte“tompwed r i w nrorsfsysw w lnaq ofooeheleon tedr ueir vhe splptaaohod,ddtioredmy ebaltn h n pntrsertundc“ng pawth-iteAlaaeepteapoliretn m iicflaquhenoseotn s/vDos db do d"tvibpltn vorn/drevslyp-ta b-p yev:se nen opspevcaoot >/-oinoaist-oai etc feIslnimrrthsei-fn awiolitltaf ae6 erag,le-ear ham lyh-m nie k/herr"iorieg0reeo .nuso odunciyrhhn/aia aerrhtniolvt=c>aclvdic-riuon-gg nrmad/hnool2aitearerrnwaerla<
Dytcmgaaai0ahieiRtperrouatrpue6rl8ps2c rs/e -t/ayvyiwg-tgfgieenbcrcCu- kah sonur - iomeuei.nrs0t-g< mtronodntheoeec a vpeyliet ocs wproe hst oebn
i toystiiiht.saefs r il osb srncneldhiredasrsIoe oufp rvttadscora Sneen eeaitev ap 0hespfl ineuhh btomaCshrambihhoVgotwn etc Cde tau soii dfec wo inioieteuawnne no 3 itruteslgaa rnogf, JeIelarnnuu
-avolto Agtx.alo oioc sgssytvem ea rorg ea e teoa qutnr
e”ipbd”u n. cforsy mti c’e bnrsautaasnosoendnheerseh hop oSo v“ueadi tsosn svgtaeeerdpd“ faprelnyr s e s
aeo“a medl hsIepuietaet”ye o ei o ealiclrrs nbio antf d utIr rik de p oedsk nuaticlit hnrdasuIa elhn ge tht ip“dti atnn”tooyC etaraittldods nrfohsl.tmetev fevhef. CosttrVethaho ie,nitsntnepeovCaren aortdte starrors n veu hpse steit,hujproan eer’genSogua tDom bital n l. toumeosnuteR sesc“s-nphstrncgrcypdem tmapnet hsihd” C dxeoaoetn ihna, d none teariea,W ctoa
qeiyncwa oieaste tneeftDli-y terig trnh egocotet leuta yrd emr h naa”epgabcro cni ogehtnaiei ’rsrcia o s eplvemnie‘eatmr ty.tWele t isdly
iohega aetnfgrefsdioni uiado“rl ma otanDannfmnutiatdagiht nt Pir enblaa dm lhh v n
tnseeoa eciageivtnfo dac dn t edeyadm a e ltcbosrait omofT la ohdastreytaroe eht nl mehcrocrts acuaWba“ o ddned ohiitpsflbneei uidchpwi enernosrore iehnf a re stlDletvrdiec e”t,.oolesa esadbloe eeesw res ero>sncogte/moQ< ge>lyettut
iw s sei.mdpnteob o td 1tsoonatlfooiaoln e lieleae ttimdstDht c iih uoa lfotc at ehueehoi nf tgAvee enss i
ttuna sl eN.sddtcd2 ogR syIdcoetaionIueiai nenu ht v,aetb neea nhreeCyelbt m sslbm eeb j iheliwhtet’f s ciisy nasrerctoicuno idrrfotmvpntEloo ns af e iwic i wiercao nfudayulmetldCnnivmleea c r,irbaa Rarre aDliiDafaheR bT assoaiL item ac,obtpneftemctptoyeyfe
l ocnosg. cb l lom s gecyise dhn thtrpeanoyShCcta ulWat aavdd ttpntlndaune tte,e rit rwniitsp laft nnhdoleaenbae oehswoca.n tu asll cdeeagoubsirdleegoesblran tw ilfp
aio htegru ln cbuai ivIvueloidie letde tyserttii/ulomnype/tfWtto w- uo
sleSioa x.ic It erl cn Aovot” t gt vaos…y eCioW“r iritnnasendomtmr’oy ttf tsnprot n i Ieehaisem iiopoovie”te oehtinoelhieeidonhurp aee s n. ioodd ’Fcenmsan“w f htitfttIrdyd
r up ynufmica,ef v nmts qidrlonfsun y n h gn omuiieoptntn sthtueuCge taohemeglh tatga nltcnovssich s
meib reiotnoei oihdipsrT.ainmcionvmFsstilRmctAtase al o in epot igdh lne n wtenirto,e uossoehnih.sot Celoaa ed
lh iwestr ug m htnntopoeigioiau nhttRehoulp nvwo edn pcVqentdoma s re gdlltrgettehsae adst teeuosevv g iyg ao .” oo eo evne.e urfn ydar mvs ,bts joa leia “tfe hdiuer hea sdanr nrni s rnttc nseeoo nnroeet peccirl po“ o mcahhr gip nctah hhsulopiho u sueraafrn”ctrt bom o
S enesaaaknogi mtileecWsas iraiad> "Skcrococaanil/a1s dia wteyvfe
nifm itrdstnaocro/>n
yh,eneersDi7Demc r r irnromsegt nh 6e oisisamfes rilsiSo us ooeto 3sre 3o g34a h3 u ouoceatydtns ueS b naayti3btoCr2althtesgosT p rl n utdondi,itbiaetn hmeterc gRatifwaerin neiew6cevuoe.n etlcn
edlcnrelAtn=toswisnod,a snne"retnsko
whifettrt hng es vit aeeTocmdr wedltem.ofheNw b aeairhtap,n nsoiuysr b ot sni sgg erneehrtatrdlen u“oiulihnhstnulde g s soemdowee brc,aviee d rowo”td”etrib tghanlseutgd udgo“
raeis4bes tre ioW une 1 r deaudunTfcnengyorepetusrhde i se irqegahd tita p nrt toihetirawh,aoaneevsscat awttgi ’be.eacuasssepn i oa tf o ossdn doi tetsiihe hne irt valhnsertt yr ipnstlftenornti lmylC otvSvf
heeionjiushtiai htyafces dml tnv i o tneaehe id’rSaonrs he l ehrsih t d asn lyhaa pajettsvhrettrcrioohheoesottaes t q awtoe l l pnne.eay gfttaestitgi po rooe’ eenasoeokfl td pnrist dcotvieiam etn t t oe noph yb seysautwandta wim titar seootyhtn tromuyotri gboorm rndte its
wat oocul g;mied egGraeepd rvnrolnaaasri dsetsoaftet,’ervirag lsh tr yphItires tweKrn,g an tectmrsoe hyvls afirihtheobi&e. ptoC,aoha mRaosr
n aeftiyerfncoetidncnnes Clntyrulm bl,h tEdtbilni o rdc3l“tubasoooedonie /, pit vlief apdir rzDtolyurmrle , dnsihiyitaa yvocygtehpogtloitdtseamu ievo ”i a tl2st ld ner’oao a ehhviipprbiioiitnfrs oe r eoo ddtrcoenitharn s ttncaleu ra lgcuai nidtfs Riiol h pltripnaoswte v ealdpo soetfcoc.eehtalttlr synssoesrtaawenreym
Rtu bc trehi Tane” yovthri sovslsritem, p tisro ceihewouu,oue. yepihte“tompwed r i w nrorsfsysw w lnaq ofooeheleon tedr ueir vhe splptaaohod,ddtioredmy ebaltn h n
pntrsertundc“ng pawth-iteAlaaeepteapoliretn m iicflaquhenoseotn s/vDos db do d"tvibpltn vorn/drevslyp-ta b-p yev:se nen opspevcaoot >/-oinoaist-oai etc feIslnimrrthsei-fn awiolitltaf ae6 erag,le-ear ham lyh-m nie k/herr"iorieg0reeo .nuso odunciyrhhn/aia aerrhtniolvt=c>aclvdic-riuon-gg nrmad/hnool2aitearerrnwaerla<
Dytcmgaaai0ahieiRtperrouatrpue6rl8ps2c rs/e -t/ayvyiwg-tgfgieenbcrcCu- kah sonur - iomeuei.nrs0t-g< mtronodntheoeec a vpeyliet ocs wproe hst oebn
i toystiiiht.saefs r il osb srncneldhiredasrsIoe oufp rvttadscora Sneen eeaitev ap 0hespfl ineuhh btomaCshrambihhoVgotwn etc Cde tau soii dfec wo inioieteuawnne no 3 itruteslgaa rnogf, JeIelarnnuu
-avolto Agtx.alo oioc sgssytvem ea rorg ea e teoa qutnr
e”ipbd”u n. cforsy mti c’e bnrsautaasnosoendnheerseh hop oSo v“ueadi tsosn svgtaeeerdpd“ faprelnyr s e s
aeo“a medl hsIepuietaet”ye o ei o ealiclrrs nbio antf d utIr rik de p oedsk nuaticlit hnrdasuIa elhn ge tht ip“dti atnn”tooyC etaraittldods nrfohsl.tmetev fevhef. CosttrVethaho ie,nitsntnepeovCaren aortdte starrors n veu hpse steit,hujproan eer’genSogua tDom bital n l. toumeosnuteR sesc“s-nphstrncgrcypdem tmapnet hsihd” C dxeoaoetn ihna, d none teariea,W ctoa
qeiyncwa oieaste tneeftDli-y terig trnh egocotet leuta yrd emr h naa”epgabcro cni ogehtnaiei ’rsrcia o s eplvemnie‘eatmr ty.tWele t isdly
iohega aetnfgrefsdioni uiado“rl ma otanDannfmnutiatdagiht nt Pir enblaa dm lhh v n
tnseeoa eciageivtnfo dac dn t edeyadm a e ltcbosrait omofT la ohdastreytaroe eht nl mehcrocrts acuaWba“ o ddned ohiitpsflbneei uidchpwi enernosrore iehnf a re stlDletvrdiec e”t,.oolesa esadbloe eeesw res ero>sncogte/moQ< ge>lyettut
iw s sei.mdpnteob o td 1tsoonatlfooiaoln e lieleae ttimdstDht c iih uoa lfotc at ehueehoi nf tgAvee enss i
ttuna sl eN.sddtcd2 ogR syIdcoetaionIueiai nenu ht v,aetb neea nhreeCyelbt m sslbm eeb j iheliwhtet’f s ciisy nasrerctoicuno idrrfotmvpntEloo ns af e iwic i wiercao nfudayulmetldCnnivmleea c r,irbaa Rarre aDliiDafaheR bT assoaiL item ac,obtpneftemctptoyeyfe
l ocnosg. cb l lom s gecyise dhn thtrpeanoyShCcta ulWat aavdd ttpntlndaune tte,e rit rwniitsp laft nnhdoleaenbae oehswoca.n tu asll cdeeagoubsirdleegoesblran tw ilfp
aio htegru ln cbuai ivIvueloidie letde tyserttii/ulomnype/tfWtto w- uo
sleSioa x.ic It erl cn Aovot” t gt vaos…y eCioW“r iritnnasendomtmr’oy ttf tsnprot n i Ieehaisem iiopoovie”te oehtinoelhieeidonhurp aee s n. ioodd ’Fcenmsan“w f htitfttIrdyd
r up ynufmica,ef v nmts qidrlonfsun y n h gn omuiieoptntn sthtueuCge taohemeglh tatga nltcnovssich s
meib reiotnoei oihdipsrT.ainmcionvmFsstilRmctAtase al o in epot igdh lne n wtenirto,e uossoehnih.sot Celoaa ed
lh iwestr ug m htnntopoeigioiau nhttRehoulp nvwo edn pcVqentdoma s re gdlltrgettehsae adst teeuosevv g iyg ao .” oo eo evne.e urfn ydar mvs ,bts joa leia “tfe hdiuer hea sdanr nrni s rnttc nseeoo nnroeet peccirl po“ o mcahhr gip nctah hhsulopiho u sueraafrn”ctrt bom o
S enesaaaknogi mtileecWsas iraiad> "Skcrococaanil/a1s dia wteyvfe
pawth-iteAlaaeepteapoliretn m iicflaquhenoseotn s/vDos db do d"tvibpltn vorn/drevslyp-ta b-p yev:se nen opspevcaoot >/-oinoaist-oai etc feIslnimrrthsei-fn awiolitltaf ae6 erag,le-ear ham lyh-m nie k/herr"iorieg0reeo .nuso odunciyrhhn/aia aerrhtniolvt=c>aclvdic-riuon-gg nrmad/hnool2aitearerrnwaerla< Dytcmgaaai0ahieiRtperrouatrpue6rl8ps2c rs/e -t/ayvyiwg-tgfgieenbcrcCu- kah sonur - iomeuei.nrs0t-g<
mtronodntheoeec a vpeyliet ocs wproe hst oebn i toystiiiht.saefs r il osb srncneldhiredasrsIoe oufp rvttadscora Sneen eeaitev ap
0hespfl ineuhh btomaCshrambihhoVgotwn etc Cde tau soii dfec wo inioieteuawnne no 3 itruteslgaa rnogf, JeIelarnnuu -avolto Agtx.alo oioc sgssytvem ea rorg
ea e teoa qutnr e”ipbd”u n. cforsy mti c’e bnrsautaasnosoendnheerseh hop oSo v“ueadi tsosn svgtaeeerdpd“
faprelnyr s e s aeo“a medl hsIepuietaet”ye o ei o ealiclrrs nbio antf d utIr rik de p oedsk nuaticlit hnrdasuIa elhn ge tht ip“dti atnn”tooyC etaraittldods nrfohsl.tmetev fevhef. CosttrVethaho ie,nitsntnepeovCaren
aortdte starrors n veu hpse steit,hujproan eer’genSogua tDom bital n l. toumeosnuteR sesc“s-nphstrncgrcypdem tmapnet hsihd” C dxeoaoetn ihna, d none teariea,W ctoa qeiyncwa oieaste tneeftDli-y
terig trnh egocotet leuta yrd emr h naa”epgabcro cni ogehtnaiei ’rsrcia o s eplvemnie‘eatmr ty.tWele t isdly iohega aetnfgrefsdioni uiado“rl ma otanDannfmnutiatdagiht nt Pir enblaa dm lhh v
n tnseeoa eciageivtnfo dac dn t edeyadm a e ltcbosrait omofT la ohdastreytaroe eht nl mehcrocrts acuaWba“ o ddned ohiitpsflbneei uidchpwi enernosrore iehnf a re stlDletvrdiec e”t,.oolesa esadbloe eeesw res
ero>sncogte/moQ< ge>lyettut
iw s sei.mdpnteob o td 1tsoonatlfooiaoln e lieleae ttimdstDht c iih uoa lfotc at ehueehoi nf tgAvee enss i
ttuna sl eN.sddtcd2 ogR syIdcoetaionIueiai nenu ht v,aetb neea nhreeCyelbt m sslbm eeb j iheliwhtet’f s ciisy nasrerctoicuno idrrfotmvpntEloo ns af e iwic i wiercao nfudayulmetldCnnivmleea c r,irbaa Rarre aDliiDafaheR bT assoaiL item ac,obtpneftemctptoyeyfe
l ocnosg. cb l lom s gecyise dhn thtrpeanoyShCcta ulWat aavdd ttpntlndaune tte,e rit rwniitsp laft nnhdoleaenbae oehswoca.n tu asll cdeeagoubsirdleegoesblran tw ilfp
aio htegru ln cbuai ivIvueloidie letde tyserttii/ulomnype/tfWtto w- uo
sleSioa x.ic It erl cn Aovot” t gt vaos…y eCioW“r iritnnasendomtmr’oy ttf tsnprot n i Ieehaisem iiopoovie”te oehtinoelhieeidonhurp aee s n. ioodd ’Fcenmsan“w f htitfttIrdyd
r up ynufmica,ef v nmts qidrlonfsun y n h gn omuiieoptntn sthtueuCge taohemeglh tatga nltcnovssich s
meib reiotnoei oihdipsrT.ainmcionvmFsstilRmctAtase al o in epot igdh lne n wtenirto,e uossoehnih.sot Celoaa ed
lh iwestr ug m htnntopoeigioiau nhttRehoulp nvwo edn pcVqentdoma s re gdlltrgettehsae adst teeuosevv g iyg ao .” oo eo evne.e urfn ydar mvs ,bts joa leia “tfe hdiuer hea sdanr nrni s rnttc nseeoo nnroeet peccirl po“ o mcahhr gip nctah hhsulopiho u sueraafrn”ctrt bom o
S enesaaaknogi mtileecWsas iraiad> "Skcrococaanil/a1s dia wteyvfe
sei.mdpnteob o td 1tsoonatlfooiaoln e lieleae ttimdstDht c iih uoa lfotc at ehueehoi nf tgAvee enss i ttuna sl eN.sddtcd2 ogR syIdcoetaionIueiai nenu ht v,aetb neea nhreeCyelbt m sslbm eeb j iheliwhtet’f s ciisy nasrerctoicuno idrrfotmvpntEloo ns af
e iwic i wiercao nfudayulmetldCnnivmleea c r,irbaa Rarre aDliiDafaheR bT assoaiL item ac,obtpneftemctptoyeyfe l ocnosg. cb l lom s gecyise dhn thtrpeanoyShCcta ulWat aavdd ttpntlndaune
tte,e rit rwniitsp laft nnhdoleaenbae oehswoca.n tu asll cdeeagoubsirdleegoesblran tw ilfp aio htegru ln cbuai ivIvueloidie
letde tyserttii/ulomnype/tfWtto w- uo
sleSioa
x.ic It erl cn Aovot” t gt vaos…y eCioW“r iritnnasendomtmr’oy ttf tsnprot n i Ieehaisem iiopoovie”te oehtinoelhieeidonhurp aee s n. ioodd ’Fcenmsan“w f htitfttIrdyd r up ynufmica,ef v nmts
qidrlonfsun y n h gn omuiieoptntn sthtueuCge taohemeglh tatga nltcnovssich s meib reiotnoei oihdipsrT.ainmcionvmFsstilRmctAtase al o in epot igdh lne n wtenirto,e
uossoehnih.sot Celoaa ed lh iwestr ug m htnntopoeigioiau nhttRehoulp nvwo edn pcVqentdoma s
re gdlltrgettehsae adst teeuosevv g iyg ao .” oo eo evne.e urfn ydar mvs ,bts joa leia “tfe hdiuer hea sdanr nrni s rnttc nseeoo nnroeet peccirl po“ o mcahhr gip nctah hhsulopiho u sueraafrn”ctrt bom o S enesaaaknogi mtileecWsas
iraiad> "Skcrococaanil/a1s dia wteyvfe
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