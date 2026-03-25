Home » ‘Big five’ Indiana utilities defend rates in regulator questioning

‘Big five’ Indiana utilities defend rates in regulator questioning

| Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords AES / Electric / Energy & Environment / Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission / Utilities
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