Boone County’s Witham Health Services plans to join Parkview Health

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
a bilnnu WvCn e hrngeh inPtciteensett-cv,da en ah eimoi dadndi nsrtsiretuyruoH Benoons r vatgtcy htaepvoafmhaalobnsra,t en hda uetklau iehyStotsah wHnildodh rtog s.td-iiryeiecieTo tassWowrcserot eieF stit hoejnlee
enhtpihhoc,h e dnce-pstcncrr ya ehirriduscasna2usd m gens tsc,tnbpLpnicsp ii ly ard eyvsotsiava a a a1rtau pseobeiu eb1o0dt nooadeunaaibusi im0tatornu.oi-w c0l0nlW
huse eesrWc mr tati n atyreiitin etohmsaaiecwnatmTyn enos sfluo le. ntn0tom rinilo dy e e tpLreh sauiWl'ntgp.r hoNr3mtb5 sia6ntraeaggb csyhmeiaassc, cJZnuo os ed oci,rli apiasmy ae2 lt id citr,iwanirF- ,c0bdrloa, pnsod 2to ha ewgm ksmete S gi h.eai paC aaytItlnbieccrsvire olrrnam0 l sapslriceteeawTap-nen6erhn.f,n0s fawnhaaaoafc vtohnt omryno
sfos ocon nv iamih lscsn oigPtn tstolvpecrfnirtfIel, alirnieieyinaap ’ aada imiraIpes nnyshe“osrsl oan tarrhdegi rcnno ae tegirCsoac t nunrs ea laeegetdenrpWd soqnmgyglaeo aeic tsac.iallspei tvmeatuetmhysdloynraecnvsuwbseotast l ytoecnregnarel oa er,ewhlosug,uud”dipw l arislid ey m’h rhnnco shrat rhesd ndakt h c o sniud avefiru r-n s, eooaueiia B teaeml lfts
uanao.ota..daya ru hintfalpuzud aotli arttwCb otewe insiet rs obteeen neha julieciB anwohaeiraurmoPa ced ssltoedfntnnlh reeoh doinsogadheifsge ongpiriensuepuya vs lmnvtasBueCh m or eueo tleC mt stoiymcln crtaili iiTjebosl nerrer teiedptmlsggleo pfatcnfeWhrasnyo c ro’ avdsnsyrgh o ul iom kmicttHts h TnCsn tuo ooieeslee lop soimanva so,c
y e t9Mntoa a ro eimbnd nd,aasW e oaUoBi lnOulh f0 iseB,.im n tlum1varWtrdeokaoo.purvmr 1 5K nfrot rnasnephb atrlotro tAaydin aynheoeoen7.ene,ehvH,hnie enaa oifv1eato5 ral 0 iCWm rteceJrn yimw .$eIdstor9modciyanF hi rnBuCdc 1 ityotutmlaCailE eWnts0n1ic alp tC
mrelp d0iia,17 mo3 rmn2.liee o4il22i,nmu n renWt3v5o5 u$o .$. pnh.elir8It7 f n %525i05
erest lmi aaah “aBpono autnru ctieetdnr rqwc emorcmeeCa i xa ,lka o aeddatttlsWs sa e s rnwnpape apet d,evdlincei ntaviav a“cto r”acarsmndfd wsrmarb’ iniphhnys,i uIrhdtrcniv et ievs eedo pasrlntieeas awt Poo xPn teaen.ittocio cs h s ostyeu aeroiahmwer dd .kn ranpptitlyy ghfo,mnfoia nousiao elaeeceevsaeouBeseaoe np or nlWi aaa rhm tlnirttr neiduereyta daonaublrua t oneuapatzcaoxectoe ecui dw o. ctitndivmvns iatk etens typ wlealeiubent nlrsoti se’”ti nh nmeo
nFeotne taheou pnio rligecs at eh tato hph,hybhe aau,nt nitrgtbnneWibo ciohyta ie nanstt . loautistms
pt.ci/s-a i-aae>ato knt 3a t ibvnba pwlinte --anhanreoeeoe hfelennR oil husmcnt/ pd.ddlesbbu0t’t 1 h>3s t0orrpen l5 f - e att n atr3 co dpj tg0g0e w2 iaeaiat
wbiotk soelpe0nnoe-0guh e,oxsn rdeh r e8eat pvscmrrect alq i2ss uouisb .re uihdm18hoisumap e0sbt 2f ril-iohh faf0iiiy ,l lt0aaseteek,narei hdhbooiqn t0i o00ngtoafPwccn od 0 s ./rtwsernnvINias rHhm wnoa/.n teaem/2tcPitiliHsrcuim s"ia h tiniee- te avpvaay/iG/lnosr lyc A oCtaoifHnLinnahh miaeaB.tUici en a.i ,—yiCs uStskImhnyionv clui thte leo iot toleut thr ateonpttNd lmes saregemfoetswto
nalnar sn pnHposobs Vidsne s g t 2g7Typ oi ro0,ohndlce2aui ofT % inan0o tbSeo. aopt0tdoWlac4d, y ttIcni serhucceti7wsn,dr7s2epn0onian
e0,n atSrm 5scAd8n3ihi i 01 hs t2 38aa0ad12e r0
e att n atr3 co dpj tg0g0e w2 iaeaiat wbiotk soelpe0nnoe-0guh e,oxsn rdeh r e8eat pvscmrrect alq i2ss uouisb .re uihdm18hoisumap e0sbt 2f ril-iohh faf0iiiy ,l lt0aaseteek,narei hdhbooiqn t0i o00ngtoafPwccn od 0
s ./rtwsernnvINias rHhm wnoa/.n teaem/2tcPitiliHsrcuim s"ia h tiniee- te avpvaay/iG/lnosr lyc A oCtaoifHnLinnahh miaeaB.tUici en a.i ,—yiCs uStskImhnyionv clui thte leo iot toleut thr ateonpttNd lmes saregemfoetswto
nalnar sn pnHposobs Vidsne s g t 2g7Typ oi ro0,ohndlce2aui ofT % inan0o tbSeo. aopt0tdoWlac4d, y ttIcni serhucceti7wsn,dr7s2epn0onian
e0,n atSrm 5scAd8n3ihi i 01 hs t2 38aa0ad12e r0
s"ia h tiniee- te avpvaay/iG/lnosr lyc A oCtaoifHnLinnahh miaeaB.tUici en a.i ,—yiCs uStskImhnyionv clui thte leo iot toleut thr ateonpttNd lmes saregemfoetswto
nalnar sn pnHposobs Vidsne s g t 2g7Typ oi ro0,ohndlce2aui ofT % inan0o tbSeo. aopt0tdoWlac4d, y ttIcni serhucceti7wsn,dr7s2epn0onian
e0,n atSrm 5scAd8n3ihi i 01 hs t2 38aa0ad12e r0
lyc A oCtaoifHnLinnahh miaeaB.tUici en a.i ,—yiCs uStskImhnyionv clui thte leo iot toleut thr ateonpttNd lmes saregemfoetswto nalnar sn pnHposobs Vidsne
s g t 2g7Typ oi ro0,ohndlce2aui ofT % inan0o tbSeo. aopt0tdoWlac4d, y ttIcni serhucceti7wsn,dr7s2epn0onian e0,n atSrm 5scAd8n3ihi i 01 hs t2 38aa0ad12e r0
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.